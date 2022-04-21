Most people probably regard Dell as a strait-laced suit-and-tie sort of brand, but this industry giant has more than proven that an old dog can learn new tricks. Today, many of the sleekest, thinnest, lightest, and most powerful laptops bear the Dell name, and best among these is the vaunted XPS lineup that has ranked among our favorites for years. These cutting-edge ultrabooks typically come at a premium, but if you’re after the best Windows laptops and want to save some cash, we can help you out with our hand-picked list of the best Dell XPS deals available today.

Dell XPS 13 — $850, was $1,050

Why Buy

Slim, compact form factor for great portability

Fantastic trackpad with full gesture support

All-day battery life

One of the best keyboards on a laptop

If you’re looking for a new laptop for on-the-go productivity, you can’t go wrong with a Dell XPS 13. We’ve consistently touted this ultrabook as one of the best Windows laptops you can buy because of this premium build quality, excellent performance, and industry-leading keyboard and mouse. The Dell XPS 13 Touch improves on that formula even further, with a Full HD touch display that makes it an even more versatile machine. The slim form factor, silver aluminum exterior, and black carbon fiber palm rest make it one of the most instantly recognizable laptops on the market today.

This particular configuration comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a quad-core chip with great performance. This efficient CPU can run nearly everything in your daily workflow without hiccups while maintaining excellent, all-day battery life. In addition, you get 8GB of high-speed LPDDR4x memory, along with a speedy 256GB NVMe SSD to keep all your most important files. The integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics can even handle light gaming if you want to play some titles after work. This laptop also comes with the new Windows 11 Home, so you can get all the most critical updates from Microsoft as soon as they’re released.

The backlit keyboard is a highlight, with clicky, responsive keys and a surprising amount of travel. You’ll love writing emails, creating documents, or even writing the next great novel with it. The trackpad is also fantastic, with a smooth feel and excellent support for gestures. There are also plenty of expansion options thanks to two Thunderbolt 4 ports that both support power and display output, as well as a microSD card slot to transfer files or for additional storage. You’ll even find a built-in fingerprint reader so you can securely access your laptop.

Dell XPS Desktop PC — $900, was $1,050

Why Buy

Powerful 12th-gen Intel processor

Sleek, minimalist design

Great expandability for a pre-built machine

Comes with a mouse and keyboard

The XPS line isn’t exclusive to laptops. While the Dell XPS Desktop isn’t exactly a thin, portable ultrabook, it shares a lot of its DNA with its laptop counterparts — from its premium materials to its exceptional performance. Unlike other pre-built productivity PCs, the Dell XPS Desktop has a beautiful design. You’ll immediately notice that this tower has some similar visual cues to the laptops, from its platinum silver exterior with dark accents to its aluminum panels. Thanks to its minimalist design, it’ll fit right into your home office.

The most eye-catching component on its spec sheet is the newly-released 12th-generation Intel processor. This configuration comes with the Intel Core i7-12700, a powerful, 12-core CPU with great single and multi-threaded performance. It also supports the newer DDR5 memory standard, which Dell takes advantage of by pairing it with 16GB of DDR5 RAM in dual-channel mode. In addition, the efficient thermal solution helps keep the processor cool and prevents throttling, even when you’re trying to load a heavy Excel spreadsheet.

It also comes out of the box with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 to accompany the RJ-45 Ethernet port you’ll find at the back. There’s also a healthy selection of ports on the front panel, including three USB-A slots and a USB-C slot. There’s plenty of room for expansion, with an additional SSD slot, three PCIe expansion slots, and two 3.5-inch hard drive bays. There are two extra DIMM slots that you can use to expand the memory, with the processor supporting up to 128GB of RAM. This computer even comes with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need to start using it is a monitor!

Dell XPS 15 — $1,800, was $2,200

Why Buy

Stunning OLED display with 100% Adobe RGB

Excellent creative performance with dedicated GPU

Immersive speakers

Windows Hello face-tracking support

If you’re in the market for a 15-inch laptop, then the XPS 15 Touch is the one you should get. When we reviewed the Dell XPS 15 OLED, we remarked that it’s “all you could want in a powerful 15-inch laptop.” This computer truly has it all: Exceptional build quality, amazing performance, and a gorgeous design. However, the real star of the show is the display, which is one of the best screens you can find on a portable device. It’s a 15.6-inch 16:10 OLED touch panel with 3.5K resolution and 100% Adobe RGB color support. That means fantastic color reproduction with intense contrast and astounding detail. It’s also rated at up to 400 nits of brightness, enough to see your screen in any environment.

Under the hood is an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H chip, an octa-core, 16-thread processor with up to 4.60GHz of boost speed. It’s combined with 16GB of dual-channel memory and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, one of the best entry-level graphics cards on the market. All of that horsepower means it can handle virtually any productivity task you throw at it, whether it’s intense multitasking or processing a large spreadsheet. The dedicated GPU also means this is a competent machine for video editing, 3D rendering, and even some modern gaming.

Because of the display, it’s also a great media consumption device. The Dell XPS 15 comes with an astounding quad-speaker setup that sounds great for videos, music, and calls. All of that is contained in a surprisingly light package, with the unit itself weighing in at just over 4 pounds. That’s thanks to the amount of space saved from the razor-thin bezels surrounding the display. However, just because the laptop is light doesn’t mean you’re compromising battery life; you get up to nine hours on this OLED model.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,900, was $2,400

Powerful Intel i7 processor

32GB of memory for memory-intensive programs

Built-in full-size SD card reader

Four Thunderbolt 4 ports

A big laptop isn’t for everyone, but the Dell XPS 17 certainly makes an excellent case. Most 17-inch laptops on the market are large, heavy gaming machines or workstations with loud fans. The Dell XPS 17 is still a slim, premium machine despite its large size, making it the perfect pick for creative professionals looking for an aesthetically-pleasing Windows computer that’s still portable. The 17-inch, 16:10 Full HD panel is great for getting work done, with razor-thin bezels and great color accuracy. The screen is also anti-glare and has 500 nits of maximum brightness, enabling you to work in all lighting environments.

This focus on creatives also extends to the internals of the Dell XPS 17. This configuration comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor and 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. The top-of-the-line processor is fantastic for any CPU-intensive tasks, while the massive amount of RAM ensures excellent performance even when you’re loading tons of layers into an Adobe Premiere timeline. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for rendering your outputs or even enjoying some AAA gaming.

Another thing that professionals will love is the fast 1TB SSD, which is plenty of storage to keep your videos, working files, and large applications. There’s also a built-in SD card reader if you need to transfer some files over from a shoot quickly. You can also use one of the four incredibly fast Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect an external storage device, connect with an external display, or charge with the included 130W type-C power adapter. It even has Wi-Fi 6 support for faster internet speeds, which is helpful if you need to transfer files from the cloud.

