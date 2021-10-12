Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2021: What to Expect

During the year it’s usually very difficult to find Philips Hue lights on sale, so take advantage of Black Friday Philips Hue deals coming soon. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart will certainly have deals on most Philips Hue models, such as the Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit, the Philips Hue LED LightStrip Plus, the Philips Hue Play White & Color Ambiance Smart LED Bar Light, and more. We’ll keep updating this page with Philips Hue Black Friday deals all the way through Cyber Monday, so check back often!

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals We Saw Last Year

Last year, Amazon was the clear winner in Black Friday Philips Hue deals. The most popular deal was a Philips Hue Smart Hub. Best Buy had bigger package deals, like a three-pack of lightbulbs and a 65-inch light strip. Walmart jumped in on the party with some dimming lights and an ambient light kit.

We saw bulb packs drop to $85, starter light kits drop to under $150, and even light kits with a free Amazon Echo for around $200. Refurbished light kits are a great way to save money all year, and their prices drop even lower during Back Friday. Last year, we saw refurbished Philips Hue bulbs for as low as $40.

What Black Friday Philips Hue Deals We Expect to See This Year

You can expect to see the same deals we saw last year, and possibly some better ones. The pandemic hit supply chains really hard in 2020. Those supply issues are just starting to turn around this year. Companies can afford to give steeper discounts, and products will stay in stock longer.

With that in mind, expect to see quality deals on Philips Hue light strips, smart light bulbs, and ambience kits. Cheaper products like the Philips Hue Smart Hub probably drop below $50, while the more expensive light strips that sync with your television will likely drop to just under $200. It would be a good idea to mix and match products for the best deal, like getting dimmable bulbs and lamps instead of full kit.

Should You Buy a Philips Hue Device on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

It’s probably best to do your shopping on Black Friday this year. While there are certain instances where waiting till Cyber Monday is a good idea, there are a lot more disadvantages. The biggest issue is stock selling out. Most companies keep the same discounts on both Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but they often run out of product some time during the weekend.

Philips Hue lights aren’t necessarily the hottest items on Black Friday, so they may hold out some stock until Monday. But if you wait through the weekend and the amazing Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip deal is sold out or over, you’ll have to wait until the holiday sales or settle for a light strip that doesn’t sync with your TV. Overall, we recommend buying the first Black Friday Philips Hue deal that catches your eye.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations