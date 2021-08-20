If you’re searching for smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are highly recommended. If you’re already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, then you might not want to miss Amazon’s offer for the 40mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 6 that brings the smartwatch back down to its lowest-ever price of $325, after a $74 discount to its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best smartwatches for 2021, primarily because of the S6 processor that enables snappy performance, an electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and the always-on screen. Instead of the display going dark when it’s not in use, the time remains visible on the watch face, making the Apple Watch Series 6 look more like a traditional watch on your wrist.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which is widely considered to be its closest rival, the Apple Watch Series 6 holds the advantage because of its accurate health-and-fitness tracking, as well as a battery that lasts longer and charges faster. The smartwatch’s fitness features are not only comprehensive, they’re also motivational, with the Activity Rings showing your daily progress toward your goals.

It might finally be time to invest in an Apple Watch, or to upgrade to the current model, with the help of Amazon’s discount for the Apple Watch Series 6. The 40mm, GPS version of the smartwatch is back down to its lowest ever price of $325, after a $74 reduction from its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long the offer will last and when it will return once it disappears, so if you want the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist as soon as possible, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Amazon’s offer for the Apple Watch Series 6 is very tempting, but it’s not the only offer involving the smartwatch. There are also other Apple Watch models on sale, and not just on Amazon. To give you an idea of what else is out there, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Watch deals that you can shop right now.

