If you’re planning to purchase an affordable laptop for the purpose of performing basic tasks, you should take a look at this year’s Black Friday laptop deals so that you can enjoy significant savings in the process. Some of the best Black Friday deals for laptops are already online ahead of the shopping holiday, so you can actually already secure your new machine. The Asus L510 laptop, which is currently discounted under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, is available from the retailer for just $219, after a $60 reduction from its original price of $279.

The best laptops are packed with powerful components and advanced features, but most of them also carry expensive price tags. If you just need a simple laptop for tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, you won’t be disappointed with the Asus L510 laptop. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it capable of performing these functions, and it also comes with a 128GB eMMC flash storage, for ample space to install essential software and safeguard important files.

The Asus L510 laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, but it only weighs about 3.5 pounds with a thickness of less than an inch. It’s very easy to bring the laptop around with you, which is ideal if you’re planning to take it with you when you go to school or work.

For a laptop that’s more than capable of completing your daily activities without breaking the bank, you should check out the Asus L510. It’s currently on sale from Walmart at $60 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $219 from its original price of $279. The deal could disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer the Asus L510, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

