Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the best smartwatches out there right now, the Apple Watch Series 6 is down to just $329 at Amazon, a saving of $70 on the usual price. While it’s not the latest Apple Watch any more, it remains one of the top choices for anyone looking to enjoy a new smartwatch. As always when a deal is this good, you’ll need to be quick to hit that buy button so you don’t miss out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the most feature-rich smartwatches you can buy. It’s only really beaten by the newly announced Apple Watch Series 7. It offers all the standard features of a smartwatch that you’d expect, such as GPS tracking, notifications, workout tracking, and the ability to measure your daily activity at all times. But it goes much further than that, ensuring it’s a true help for you throughout the day.

That’s thanks to additional features such as the ability to check your heart rhythm via the ECG app along with an all-new sensor so you can measure your blood oxygen as and when needed. An Always-On Retina display means the Apple Watch Series 6 looks gorgeous, too, and it’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. It’s also much faster than previous Apple Watches and offers a swim-proof design for those times you want to hit the pool. It even reminds you to partake in regular breathing exercises to help you destress throughout the day.

Practical in every way, the Apple Watch Series 6 means the smartwatch world has truly come of age and you won’t be disappointed by how useful it is. Normally priced at $399, it’s down to just $329 right now at Amazon for a limited time only. You’ll need to be quick though with stock running out fast.

More smartwatch deals

If you’re looking for the best smartwatch deals, we’ve got them. Whether you’re focusing on Apple Watch deals in particular or eyeing up a different brand, we’ve got them all here. If you’re in the mood for something else Apple-flavored, we have the best Apple deals out there neatly rounded up as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations