The best fidget toys to help you focus and relieve anxiety

Fidget toys have blown up in popularity recently, and while this phenomenon has left many people scratching their heads as to why adults are suddenly playing with toys at work, research has shown that these little devices can help improve your concentration and relieve stress by providing a way to release nervous energy with your hands.

If you are prone to procrastinating, getting distracted, or just feeling anxious, a fidget toy might be just the ticket. We’ve picked out several inexpensive but high-quality models, including standard spinners and cubes, as well as some other unique designs, so you can try one out for cheap.

Fidgeteer fidget spinner This little spinner from Fidgeteer is the standard design that you probably think of when you hear “fidget toy.” The Fidgeteer spinner features three “legs” that rapidly rotate around the center via tiny ball bearings, and comes in a wide variety of colors including red, blue, purple, and classic black with attractive metal accents. You can score this fidget spinner for just $7 from Amazon. Amazon

Maxboost fidget cube 2-pack Another highly popular fidget toy design, and a nice alternative to the classic spinner, is the cube. This one from Maxboost features a different fidget function — rub, spin, flip, click, glide, and roll — on each of its six sides. The Maxboost fidget cubes normally cost $7 each but you can snag a pack of two from Amazon for a mere $8. Amazon

Tate Selection aluminum fidget spinner If the three-pronged spinner design doesn’t tickle your fancy, Tate Selection’s fidget toy might be a better choice. This fidget spinner is made from lightweight aluminum and features two weighted legs for you to spin to your heart’s (or fingers’) content. Normally priced at $26, the Tate Selection fidget spinner can be yours for $13 from the DT Shop after a 50 percent discount. DT Shop

Tom’s Fidgets flippy chain The Tom’s Fidgets flippy chain is a really unique fidget toy design, featuring two bike chain links held together with two metal rings. Rubberized bands around the chain links provide added tactile sensation, and this fidget toy can easily slip into your pocket or be put on your key chain. Available with a variety of different band colors, the Tom’s Fidgets flippy chain can be yours from Amazon for $6. Amazon

By Kidz fidget controller This fidget toy from By Kidz should please gamers who love the retro aesthetic of classic controllers. The tiny toy packs eight different things for your fingers to play with, such as a mock joystick, two soft and two “clicky” buttons, noisy and silent rolling gears, and a click switch. Currently on sale for $17 off, you can grab the By Kidz fidget controller on Amazon for as little as $10. Amazon

Tangle Jr. 3-pack Those who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s will immediately recognize the Tangle Jr. This toy has long been used to treat anxiety and relieve stress — way before fidget spinners were even a thing. The Tangle Jr. is a miniature version of this decades-old classic, and is the perfect pocket-sized way to improve your concentration and burn off some nervous energy. At only $9 on Amazon for a pack of three, you can even share with your friends. Amazon

Maxboost Fidget Cube Advanced Maxboost’s 12-sided Fidget Cube Advanced is built for the serious fidgeters out there. The many different functions on this 12-faced “cube” (technically a dodecahedron) let you squish, squeeze, click, roll, slide, flick, rotate, rub, and do just about anything else you’d want to do to with your fingers when you’re feeling anxious or stressed out. The Maxboost Fidget Cube Advanced is just $10 on Amazon after a $5 discount. Amazon