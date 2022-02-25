Best antivirus deals for February 2022

The best antivirus deals offer you great protection for your devices in a nice and simple to use package. Right now, there are some great antivirus deals out there so we’ve narrowed things down to the highlights of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through the best options and explain why you should consider them.

Today’s Best Antivirus Deals

McAfee Total Protection Ultimate — $75, was $160

NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe — $25, was $90

Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium — $30, was $40

BitDefender Total Security — $31, was $150

Why Buy

Full cover for pretty much all online activity

Includes identity monitoring and theft protection

Unlimited devices

Supports all major devices

If you want peace of mind and don’t mind paying for it, there’s McAfee Total Protection Ultimate. It protects all your devices including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, with no device limit meaning you can install it on as many devices as you need to. That means it’s ideal for large households but really, it’s great for everyone thanks to offering so many features. At its simplest, it offers McAfee anti-virus which has been a respectable name in the industry for many years. It goes further than that though.

Alongside that, it also has faster and broader detection for your identity, monitoring any potential issues such as if your details have been leaked onto the Dark Web. McAfee is so confident of its services that it offers up to $1m of identity theft coverage so if the worst happens, you won’t miss out financially. It’s possible to monitor up to 10 email addresses in all so there is plenty of protection here. In addition, it includes a firewall that blocks hackers from accessing your home network, with a secure VPN option that means you can protect your data and location from anyone regardless of which network you’re connected to.

Other features are extensive too. These include a password manager for storing and managing your passwords in one location meaning you can use more complex strings of characters without worrying about forgetting them. Also, a file shredder facility means you can delete sensitive files permanently with no trace of them left behind. At all times, McAfee Total Protection Ultimate offers up a protection score so you can see how well protected your system is before the software recommends ways of securing things even further. It also offers parental controls if you want to keep your kids extra safe while browsing online. It’s a great all-rounder for keeping you and your family safe online.

NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe — $25, was $90

Why Buy

Covers up to five devices

Includes VPN protection

Much more than just antivirus

Simple to use

Norton products are a firm fixture amongst the best antivirus software for good reason. They’re simple to use and typically cover all the devices you could need to protect. In the case of NortonLifeLock, you get so much more than just antivirus protection too. The software package covers up to five devices at once meaning it will happily work on your Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS systems all at once without a problem. That means all your devices will be regularly monitored for any nefarious files or any other potential issues relating to malware or similar. Real-time protection means there’s nothing you need to do other than keep an eye out for any alerts from the service. It’s great peace of mind but Norton LifeLock 360 Deluxe goes further than that.

In addition to antivirus protection, you also get 50GB of secure PC cloud backup storage. It’s possible to be set up to work automatically so that all your most important files are stored and protected on the cloud. That way, if anything happens such as a hard drive failure, you still have all your files easily accessible elsewhere. Going even further, Norton LifeLock 360 Deluxe also tosses in VPN protection. Offering a no-logs policy means that you can browse anonymously and securely with the Norton VPN knowing that you have an extra layer of protection when browsing online.

Not enough for you? Norton LifeLock 360 Deluxe includes Dark Web Monitoring so it tracks and notifies you if any of your personal information ends up on the Dark Web for some reason. Also, it has a password management tool that can help you create more complicated and secure passwords, as well as store them automatically so you don’t have to worry about them all. A Smart Firewall service rounds off the package so your network activity can be safely monitored in case anyone tries to hack into your system or network. It’s the ideal set of security features for every home.

Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium — $30, was $40

Why Buy

Fast scanning

Straightforward to use

Web browser protection

Supports up to three devices

Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium might be a lesser known antivirus software tool than some other options here, but it’s still highly effective. It offers support for Windows, Mac, and Android, with users able to install it across three devices at once. The best part about Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium is its simplicity. It takes hardly any time to use. It promises to check your devices in just a few minutes with its scanner looking for threats like malware as well as viruses. It also detects any potentially unwanted programs that may have snuck onto your system too.

Besides tackling existing threats, Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium also looks for emerging unknown threats by identifying certain characteristics that don’t quite match up with a safe app or file. An easy to use interface means you can extensively customize your level of protection. You can schedule scans as well as adjust how strong the protection layers are. That’s aided by the fact that there are three different scan modes to choose from. Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium also offers web protection so it can block online scams, detect infected sites, and spot a malicious link before you click it and something bad happens.

It does all this through a mixture of artificial intelligence and machine learning, so it can recognize issues long before they are officially regarded as such. You won’t need to be confident about phishing scams yourself as Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium will spot if something looks fake in no time. A simple to use dashboard means you can track how many issues have been detected as well as opt to switch off various levels of protections if you want. You won’t want to though as Malwarebytes 4.0 Premium knows how to keep you safe. It even offers up brute force protection so that unauthorized users can’t remotely access your computer by forcing their way in. It does this all while putting else strain on your computer hardware than many rivals.

BitDefender Total Security — $31, was $150

Why Buy

Supports up to five devices

Fast antivirus

Extensive network protection

Includes a VPN

As the name suggests, BitDefender Total Security does more than just antivirus protection. On the surface, it’s brilliant at that. It protects against threats on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices, with users able to install it on up to five devices at once. It works by using its ‘unbeatable’ threat detection to stop malware and viruses even before they are officially confirmed elsewhere. It does this by detecting potential issues before other rivals.

Windows users in particular get a ton of protection. That includes complete real-time data protection covering everything from viruses to ransomware or zero-day exploits. There’s also network threat prevention so users don’t have to worry about brute force attacks by hackers or similar. BitDefender Total Security also can assess your computer for any vulnerabilities suggesting if patches are needed or system settings need to be made safe. When browsing online, you also get web attack prevention and anti-phishing measures too. A filtering system is able to filter spam messages and anything that looks like fraud too.

Like many of the best antivirus software tools, BitDefender Total Security offers much more than just antivirus protection. It also includes a secure VPN so you can browse online anonymously and have an extra layer of protection between you and any threats. In addition, an anti-tracker extension means that companies can’t monitor your browsing and collect data. Other features include a microphone monitor, webcam protection, a privacy firewall, and even parental controls. BitDefender Total Security will even advise how you can make your Wi-Fi safer by tweaking settings. The remaining features include the ability to secure your passwords and banking details in a cyber-vault for added security but also easy access, plus a file shredding tool so when you delete your files, they are truly removed from your hard drive.

