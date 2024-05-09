Ninja’s Woodfire pizza oven and smoker is $100 off right now

Ninja isn’t just a brand all about the Ninja Foodi deals going on — it also makes some fantastic outdoor pizza ovens like the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven. Right now, you can buy the 8-in-1 device at Best Buy for just $300 meaning you save $100 on the regular price of $400. A fantastic addition for anyone who plans on doing plenty of cooking outdoors this summer, here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

If you’ve been eyeing up the best indoor pizza ovens but realized you want to head outdoors, the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven will delight you. It offers a wide range of temperatures from 105F to 700F which lends itself to its 8-in-1 capabilities. You’re not just restricted to pizza here. Instead, it also has a max roast function, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm function alongside its pizza option. The latter is certainly the highlight as it takes just three minutes to make a pizza with a choice of five different settings including Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen. There’s enough room here to cram in a 12-inch pizza, 12 pound turkey, 9 pound pork shoulder, or even a standard 8×11 casserole dish.

If you want an authentic BBQ flavour, simply add half a cup of pellets at any temperature to get the smokiness. With max roast and specialty roast, you can high-heat char on steaks in under seven minutes, with full meals being cooked up to 40% faster. You can also smoke low and slow tenderized BBQ at a touch of a button with rack of ribs as well as large joints of meat an option.

It’s all very efficiently done with the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven built to be weather-resistant so you can store outdoors when not in use. It comes with a pro-heat pan, pizza stone, roast rack, accessory frame, pellet scoop, and an all-purpose blend starter pack so you’re all set for your cooking adventures.

The Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven usually costs $400 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $300 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Don’t miss out. This is going to improve your outdoor cooking immeasurably.

