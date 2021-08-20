  1. Deals
Apple Watch Series 6 is back down to its lowest-ever price — hurry!

By
The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.

If you’re searching for smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are highly recommended. If you’re already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, then you might not want to miss Amazon’s offer for the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6 that brings the smartwatch back down to its lowest-ever price of $325, after a $74 discount to its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best smartwatches for 2021, primarily because of the S6 processor that enables snappy performance, an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and the always-on screen. Instead of the display going dark when it’s not in use, the time remains visible on the watch face, making the Apple Watch Series 6 look more like a traditional watch on your wrist.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which is widely considered to be its closest rival, the Apple Watch Series 6 holds the advantage because of its accurate health-and-fitness tracking, as well as a battery that lasts longer and charges faster. The smartwatch’s fitness features are not only comprehensive, they’re also motivational, with the Activity Rings showing your daily progress toward your goals.

It might finally be time to invest in an Apple Watch, or to upgrade to the current model, with the help of Amazon’s discount for the Apple Watch Series 6. The 40mm, GPS version of the smartwatch is back down to its lowest ever price of $325, after a $74 reduction from its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long the offer will last and when it will return once it disappears, so if you want the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist as soon as possible, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Apple Watch deals

Amazon’s offer for the Apple Watch Series 6 is very tempting, but it’s not the only offer involving the smartwatch. There are also other Apple Watch models on sale, and not just on Amazon. To give you an idea of what else is out there, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Watch deals that you can shop right now.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$404 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon

Belkin PowerHouse Charging Dock

$95 $100
The Belkin PowerHouse charging dock combines the power of both an iPhone and Apple Watch charger into one sleek device, allowing you to save on both cable management and cash.
Buy at Amazon
Renewed

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) (Renewed)

$260 $300
With GPS and cellular you can make calls, send texts, get directions, and much more all from your wrist. Professionally cleaned, inspected, and tested.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - 42mm

$199 $229
The Series 3 is the Apple Watch to buy if you're looking for a budget option and don't need the most bleeding-edge (and most expensive) model -- and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it.
Buy at Amazon

6-pack Screen Protector for Apple Watch 38mm

$9 $10
This six-pack of screen protectors works for Series 1, 2, and 3. Each protector has 99.9% high-definition transparency and high sensitivity.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

$249 $279
Featuring a wide array of convenient features, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent budget-friendly option for power users looking for an upgraded way of life and access to the world on their wrist.
Buy at Amazon
