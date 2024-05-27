 Skip to main content
Sam’s Club Memorial Day deal: Get a year’s membership for $14

A Sam's club storefront.
If you want to be a Sam’s Club member and get access to the extra goodies they offer, free shipping on most things in their online store, and more, this is the only time to join up. The reason is because it is $25 for an annual membership, not $50, for Memorial Day. All you need to do to qualify is be in the U.S. and not have had a membership at any point in the past six months — that includes people who have never been members. If you know about Sam’s Club and shop via the Walmart subsidiary already, then that’s probably all you’re going to need to know. Just tap the button below to find the offer. Otherwise, keep reading for a quick overview of membership benefits and what you can expect to find at Sam’s Club.

Why you should get a Sam’s Club membership

Just about every company has a membership card these days. For example, if you’re participating in any deals for the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, you’ll notice that there are some offers that can get you an extra $50 or so off if you belong to Best Buy Plus. Sam’s Club is no different, though what a membership entails might be. In addition to extra savings, your Sam’s Club membership will get you same day delivery for just $12, special members-only gas prices at select fueling stations, and some free services (including flat tire repair) at the Sam’s Club Tire and Battery Center.

When we search through the Sam’s Club Memorial Day event, going through June 5th, we see mattresses for $700 off, couches for $300 off, and refrigerators for nearly $500 off. So, if you’re wanting to upgrade to one of the best mattresses or best refrigerators at a steep discount, this could your pathway to do so. Sam’s Club also has groceries and household essentials such as toilet paper and pet supplies.

To get your Sam’s Club membership and start saving on big purchases and daily services, all you need to do is tap the button below, pay $25 (not the usual $50), be in the US, and either never have been a Sam’s Club member or at least not have been one for the past 6 months.

