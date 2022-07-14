 Skip to main content
If you buy just one thing today, make sure it’s this $50 air fryer

Jennifer Allen
By
A Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer sits on a kitchen counter.

If you’re looking to revolutionize how you cook, you need this Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer deal from Best Buy. Normally priced at $150, you can snap it up for only $50 for a limited time only. That’s an absolutely huge discount of $100, making this a pretty much unbeatable offer and easily one of the best air fryer deals around. With dual baskets and a whole heap more, let’s take a look at why you need this Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer in your life.

The Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer doesn’t feature amongst our looks at the best air fryers but we kind of think it should, given how great it is. At this price, it blows the best air fryers under $100 out of the water so you’re really getting a lot for your money. Of course, like all air fryers, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer means that you can cook more healthily, relying on air frying rather than using oil and conventional deep frying methods, but it does so in such a practical manner.

That’s because it offers two baskets so you’re able to cook two different foods in two different ways. You can choose to cook them simultaneously with a sync feature meaning that they still finish at the same time, even though you’re cooking very different things. Or you can time things so that one basket finishes ahead of the other, proving useful for a two-course meal. Alternatively, if you simply want to cook the same dish, you get the benefits of an extra large 8-quart capacity across two baskets so everything works out well. Whatever your plans, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer makes it simple thanks to a straightforward touchscreen display that looks sleek while also being very easy to use when customizing your cooking methods. There’s a choice of six built-in smart cooking functions, or you can manually set timers and temperatures, too.

Easy to clean with dishwasher-safe baskets and crisping trays, the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer has it all and it’s a super low price right now. Normally priced at $150 at Best Buy, it’s down to only $50, making it a truly phenomenal offer for anyone keen to buy an air fryer. Don’t miss out.

