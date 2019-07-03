Digital Trends
Deals

Best Buy’s refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS+Cellular is the best deal yet

Ed Oswald
By
best buy refurbished apple watch deal series 4 pink

Here on Digital Trends’ deals page, we frequently post new deals on the Apple Watch. However, the current deal on a refurbished 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band GPS+Cellular at Best Buy is by far the best we’ve seen yet. However, the Series 3 is down to just $199 right now as well.

Normally $499, you can pick up this particular model for just $383, a savings of about 27%. To give you an idea of just how good this deal is, Apple itself is selling its refurbished stock for $419, which $36 more than the current deal. While these are refurbished by Best Buy and not Apple themselves, they still come with a 90-day warranty and are guaranteed to work and look like new.

Why should you buy an Apple Watch Series 4?

While even refurbished the Series 4 is still an expensive smartwatch, there are a few reasons why we’d recommend you purchase the Series 4 over prior generation Apple Watches. The most noticeable feature is the now nearly edge-to-edge screen. While it is only 2mm more than previous screens, as small as the Apple Watch is, the difference is more than noticeable. And even though the screen is wider, Apple managed to make the device even slimmer than previous models, making it a sleek, comfortable accessory with any attire.

A upgraded 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, which is twice as fast as the processor you’d get with the Series 3, makes this watch noticeably faster and more nimble. A second-generation optical heart sensor built in makes heart rate detection more accurate, and ECG capabilities allow you to check on your heart health between visits to the doctor. These upgraded health features also offer an improved fitness tracking experience.

The older Apple Watches all come with a good amount of fitness tracking smarts, such as GPS, step counter, and heart rate tracking. The Series 4 improves upon this experience by adding automatic workout detection, cadence and pacing alerts, and additional workouts to its repertoire. For fitness-centric individuals, the newer Apple Watch really is your best bet. In our review of the Series 4, we called it “one of the most comprehensive, user-friendly fitness wearables you can buy.”

We think these various new features make the Series 4 a compelling buy, and the inclusion of cellular connectivity means that you won’t have to carry your phone with you at all times. And as long as you’re okay with the color — Best Buy’s deal is a good one to take advantage of.

Looking for other great deals? We’ve found iPad deals, iPhone deals, and cheap smartwatches before Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Up Next

The best indie games on Nintendo Switch
iMac G3 Bondi Blue
Computing

Why Jony Ive’s greatest achievement wasn’t the iPhone. It was the original iMac

Apple has announced that Jony Ive will be leaving the company at the end of the year. He was responsible for some of Apple’s most iconic designs, including the iPhone. But it was the iMac that was his real crowning achievement.
Posted By Alex Blake
Jony Ive (left) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over iPhones during a launch event leading up to the release of the iPhone X, XR, and XS.
Mobile

Stop writing Jony Ive’s obituary, his passing from Apple is a new beginning

Sir Jony Ive will leave Apple to start his own design company, and although there is concern over the future of both, there is plenty of evidence that this is an exciting shift for Apple and Ive.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

MacBook Air or iPad Pro? Here's how you should spend your $1,200

If you work on the go, you need a portable device that's plenty powerful without weighing you down. Both the MacBook Air and iPad Pro fit the bill, so which should you buy? Our guide lays it out and explains which is worth your money.
Posted By Alex Blake
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

Hankering for a 5G-enabled device? Here are all the 5G phones available now

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to set an imessage profile picture and name in ios 13 setting
Mobile

How to set an iMessage profile picture and name in iOS 13

There are plenty of huge features to get excited about in iOS 13, but there are also minor additions that you don't want to miss. The addition of a profile picture and name to iMessage is one of these. Here's how to set it up.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone xr app store
Mobile

CAD renders claim to show off all three 2019 iPhone XI models

The iPhone XS isn't exactly old, but its replacement is on the way. Leaked CAD renders claim to show all three models in 2019's range of iPhones. The iPhone XI, XI Max and XIR are rumored to pack radically redesigned rears.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

The 2019 iPhone XI: Here's everything we know about Apple's new phone range

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

5G is the new kid on the block, but consumers await more products and coverage

Despite its limited geographical range, that hasn’t stopped smartphone makers from rolling out new handsets to support the new 5G tech. At CES 2019, Qualcomm said it expected to see 30 new 5G devices, mostly smartphones, this year alone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Jony Ive (right) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over the new Mac Pro Display
News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says report calling Jony Ive’s departure contentious is absurd

Apple CEO Tim Cook called a Wall Street Journal report about superstar designer Jony Ive’s supposedly contentious departure, as well as Cook’s own alleged lack of interest in design, absurd in an email Monday.
Posted By Mathew Katz
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 22 1500x1000
Mobile

Boost your company's productivity with the best tablets for small businesses

Tablets and convertible laptops are increasingly popular with small companies. The ability to carry a lightweight tablet to and from the office and hook it up to a keyboard or even a monitor, gives entrepreneurs the flexibility they seek.
Posted By Jackie Dove
apples arkit to bring augmented reality the masses apple car
Mobile

Apple awarded series of new patents related to smart fabrics and AR

Apple has been awarded a number of patents related to augmented reality and smart fabrics, including a patent for a systemwide user interface tailored for using AR on the iPhone, which could make for a more seamless experience.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facetime eye correction ar ios 13 apple iphone video call feature
Mobile

Apple secretly adds AR-powered FaceTime eye correction in iOS 13

FaceTime is brilliant -- but because of the position of the camera, it's impossible to make conversations seem natural. The latest version of the iOS 13 beta includes a setting that makes your video calls seem more natural.
Posted By Mark Jansen