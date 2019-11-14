If you’re looking to dip your foot into the wonderful world of streaming and your television isn’t equipped with smart software, or the service you want to access isn’t supported out of the box, you’re going to need to invest in a streaming device. This could be an Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, or even a Roku Express or Roku Ultra. Fortunately, all of this hardware will be discounted on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That’s right — if you wait until the end of the month, you won’t have to fork out full price to place the magical box or thumb-sized stick that’ll open the door to an endless stream (pun intended) of entertainment at the center of your living room. You won’t have to rummage through the depths of the internet to find the cheapest prices, either. We’ve already started doing that for you, cataloging all the best streaming device deals right here.

Today’s best Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming device deals

While the best deals won’t surface until Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, there are several early offers available right now that can be considered safe bets for those in dire need of new hardware to feed their streaming addiction — either because they’re already too new or too cheap for the retailer to have the leeway to reduce them by a whole lot more (if at all) when the price-cutting starts on Friday, November 29.

What streaming device deals to expect from Black Friday 2019

Of course, the most exciting offers will come on Black Friday 2019, when we should see everything from the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K on sale. It’s safe to assume that the Google Chromecast and Google Chromecast Ultra will also be relegated to the discount bin, as well as the brand new Roku Express — with the older models being treated to the most significant reductions.

Here’s a brief look at some of the streaming devices we think will be discounted, based on what we saw reduced during earlier shopping events:

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Apple TV HD

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast (3rd Gen)

Google Chromecast Ultra

Nvidia Shield TV

Roku Express

Roku Streaming Stick

What streaming device deals to expect from Cyber Monday 2019

What about Cyber Monday 2019? Well, the bulk of the offers won’t be all that dissimilar to that of Black Friday 2019, if what happened on Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018 is anything to go by — so consider it a second chance to bag the killer deal you missed before the weekend. Just don’t expect the offer to be quite as good on Cyber Monday, as Black Friday is still seen to be the premier bonanza and thus is home to the best deals.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to bag a bargain. $90 off an Apple TV is still $90 off of an Apple TV, even if it was $110 off 48 hours earlier.

How to choose a streaming device

Life would be so much simpler if there were one streaming device to rule them all — but there isn’t. Alas, you have to do a bit of research to figure out what’s best for you. Start by setting yourself a realistic budget; a set-top box will command north of $100, whereas a decent streaming stick can be picked up for south of $100. Next, ask yourself which services you want to access. If there are some non-mainstream options on the list, opt for a Roku.

Now, here’s where it gets tricky. If you’re an Android user and want the ability to cast content from your smartphone or tablet to the big screen, then look no further than a Chromecast. Apple user who wants the same facility on your iPhone? Go with an Apple TV. This leaves voice assistance. If you’re a fan of Amazon Prime Video and can’t live without Amazon Alexa, you need an Amazon Fire TV. Google Assistant? Android TV. Siri? Apple TV.

Need a helping hand? Consult our list of the Best Streaming Devices.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday 2019? We have a list for that, too. To keep up with the latest offers in real time, follow DT Deals on Twitter. There, we share the latest offers as soon as we finish vetting them.

