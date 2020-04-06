The best cheap bread maker deals and sales for April 2020

Looking for bread maker deals? You’ve come to the right place. We have tracked down all the best bread maker sales happening right now at the nation’s favorite retailers. Whether you prefer a basic, cheap bread maker or a versatile, high-tech electronic baker, we have you covered.

Cook’s Essentials Stainless Steel 1.5lb Bread Maker — $62 , was $68

— , was $68 Della Automatic Programmable 2lb Bread Maker — $112 , was $132

— , was $132 Zojirushi Home Bakery Mini Bread Maker — $230 , was $265

— , was $265 Breville The Custom Loaf Bread Maker — $300, was $450

How to choose a bread maker

Spending mornings with the smell of freshly baked bread is one of life’s simple pleasures. Preparing it on your own, however, can be laborious, time-consuming, and error-prone. There’s also no guarantee on your initial umpteen tries that you’ll be able to whip up anything tasty at all.

That’s where bread makers come in. Thankfully, just like most kitchen appliances, these devices have evolved a lot over the years. Although they aren’t meant to replace the joy and fulfillment of making bread by hand, they will surely help you on days when you are pressed for time. Whether you want to control what you put in your bread, are trying to avoid parbaked loaves and artificial preservatives, or are planning to dive into the wholesome goodness of at-home bread recipes (especially during the quarantine), a bread maker will make the process much simpler and quicker.

A bread maker is just an appliance, and that is why you still have to understand the proper ingredient ratios and learn the unique programming options on each machine. From there, it will do everything for you — from pre-kneading and kneading to resting and attending to the rising and baking of the bread. But first, you have to identify which type suits you best. Convection bread machines are a simple, ideal choice if you want to bake bread in around an hour. They circulate high-temperature heat around the bread to cook the dough evenly. Premium counterparts also boast release chambers but are specially crafted for artisan bread that incorporates jams, nuts, and other extra ingredients during the baking process.

Picking a bread maker also entails determining the right size, shape, capacity, and design. This kitchen device tends to be big and boxy, so make sure you choose a model that will fit in your counter space. Loaf capacity, the shape of the bread, and crust quality are all dependent on the inner pan. Thin aluminum pans are known to make a thinner and lighter crust compared to thick-cast aluminum ones that tend to produce thicker and darker crust. Pan capacity ranges from 1 to 2.5 pounds, while shape comes in rectangle, square, and round. You’ll also benefit if the bread pan is removable as it simplifies cleanup.

Next will be deciding on the extras or add-ons you think will come in handy in your bread making. Typically, each machine is equipped with settings for optimal baking performance and to help you come up with a variety of bread recipes. These include programs for keep warm, rapid bake, specialty bread, and crust texture/color control, among others. Models with a delay start timer are advantageous as well. This lets you add the ingredients first and schedule when the bread is processed and baked so you can come home or wake up to a freshly baked bread. Bread makers with gluten-free bread options are also available and are a perfect choice if you are allergic to gluten or just trying to lessen your consumption.

Other convenient features to look out for are an LCD display which lets you view settings and programs, a viewing window that lets your monitor the baking progress from time to time, and an indicator or a buzzer that notifies you if it’s time to toss in extras like chocolate chips, raisins, nuts, or fruit bits.

