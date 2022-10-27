 Skip to main content
You’ll be shocked how cheap this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook is

Jennifer Allen
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

One of the best Chromebook deals today is being able to save $200 on the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook at Best Buy. Normally priced at $379, it’s down to only $179 for a limited time only. Offering all the benefits of a 2-in-1 design while also having reasonable hardware for the price, it’s a great option for students and those working from home but needing to count the pennies. With no indication of when the deal will end, you won’t want to miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook

Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 sitting on table top.
Asus features among the best laptop brands around so you can be confident that this Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook will be well-designed for the price. It offers an Intel Core M3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. The latter is fairly standard for a Chromebook given the focus is on storing most of your files on the cloud. However, we’re delighted to see that the Chromebook offers 8GB of memory and an Intel Core processor — something that not all budget Chromebooks achieve.

Of course, the big selling point is its screen. It has a 14-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 which is also a touchscreen display. You can put it in a variety of different modes including laptop, audience, tabletop, and presentation. That means it’s great for showcasing something to colleagues, but you can also enjoy using it to stream your favorite shows in a more relaxed style than with a regular laptop. It’s this kind of flexibility that often endears people towards the best 2-in-1 laptops and it’s great to be able to do so on a budget.

Other features include a built-in HD webcam, built-in media reader, plus the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook looks great too. It has all the essentials you might see in the best Chromebooks while keeping costs down.

Ordinarily priced at $379, the Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Flip C433 Chromebook is down to $179 at Best Buy making it a considerable bargain to enjoy. We’re not sure when the deal will end so it makes sense to hit the buy button now so you don’t miss out.

