Best Buy drops prices on Apple Watch Series 4 before Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is just one day away, with early access deals already here. Walmart has also jumped into the Prime fray with a massive sales event before Amazon’s own July 15 start date. With the two retail giant’s butting heads, Best Buy has decided to drop a few sneaky Apple Watch Series 4 deals into the mix to spice things up. We are seeing more and more Prime Day smartwatch deals go live as the event draws near, with Apple and Fitbit Versa watches leading the charge. Now is one one of the best times of the year to pick up smart wearable for yourself.

At Best Buy, the 40mm Series 4 has dropped down to just $349 and is also one of the lowest prices for a brand-new device we’ve seen from the tech retailer so far this year. With the Series 4, you’re getting a larger screen and yet another performance bump thanks to a new processor and a few new features. Though considering the Apple Watch Series 3 is only $199, right now, you may want to consider going with that model for the price alone.

The most notable of new features of the newest Apple Watch is the ECG monitor, which allows you to check for atrial fibrillation. This is one of the possible precursors to heart attacks. It also comes with solid battery life, so you don’t need to worry about hanging out near an outlet to make sure it stays charged. There’s no cellular connectivity with this particular Series 4 watch, but the integrated GPS will allow you to continue to use your fitness apps even when your phone isn’t nearby.

Walmart is still offering the 38mm Series 3 GPS for just $199, $80 off its normal retail price. This smaller size is perfect for smaller wrists, and the integrated GPS makes it a great choice for those looking to use the watch for fitness tracking. The 42mm size is also marked down by $80, and is currently $229. Though this isn’t quite as fast as the newer Series 4, it still comes packed with loads of excellent features.

Looking for more Prime Day deals? We’ve found cheap smartwatches, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals and more ahead of Prime Day 2019.

