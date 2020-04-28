  1. Deals
Among all the cutting-edge technologies that the 21st century has brought us so far, 3D printing might be the most revolutionary and most promising. As tempting as this tech is, 3D printer deals can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, this unique process continues to grow in refinement and popularity (as well as affordability), and even some of today’s best 3D printers are well within the budgets of regular people. If you’re looking to try your hand at three-dimensional design, then read on: We’ve rounded up the best cheap 3D printer deals below, along with a quick buying guide to help you find the right one for you.

Monoprice MP Mini SLA Resin 3D Printer

$200 $250
Expires soon
The Monoprice MP Mini is one of the best cheap name-brand SLA 3D printers, capable of creating small and highly detailed resin-based projects.
Longer Orange 10 3D SLA Resin 3D Printer

$190 $300
Expires soon
With a 3.86' x 2.17 x 5.5' printing space, the Longer Orange 10 is a great beginner-friendly SLA resin printer for creating small yet highly detailed objects like figurines and miniatures.
Monoprice Maker Ultimate 3D Printer (Open Box)

$272 $400
Expires soon
Featuring an MK11 DirectDrive Extruder, the Monoprice Maker is one of the best FMD 3D printers on the market right now, and this is your chance to get a like new open-box model at a great price.
Anycubic SLA Resin 3D Printer

$240 $290
Expires soon
From miniatures to game pieces to small do-it-yourself projects, the Anycubic 3D printer is a great and affordable way to try out SLA 3D resin printing with its 4.53" x 2.56" x 6.1" work space.
Flashforge Dreamer Wireless 3D Printer

$896 $1,299
Expires soon
With dual high-res extruders that can print two filaments at once, a self-calibrating build plate, and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Flashforge Dreamer is a full-featured 3D printer for less than a grand.
Nova3D Elfin SLA 3D Printer

$345 $499
Expires soon
SLA printers are the way to go for smoother, higher-resolution designs than filament-based units can usually provide, and the the Nova3D Elfin is a highly capable and user-friendly 3D resin printer.
ToAuto Pyramid A1 3D Printer

$478 $599
Expires soon
The Pyramid A1 is a simple, straightforward, and affordable FDM 3D printer for larger projects thanks to its generously sized 15.75" x 11.8" x 11.8" building area.
Monoprice Mini Delta 3D Printer

$160 $180
Expires soon
For a desktop-friendly 3D printer capable of handling smaller tasks, the Monoprice Mini Delta is arguably the best you'll find for less than $200 with its 4.7" x 4.3" x 4.3" work space.
How To Choose A 3D Printer

Three-dimensional printers cover a huge range of sizes and prices, with some industrial models capable of printing houses. Such equipment is naturally beyond the needs or means of most people, however, and the vast majority of consumer-grade units are designed to fit on a tabletop. Even these run the gamut when it comes to cost, so it’s worth it to spend some time to track down a cheap 3D printer (or at least a worthy 3D printer deal on a more expensive unit) that can meet your budget while also satisfying your needs.

Modern 3D printers employ one of two manufacturing technologies: Fused deposition modeling (FDM) or stereolithography (SLA). FDM printers are more popular and use a printing medium known as filament. This filament is heated to its melting point and then extruded through one or more printing heads, which move along three axes to create an object layer-by-layer from the bottom up on a heat-dispersing build plate.

FDM printers tend to be the most user-friendly and the filaments they use are also very common and quite affordable, making these cheap 3D printers good for household items and other common projects. Items made with an FDM 3D printer usually have a noticeably striated appearance due to this layer-by-layer building method, but filaments and the printers that use them are improving and growing more capable of handling complex tasks as this technology continues to mature. Most cheap 3D printers you’ll find will be of this design.

Stereolithography, while actually a decades-old technology, is less common due to the greater cost of SLA printers and their proprietary resins (there are a few cheap 3D printers that use resin, but they tend to be on the smaller side). Instead of filament as a printing substrate, SLA printers start with a resin liquid that is hardened via UV radiation as it is molded into the desired shape within the printing chamber. The UV laser is reflected off of mirrors to selectively target the resin that is to be hardened; this is also done layer-by-layer, but in a much different manner than in fused deposition modeling.

Resin-based SLA printers are therefore capable of creating smoother, more detailed, and higher-resolution objects than FDM printers. These resin objects also tend to be considerably more durable. The trade-off here is that SLA 3D printers (and the resins) tend to be more expensive than FDM units, and the proprietary resins are less flexible and messier to work with.

