All the latest Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 is finally here (after being delayed until October the last time around), bringing with it tons of great Prime Day deals featuring price cuts on just about every type of product that Amazon carries. While Prime Day offers beautiful bargains on almost everything under the sun, this sale is arguably the best time of the year to snag many of the company’s own Fire- and Echo-branded products.

From Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, tablets, and streaming sticks, Amazon’s Prime Day is offering some of the hottest tech at the lowest prices you’ll see before Black Friday. If your home streaming setup in particular could use some new upgrades with some Prime Day 4K TV deals, then read on to see all the Prime Day Fire TV sales that are here for you to pick over (and don’t assume they’re only on Amazon) along with some advice about how to get the most out of the sale. Also, check out these Prime Day Amazon Echo deals if you’re after some Alexa-powered gadgets to smarten up your home.

The best Prime Day Fire TV deals

Should you buy a new Fire TV on Prime Day?

These Prime Day Fire TV deals are on par with or better than those offered during Black Friday, so if you’re thinking of buying a new smart television or streaming device, there won’t be a better time than now, and we don’t recommend waiting. If you’re worried about price differences, don’t expect prices to vary much between Prime Day and Black Friday season. There’s also a possibility that if you wait till Black Friday to shop, the increased demand will result in long shipping delays, and the new Fire TV you want might not be discounted to the same low price (or even discounted again at all).

Nonetheless, as you should with any big purchase, always do your research beforehand. Know what features you’re looking for and make a shortlist of which particular Fire TV device(s) you want so you’re ready to jump on the Prime Day Fire TV deals and don’t get caught unprepared. Don’t let yourself get last-minute decision paralysis, which could cost you the chance to jump on that Lightning Deal before it’s gone.

Make sure to compare prices and other retailer’s offerings during these Prime Day Fire TV sales as well, as other stores like to get in on the action to compete with Amazon. Best Buy also carries Fire TVs and devices, although these are almost always the same price there as they are on Amazon. That’s great news if you don’t have a Prime membership, though, as Best Buy’s deals are open to all. You’ll also want to look closely at Amazon’s ratings and reviews of a product before you jump on any Prime Day Fire TV deals — just don’t drag your feet too long as these offers go quickly.

Virtually every product Amazon makes goes on sale during Prime Day, and last year was no exception. In 2020, shoppers got to pounce on some juicy Prime Day Fire TV deals on the Stick models, the Recast, and the Cube, with the biggest price cuts targeting the more expensive models (considering the HD and 4K Fire TV Sticks are already pretty cheap even at their normal prices of $30-$50). The Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Recast saw markdowns of up to 35%, for example.

Toshiba and Insignia smart TVs were also common among last year’s Prime Day Fire TV deals. Prices were as low as $100 for the smaller HD models or starting in the low $200s for the 4K UHD televisions. These Fire TVs are pretty budget-friendly as it is, and Prime Day is a great chance to score one for super-cheap. Insignia is actually a Best Buy brand, too, and its online outlet is a great place for Prime Day Fire TV sales if you don’t have Amazon Prime or if a particular deal you had your eye on sells out before you can grab it.

How to choose a new Fire TV on Prime Day

Virtually all of the devices that Amazon makes go on sale during Prime Day, and that’s certainly the case with Fire TVs and Fire devices as well. If all you need is a cheap streaming stick to add online capabilities to your “dumb” TV, then look for Prime Day Fire TV deals on the Fire TV Stick (both the HD and 4K models), the Fire TV Cube, and the Fire TV Recast. You’ve got a few options available to you if you’re planning to add a little Fire to your streaming toolkit, depending on your needs. Prime Day discounts often come in the form of limited-time Lightning Deals, so you’ll want to be ready to grab the one that’s right for you. Here’s a quick rundown of the different devices.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a handy little media stick you slot into the back of your TV via the HDMI port. Once plugged in, it turns any HDTV into a smart TV, enabling you to easily browse plenty of great streaming services. It provides access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video (of course), Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, and much more. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can choose to speak to your TV rather than press buttons to navigate menus. It also ties into Alexa, which is super useful if you have any other Alexa-enabled gadgets at home, such as an Echo smart speaker.

Alternatively, the Fire TV Cube is a more advanced streaming device if you want more features and can stretch your budget. It offers access to all the same apps, but it also has a built-in speaker so you can give commands and ask various questions with Alexa without having to worry about tapping buttons (no Echo speaker required). It’s ideal if you want a smart speaker setup that also has streaming capabilities. It could be overkill if you simply want to watch more Netflix, though, or if you already have an Alexa-enabled speaker you can use.

Then there’s the Amazon Fire TV Recast. It reimagines the DVR, allowing you to record up to four shows at once and store up to 150 hours of HD programming. It also has Alexa support (although note that this isn’t built into the Recast itself), so you can navigate the menus and all your recordings with your voice if you own another Alexa-enabled device. Best of all, you can stream your recordings to compatible smartphones and other devices, so you can take your favorite shows wherever you go. It’s ideal for those that love DVRs but want a little more for their money.

Finally, if you’re in the market for a whole new smart TV rather than a simple external streaming device, several models from Toshiba and Insignia — known as Fire TV Edition models — integrate the full Fire TV experience right into the television’s software for an easy, all-in-one streaming media solution. They also tend to be super affordable, with prices that start below the $500 mark. These Prime Day Fire TV deals are the perfect way to add a smart television to your home theater setup on the cheap.

