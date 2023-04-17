 Skip to main content
AutoCAD empowers designers and engineers, and it’s on sale for April

Even if you’re unfamiliar with it, you’ve likely heard of AutoCAD. It’s made by Autodesk, a leading software company that provides tools for architects, engineers, and designers to create stunning 2D and 3D models. The company’s products have become the gold standard for professionals across a wide range of industries, from mechanical engineering to architecture. Autodesk’s flagship product, AutoCAD, is now the most widely used computer-aided design software in the world.

This professional-grade software doesn’t come cheap, but through April, Autodesk is running a flash sale on a selection of its top products, including AutoCAD. This is the perfect opportunity for professionals and businesses to subscribe to the world’s leading CAD software suite at a discounted price. Read on to see what Autodesk software can do, and how much you can save if you sign up now.

AutoCAD: The leading computer-aided design software

AutoCAD software being used to design a 3D model.

Autodesk offers a variety of design software, but without a doubt, the brand’s flagship product is AutoCAD. That’s because it’s the most popular and widely utilized CAD software in the world. With over 10 million users around the globe, the software is an indispensable tool to help professionals create detailed 2D and 3D drawings and models. AutoCAD is used in the creation of everything from buildings and infrastructure to consumer products and machinery. Chances are good that numerous products, machines, or even buildings you’ve used have been designed in AutoCAD.

With AutoCAD, designers and engineers can create complex models quickly and easily. The software’s intuitive user interface makes it easy for professionals to learn and navigate, and its powerful tools enable them to create precise and detailed drawings, blueprints, and models. AutoCAD is also highly customizable, with a wide range of add-ons and APIs available to extend its capabilities even further. This allows users to customize the software for their specific needs, and businesses to draft designs that fulfill the unique requirements of their specific industries.

Autodesk: Much more than just AutoCAD

AutoCAD is Autodesk’s flagship software as well as its most popular. However, the company offers a broad range of other products for architects, engineers, and designers that cater to various industries. Some of the most notable ones include:

  • AutoCAD LT: A lightweight version of AutoCAD that provides 2D drafting and detailing tools.
  • Revit: Building Information Modeling (BIM) software for architects, engineers, and construction professionals.
  • 3ds Max: A 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software suite for game development, design visualization, and visual effects.
  • Maya: A 3D animation, modeling, and rendering program for film, TV, and game development.
  • Fusion 360: A 3D CAD, CAM, and CAE software suite for product design and manufacturing.
  • Inventor: Professional-grade 3D CAD software for mechanical design and product simulation.

These are a select handful of Autodesk’s most popular products, but the company also offers various other software suites and cloud-based services to cater to different industries and needs. Many of these are available in bundles as well, allowing you to tailor your subscription to your needs and save some money. Some of them, including AutoCAD, are discounted through April. Keep reading to see the details of the sale.

Save on your Autodesk subscription now

From now until the end of April, Autodesk is running a flash sale on a selection of its most popular software, including AutoCAD. Subscribers can save 15% on AutoCAD and 20% on AutoCAD LT, Revit LT, and Fusion 360. Autodesk subscriptions provide users with access to the latest versions of all software, as well as technical support and cloud services. This allows businesses and professionals to stay up-to-date with the latest features and functionality, and to work collaboratively with others around the world.

Autodesk offers flexible payment plans for AutoCAD. You can pay monthly, annually, or pay in advance for a three-year subscription. The monthly plan is naturally the most flexible, but you can save even more with the longer subscriptions — it’s up to you. Autodesk also offers its new Flex plan, which allows you to pay for tokens as you go. Seven tokens equate to one day of AutoCAD use, which lets you pay only for the days you use the software. This might be a good option for irregular users who won’t be using their subscription every day.

Autodesk’s products, including AutoCAD, have all but set the standard for professionals across a wide range of industries. AutoCAD’s intuitive user interface, powerful tools, and customization options have made it the leading CAD software in the world. Whether you’re an architect, engineer, creative, or other professional in need of the best design suite, now is the time to invest in Autodesk and take your work to the next level.

