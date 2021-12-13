Apple Watch Series 7 down to lowest-ever price for Green Monday

Thanks to Green Monday, there are some amazing Apple Watch deals going on right now including the Apple Watch Series 7 down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Green Monday is the one of retailer’s busiest shopping days occurring on the second Monday in December, so companies are keen to take advantage of people’s enthusiasm. With the Apple Watch Series 7 down to just $349, saving you $50 on the usual price, there’s never been a better time to buy one. Buy today and Amazon even says it will deliver in time for Christmas. You really won’t want to miss out on this sweet deal.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Easily topping our list of the best smartwatches, it’s a dream to use. It has an Always-on Retina display like its predecessor, but it also has nearly 20% more screen area then Series 6 meaning it’s easier to see and use. Its display is also the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch with IP6X dust resistance and swim proofing further ensuring this is a sturdy smartwatch.

It’s a truly smart watch, too. It has a sensor for tracking your blood oxygen levels along with an ECG app so it can monitor for unusually high or low heart rates, as well as check for irregular heart rhythms before sending you notifications. That’s alongside its ability to track your steps, calorie intake, and much more like a regular fitness tracker. Other features include sleep tracking plus the ability to encourage you to participate in mindfulness activities to help relax you. It’s also possible to sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks with it, as well as pay instantly via Apple Pay. It’s the kind of watch that’s ideal at the gym, the workplace, and just when you’re relaxing, too.

Looking gorgeous at all times and proving to be very practical, the Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon right now. Down to just $349, it’s down to its lowest-ever price saving you $50 on the usual deal. Buy now so you can have the best smartwatch possible in time for Christmas.

