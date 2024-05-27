There’s often one thing that can easily take you by surprise when it comes to air fryers — the cost in your head versus the cost in reality. Air fryers ultimately seem cool, but the price can often sail North of what value we’ll really be getting out of the device. That is, unless we shop great air fryer deals, like this one we found as part of our Memorial Day deal hunting. Usually a somewhat expensive $89, today you can save $20 and get the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer for a much cooler $69. Check it out by tapping the button below or keep reading for our take and all of the details.

Why you should buy the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer

The Ninja 4QT Air Fryer is a highly-beloved air fryer that (as the not-so-clever model name suggests) holds four quarts of food, or about enough for two pounds of French fries in a single batch. Due to a wide temperature range, you can go beyond air frying to also dehydrate or reheat foods, especially those that should be served crispy but lose that satisfying crunch we crave after a long night in the fridge. For example, using a low fan speed and low temperature setting you can make fresh, liquid-heavy vegetables like zucchini into a healthy crunchy snack.

Beyond just cooking with the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, you’ll likely enjoy the whole experience. The basket and crisper plate slide out easily and, should you wish, you can wash either of them in the dishwasher. You’ll also find that the size is just right, as the 13.6 x 11 x 13.3 inches of the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer is much more compact than some models that seem to overpower their looks entirely, taking up massive amounts of counter space. The unloaded machine is just a hair over 10 pounds, making it easy to move into a cabinet or under the sink if you don’t want it out all of the time, too.

To take advantage of this deal, just tap the button below. There, you’ll find the Ninja 4QT Air Fryer for just $69, which is $20 off the standard price of $89. If you want to find more great deals like this one, be sure to look at other items we found in the Walmart Memorial Day sale, going on now.

