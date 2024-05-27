 Skip to main content
This Ninja air fryer is $69 for Memorial Day, and it’s selling fast

By
The Ninja 4QT Air Fryer next to a plate of food.
Ninja

There’s often one thing that can easily take you by surprise when it comes to air fryers — the cost in your head versus the cost in reality. Air fryers ultimately seem cool, but the price can often sail North of what value we’ll really be getting out of the device. That is, unless we shop great air fryer deals, like this one we found as part of our Memorial Day deal hunting. Usually a somewhat expensive $89, today you can save $20 and get the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer for a much cooler $69. Check it out by tapping the button below or keep reading for our take and all of the details.

Why you should buy the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer

The Ninja 4QT Air Fryer is a highly-beloved air fryer that (as the not-so-clever model name suggests) holds four quarts of food, or about enough for two pounds of French fries in a single batch. Due to a wide temperature range, you can go beyond air frying to also dehydrate or reheat foods, especially those that should be served crispy but lose that satisfying crunch we crave after a long night in the fridge. For example, using a low fan speed and low temperature setting you can make fresh, liquid-heavy vegetables like zucchini into a healthy crunchy snack.

Beyond just cooking with the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, you’ll likely enjoy the whole experience. The basket and crisper plate slide out easily and, should you wish, you can wash either of them in the dishwasher. You’ll also find that the size is just right, as the 13.6 x 11 x 13.3 inches of the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer is much more compact than some models that seem to overpower their looks entirely, taking up massive amounts of counter space. The unloaded machine is just a hair over 10 pounds, making it easy to move into a cabinet or under the sink if you don’t want it out all of the time, too.

To take advantage of this deal, just tap the button below. There, you’ll find the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer for just $69, which is $20 off the standard price of $89. If you want to find more great deals like this one, be sure to look at other items we found in the Walmart Memorial Day sale, going on now.

John Alexander
Google’s Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is $70 off for Memorial Day
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in stainless steel.

Best Buy has some fantastic Nest thermostat deals this Memorial Day with $70 off the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $180 for a limited time making now the perfect time to upgrade your smart home for less. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about the wonders of the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat
One of the best smart thermostats around, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is a great way to keep on top of your energy needs and even save you money along the way. It learns your habits before adjusting automatically so there’s no need for you to change things for yourself. By learning your schedule, the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat adjusts the temperature as needed, programming itself to keep you comfortable while also saving you energy and money.

Read more
There’s a robot vacuum for $79 in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale
The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum cleaning the floor.

If you’re interested in automating cleaning with a robot vacuum but don’t want to spend too much, Walmart has some great robot vacuum deals right now. That includes being able to save a huge $120 off the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum bringing it down to just $79 for a limited time only. If that sounds like the perfect price to you but you need to know a little more, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum
If you’ve checked out the best robot vacuums but decided you need to keep costs down, you’ll appreciate how much the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum offers while staying super affordable.

Read more
Best Memorial Day washer & dryer sales: Bundle deals from $1,160
The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washer and dryer in a laundry room.

Memorial Day is a day known for bringing in the best sales, especially on appliances. But, as with most deals, the savings start early nowadays. As a result, people are flocking to check out retailers for deals on appliances big and small. Here, we've collected some of the best washer and dryer bundles, giving you the chance to wash and dry with just one buy. Some offers we're finding as part of Best Buy Memorial Day deals, but there are also some (including our favorite) that are coming directly from the manufacturer. Here's what we've got so far this year.
Our favorite Memorial Day washer & dryer bundle

One of the worst parts about doing laundry is the fact that you have to have both a washer and a dryer. They're bulky, take up space, and are both relatively expensive machines. That's why we're excited about this deal from Samsung, which is surprisingly one of the best places to buy a washer and dryer, on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. At just 27 x 43.7 x 34.4 inches this single machine takes your clothing from washed to dried in about 98 minutes, without you needing to transfer anything over to another space-hogging machine. And that's just the beginning of the conveniences you'll get out of Samsung's Bespoke AI Laundry Combo.

Read more