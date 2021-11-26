We’ve found some amazing gaming chair Black Friday deals for you with some fantastic offers available at Amazon, Staples, and Walmart. If you’re looking to buy a great quality gaming chair for less, you’ve come to the right place. Let us walk you through everything you need to know about the best gaming chairs and why these are worth your time.

Today’s best gaming chair Black Friday deals

GTRacing Gaming Chair — $100, was $170

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair — $130, was $230

Lifestyle Solutions Wilson Gaming Chair — $171, was $220

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair — $350, was $500

GTRacing Gaming Chair — $100, was $170

Why buy:

Great value

Lumber support

Seat height adjustment

Ergonomic design

The GTRacing Gaming Chair keeps things sweet and simple. If you’re on a tight budget, you can enjoy the comfort of a dedicated gaming chair for less than most alternatives out there. This may not be quite as stylish or quite as high-end as other options out there but given the price, it’s tough to complain. You still get a great ergonomic design. That means a strong metal frame that is designed to keep you seated in a comfortable way no matter how many hours you might be spending paying your favorite games. A thick padded back and seat means you get a supremely comfortable experience for the price, easily able to settle yourself into it.

It’s also extensively adjustable. You can recline it to between 90 and 160 degrees so you can get things just how you want them to be. Also, you can adjust the armrest and seat height so that it lines up just how you prefer to sit and rest. With a five point base, you’re sure to get the right line up for your needs. It’s always possible to remove the headrest pillow or lumbar cushion too if you prefer less protection. With smooth rolling casters, you won’t have to worry about the floor in your den or study being damaged either.

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair — $130, was $230

Why buy:

Plenty of color options

Built-in rests

Lever adjustable height

Subtle design

The Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair has a slightly more subtle design than many other gaming chairs. Depending on the color you choose, it wouldn’t look out of place in your study. If you’re looking for a gaming chair that won’t embarrass you on a work video call, this is a good choice. It won’t steal focus and you won’t feel awkward having it there. It’s also very practical and offers plenty of great value for the price.

The chair has a bonded elater back and seat with color contrast stitching so it’s pretty robust. Alongside that are flip-up adjustable arms that you can easily move up to get in and out of the chair quickly. A padded headrest and plush cushions cradle your body for a more relaxing position. While they’re not removable, you won’t want to remove them because that’s how good they feel for your body. It’s still possible to adjust plenty of other things like the seat height, tilt tension, and how far back you want to go in your seat. There’s tilt lock too so once you find the right position for you, you can commit to it without a problem. Supporting up to 275 pounds of weight, it’s ideal for the majority of users.

Lifestyle Solutions Wilson Gaming Chair — $171, was $220

Why buy:

Vegan leather

360-degree swivel

Artistic color choices

Uses high-density foam

The Lifestyle Solutions Wilson Gaming Chair is a classy looking solution for your gaming chair needs. All its color options have that extra level of maturity that’s not always guaranteed from gaming chairs. It means it blends into a home office environment as well as it works in a gaming den or when you’re aspiring to be a streaming sensation. It’s not just pretty either with some very useful and thoughtful features.

Perhaps the most significant one is the fact the Lifestyle Solutions Wilson Gaming Chair is made from vegan leather. It’s unlikely you’d be able to tell but it means no animals suffered for your chair. Instead, it’s made from a blend of cotton and polyester so it still feels comfortable while also being highly breathable during those long (or summery) gaming sessions. It’s built to be durable too. The Wilson chair has a 360 degree swivel for easy movement plus it has smooth gliding casters that keep you moving around your home office if you need to go from side to side for some reason. Packed with high-density foam, it always feels terrifically comfortable too with a quality gas lift helping you get your seat adjusted how you want it to be. Getting straight to the point, the Lifestyle Solutions Wilson Gaming Chair is just the right chair for the avid gamer that also wants to feel like their setup is full of class.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair — $350, was $500

Why buy:

Reputable brand

Incredibly stylish

Extensive lumbar support

Memory foam head cushions

If money is no object then you really need the Razer Iskur Gaming Chair. It looks amazing. That’s kind of what you would expect from Razer. After all, it’s one of the most well known brands out there when it comes to other gaming accessories like mice or keyboards. Now, it also has one of the best gaming chairs too. The chair offers everything you could need from a high-end gaming chair. It has an ergonomic lumbar support system that means you get total lower back support. It has a built-in fully adjustable lumbar curve that closely aligns to your spine so you get ideal posture while you game which means maximum comfort and no risk of aches or pains.

In addition, multi-layered synthetic leather proves to be far tougher and more durable than standard PU leather. The chair is wrapped in it so it’s able to withstand wet and tear no matter how many hours you might be gaming for over the months and years. Alongside that are high density foam cushions which have a dense feeling that give you a sensation of plushy comfort while also offering better contouring for your body. All you need to do is just apply a little weight and pressure, and the chair does the rest, molding to support your unique body shape. That’s not forgetting the 4D armrests that can be adjusted for height and angle as well as moved forward or backwards to make things just right for you. A memory foam head cushion completes the wonderful set of great support while you game.

Should you shop these gaming chair Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

It’s a really good idea to buy now. Simply put, Cyber Monday tends to be a kind of rerun of the best Black Friday deals a lot of the time and, usually, stock is severely depleted. If you wait until Cyber Monday, there’s no guarantee the discount you see on Black Friday will still be there. Buy now to avoid disappointment.

Remember — you can always cancel your order or even return it if the first order wasn’t as good a deal as you thought it would be, so there’s nothing to lose here.

