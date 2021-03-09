It took a while for smartwatches to enter the mainstream, but now that they’ve done so, the wearable devices are here to stay. A smartwatch can look and function like a traditional watch, but with the added bonus of an operating system that unlocks a wide range of features and capabilities. If you currently don’t own one, you’re missing out.

If you’re finally planning to take advantage of smartwatch deals, now’s the best chance to do so due to the abundance of Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals that are available. Amazon, for example, is selling the Apple Watch Series 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at their lowest prices ever. The 44mm, GPS and cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 5 is available with a $300 discount, bringing its price down to $449 from its original price of $749, while the 45mm, GPS and LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available with a $39 discount, lowering its price to $441 from its original price of $480.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS, Cellular) – $449, was $749

The Apple Watch Series 5 isn’t the latest version of the Apple Watch lineup, as that distinction goes to the Apple Watch Series 6. However, it’s still a very capable wearable device that looks as stylish as they come, with an Always-On Retina display so that you will no longer have to raise your wrist to check the time.

One of the major advantages of owning the Apple Watch Series 5 is its comprehensive health and fitness features, which include an ECG app that checks your heart rate, the Noise app that lets you know when the sounds around you can impact your hearing, and Activity rings that tracks the progress of your daily activities. You can navigate through the wearable device’s features and menus through its touchscreen and Digital Crown.

If you want the Apple Watch Series 5 on your wrist, you can buy its 44mm, GPS and cellular version from Amazon at $300 off its original price of $749, for the wearable device’s lowest price ever of $449. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, but with the popularity of the Apple Watch, stocks could run out. To be able to take advantage of Amazon’s offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS, LTE) – $441, was $480

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, meanwhile, is the latest in its lineup, and its goes with a circular watch face with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that looks sharp and colorful. The wearable device also offers thousands of watch faces for customization, as well as an always-on screen that takes away animations, which makes it look like a traditional watch.

To access the features and apps in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you’ll be using its physically rotating bezel, instead of potentially smudging the screen by touching and swiping on it. The wearable device is also capable of tracking seven popular activities automatically, and comes with built-in run coaching to help maximize your workouts. There are also advanced health monitoring features that can keep an eye on your heart rate, oxygen levels, and other metrics, so you’ll know if you’re due for a checkup.

For Android smartphone owners, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 because of its comprehensive features and stunning looks. The 45mm, GPS and LTE version of the wearable device is currently available from Amazon at its lowest price ever of $441, $39 off its original price of $480. There’s no telling when the discount will be taken off the table though, so if you want to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on your wrist for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

