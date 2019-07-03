Share

Here on Digital Trends’ deals page, we frequently post new deals on the Apple Watch. However, the current deal on a refurbished 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band GPS+Cellular at Best Buy is by far the best we’ve seen yet. However, the Series 3 is down to just $199 right now as well.

Normally $499, you can pick up this particular model for just $383, a savings of about 27%. To give you an idea of just how good this deal is, Apple itself is selling its refurbished stock for $419, which $36 more than the current deal. While these are refurbished by Best Buy and not Apple themselves, they still come with a 90-day warranty and are guaranteed to work and look like new.

Why should you buy an Apple Watch Series 4?

While even refurbished the Series 4 is still an expensive smartwatch, there are a few reasons why we’d recommend you purchase the Series 4 over prior generation Apple Watches. The most noticeable feature is the now nearly edge-to-edge screen. While it is only 2mm more than previous screens, as small as the Apple Watch is, the difference is more than noticeable. And even though the screen is wider, Apple managed to make the device even slimmer than previous models, making it a sleek, comfortable accessory with any attire.

A upgraded 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, which is twice as fast as the processor you’d get with the Series 3, makes this watch noticeably faster and more nimble. A second-generation optical heart sensor built in makes heart rate detection more accurate, and ECG capabilities allow you to check on your heart health between visits to the doctor. These upgraded health features also offer an improved fitness tracking experience.

The older Apple Watches all come with a good amount of fitness tracking smarts, such as GPS, step counter, and heart rate tracking. The Series 4 improves upon this experience by adding automatic workout detection, cadence and pacing alerts, and additional workouts to its repertoire. For fitness-centric individuals, the newer Apple Watch really is your best bet. In our review of the Series 4, we called it “one of the most comprehensive, user-friendly fitness wearables you can buy.”

We think these various new features make the Series 4 a compelling buy, and the inclusion of cellular connectivity means that you won’t have to carry your phone with you at all times. And as long as you’re okay with the color — Best Buy’s deal is a good one to take advantage of.

Looking for other great deals? We’ve found iPad deals, iPhone deals, and cheap smartwatches before Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.