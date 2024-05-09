 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ninja’s Woodfire pizza oven and smoker is $100 off right now

By
A Ninja Woodfire outdoors surrounded by food.
Ninja

Ninja isn’t just a brand all about the Ninja Foodi deals going on — it also makes some fantastic outdoor pizza ovens like the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven. Right now, you can buy the 8-in-1 device at Best Buy for just $300 meaning you save $100 on the regular price of $400. A fantastic addition for anyone who plans on doing plenty of cooking outdoors this summer, here’s what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven

If you’ve been eyeing up the best indoor pizza ovens but realized you want to head outdoors, the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven will delight you. It offers a wide range of temperatures from 105F to 700F which lends itself to its 8-in-1 capabilities. You’re not just restricted to pizza here. Instead, it also has a max roast function, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm function alongside its pizza option. The latter is certainly the highlight as it takes just three minutes to make a pizza with a choice of five different settings including Neapolitan, thin crust, pan, New York, and frozen. There’s enough room here to cram in a 12-inch pizza, 12 pound turkey, 9 pound pork shoulder, or even a standard 8×11 casserole dish.

Related

If you want an authentic BBQ flavour, simply add half a cup of pellets at any temperature to get the smokiness. With max roast and specialty roast, you can high-heat char on steaks in under seven minutes, with full meals being cooked up to 40% faster. You can also smoke low and slow tenderized BBQ at a touch of a button with rack of ribs as well as large joints of meat an option.

It’s all very efficiently done with the Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven built to be weather-resistant so you can store outdoors when not in use. It comes with a pro-heat pan, pizza stone, roast rack, accessory frame, pellet scoop, and an all-purpose blend starter pack so you’re all set for your cooking adventures.

The Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven usually costs $400 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $300 so you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Don’t miss out. This is going to improve your outdoor cooking immeasurably.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Arlo Pro 3-pack of security cameras is down to $400 from $700
A woman assembling a Arlo Pro 5S on a wall.

For anyone keen to make their home more secure and accountable through a set of security cameras, Best Buy is currently the place to go for security camera deals. At the retailer, you can buy a three pack of the highly regarded Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera for $400. That means you’re saving a huge $300 off the regular price of $700. This is the ideal time to upgrade your home security for less and we’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera
Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras around with pretty much its entire range being worth your time and money. With the Arlo Pro 5S, you get a great level of detail. There’s two times the video resolution of HD so you can zoom in up to 12 times to see sharper details. Due to its night vision, you can also see color at night for better identification of what’s going on. A wide 160-degree field of view combined with auto image correction cuts down on fish eye effect so everything looks just how you would expect it to. There’s also AI object detection so the Arlo Pro 5S is capable of detecting if something is a package, person, vehicle, animal or similar.

Read more
Best air purifier deals: Save big on Dyson, Shark, TCL and more
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.

While dust, debris, and pet dander are almost always in the air, with the warmer seasons come all sorts of allergens to be concerned about as well. You don’t have to go after one of the best air purifiers to keep the air in your home clean, as even more affordable air purifiers work well enough to make them worth your while. This is especially true when you factor in some savings, and there’s a lot of air purifier deals taking place right now. We’ve rounded up all of the best air purifier deals below. They include the likes of Dyson, Shark, and other brands making the top smart home devices right now, so read onward for more information on how to save on a new air purifier.
Alrocket HEPA Air Purifier -- $39, was $70

Excellent for a nightstand, the counter, or an end table. this relatively small air purifier offers cleaning for up to 215 square feet. H13 level HEPA filtration ensures that most odors and contaminants are eliminated, with microscopic particles captured, to provide relief to asthma sufferers and beyond. It is relatively simple, so there are no smart features or serious programmable modes, but that's okay. A touch-based control panel on the top, with LED indicators, allows you to adjust the system's timer, indicator lights, and power. You can add your essential oils or fragrances to the top to help disperse a more aromatic scent.

Read more
Best coffee maker deals: Cuisinart, Ninja, Mr. Coffee starting at $20
The Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker on a kitchen stand.

That first cup of coffee in the morning can be one of the most important moments of the day. Having quick access to coffee in general is very important. That's where a coffee maker or espresso machine can come in really handy since it lets you brew a cup of your favorite beverage with minimal hassle. Not only that but depending on your budget, you can get some really fancy features, from delayed brewing to machines that can make a brew for both a carafe and a mug at the same time. Either way, we've gone out to find our favorite deals to save you the hassle, and we've collected all of the ones we think will give you the best return on your investment below.
Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker -- $20, was $40

This coffee maker makes up to 25 ounces of coffee at a time, which is just right for two 12-ounce cups. Its compact design fits nicely into small spaces, making it a great consideration for apartment renters and small offices. This is also a good coffee maker if you find yourself in a constant hurry in the morning, as it has an auto-pause feature that lets you grab a cup before brewing is finished and a two-hour auto shut-off that turns off the coffee maker so you don’t have to.

Read more