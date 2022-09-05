Hurry and save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 7 for Labor Day

Labor Day sales typically offer up plenty of deals on highly sought after items and that’s certainly the case with the Apple Watch Series 7. At Amazon, you can currently buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for $299 saving you $100 off the usual price of $399. Working out at 25% off, this is a great time to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for less, particularly if you’re not interested in holding out for the Apple Watch Series 8 that’s soon to be announced. If you need to know more about the watch, read on and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7

One of the best Apple Watch deals around, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great wearable to add to your wrist. It’s the most advanced Apple Watch so far and it’s packed with useful sensors. These include the ability to measure your blood oxygen levels as well as take an ECG so you can monitor how your health is doing.

It looks great too with an always-on Retina display that’s also larger than previous Apple Watches and far more durable too. More crack resistant, dust resistant, and swimproof, this is an ideal watch to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Besides giving you a heads up if it spots an irregular heart rhythm or even if you fall over, the Apple Watch Series 7 also tracks all your workouts and activities, motivating you to do more via its activity rings system. You can also use the watch to send a text, make calls, listen to music, use Siri, or do a multitude of other things, saving you the need to grab your phone. It’s the ultimate fitness partner and a true example of how far smartwatches have come. It’s no wonder then that the Apple Watch Series 7 tops our look at the best smartwatches.

One of the picks of the Apple Labor Day sales, the Apple Watch Series 7 is $299 right now at Amazon saving you $100 off the usual price of $399. 25% off is nothing to ignore, so if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, you’re going to love this. Buy it now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations