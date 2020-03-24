HP is one of the few PC brands that has stood the test of time, rivaled perhaps only by Dell in sheer longevity. HP (formerly Hewlett-Packard) was part of the vanguard of the home computing revolution that brought PCs into the homes of millions in the 90s and 2000s, and to this day, it still makes some of the best Windows machines out there. Many of them are very affordable, too, and you’ll often see more than a few cheap HP laptops when you’re shopping around for laptop deals.

You’ll also find HP among our favorite laptops, from 2-in-1s to budget-friendly work PCs, with ultrabooks like the HP Spectre x360 standing as one of our long-time favorites. Another thing we like about HP is that it runs sales frequently (although there are plenty of other discounts to be found at other retailers as well), and we’ve smoked out the best HP laptop deals available right now. If it’s time for a new computer, then your new best friend could be waiting below:

Today’s best HP laptop deals

HP 14 Laptop — $269, was $349

When it comes to affordable, no-frills workhorse computers, HP makes some of the best. This 14-inch number is one such cheap HP laptop, but one that punches above its weight with its AMD Ryzen 3 3200U CPU with built-in Vega 5 graphics (meaning you can do a little light gaming on this thing, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Basics specs to be sure, but solid for working, studying, web browsing, and general daily use.

This is the cheapest HP laptop deal on our roundup, ringing in at a very budget-friendly $269 after a nice $80 discount from Walmart.

HP 15 Laptop Bundle with Mouse and Case — $289, was $349

If you like cheap laptops but want something more standard-sized (and with some nice freebies thrown in), this value bundle is perfect. It features the HP 15 Windows 10 laptop with an AMD A4 processor, AMD Radeon R3 graphics, 4GB RAM, and a nice-sized 500GB HDD, but you also get a handy wireless mouse and carrying case.

This cheap HP laptop bundle is perfect for travel and other on-the-go computer needs, and rings in at just $279 from Walmart (a $70 savings).

HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 — $339, was $419

It’s clear in 2020 that Chromebooks are here to stay. It’s easy to see why these cheap laptops running the cloud-based Chrome OS are so popular, and HP makes some of the best. This one belongs to the HP x360 line, combining the speed and convenience of the Chrome operating system with a sleek 2-in-1 convertible design with a 14-inch touch display that can fold back on its 360-degree hinge.

If you’re interested in experiencing the simplicity and reliability of a Chromebook, you can grab this cheap HP laptop for just $339 right now and save $80.

HP 15t Laptop — $480, was $750

Most cheap laptops have pretty bare-bones specs, often running on lower-end mobile processors and lacking in things like memory and storage. This 15.6-inch HP 15t is the exception: It packs a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM (a nice upgrade over the 4GB-8GB you see typically at this price point), and a nice 256GB solid-state drive.

This is a solid cheap HP laptop for work, entertainment, and general everyday use, and HP has it on sale right now for $480, saving you $270.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop — $720, was $1,000

HP is definitely most well-known for its work-focused laptops for students and professionals, but it makes some pretty solid gaming PCs as well. The 15-inch HP Omen is a solid example of what modern sub-$1,000 gaming laptops have to offer, and this one delivers plenty of juice for modern 1080p gaming with its 9th-gen Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB RAM.

On top of that, you also get a nice snappy 256GB solid-state drive, and the 15.6-inch 1080p also features Nvidia G-Sync technology for smooth gaming. A very nice $280 discount knocks this beefy HP laptop down to $720.

No roundup of HP laptop deals would be complete without one of our all-time favorites: The venerable HP Spectre x360 13. This mighty little 2-in-1 represents the pinnacle of modern Windows ultrabook design, boasting a gorgeous 13-inch touchscreen display, great hardware, superb build quality, and generous all-day battery life.

These premium laptops can get pricey, though, but this last-gen model is a great value (and with an eighth-generation i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it won’t feel long in the tooth in 2020). It’s one of the few HP Spectre x360 13 ultrabooks you’ll find for less than a grand, too, at $900 after a $440 savings.

How to choose an HP laptop

HP’s lineup of computers is extensive, and its laptops alone offer enough variety to make your head spin. Despite being a decades-old brand, though, it has definitely kept up with the times: Today, HP makes everything from modern Chromebooks to sleek 2-in-1 ultrabooks to beefy gaming machines, and no matter your needs or budget, chances are good that there’s an HP laptop deal waiting for you.

Laptops can more or less be broken down into three categories: Traditional laptops, 2-in-1s, and gaming laptops, all of which can be found in most price brackets. After deciding which you want and determining how much you’re willing to spend (something you probably already have a good idea of), it’s time to start looking at what features you want — as well as what to expect from a cheap HP laptop that’s within your chosen price range.

These features include things like screen size and resolution, hard drive type (SSD or HDD) and capacity, and hardware (such as how much RAM you need, or whether you want a discrete graphics card that can handle gaming). More features and better hardware come with a higher price tag, of course, but if you know what you want ahead of time and set realistic expectations, you’ll end up happy with your purchase. To make things easier, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Do HP laptops have Bluetooth?

Bluetooth is a wireless standard that is ubiquitous nowadays. Your phone almost certainly has Bluetooth capability, and virtually all modern tablets and laptops, including HP laptops, pack this connectivity. Bluetooth allows you to pair your computer or another device to peripherals such as wireless headphones or speakers (to name the two most popular examples), but if you’re picky about being on the latest standard, then you’ll want to look closely at the specs of the PC you’ve got your eye on to make sure it’s not outdated — something you run the risk of if you’re looking at the cheapest of the cheap HP laptop deals out there.

Are HP laptops good for gaming?

Any Windows laptop can run games, but that doesn’t mean that any computer can run any game. For playing modern games at good settings, you need a laptop with a dedicated (or “discrete”) graphics card. These GPUs act almost like a second CPU for your PC, but one that is fully dedicated to handling resource-heavy graphical tasks. That usually means gaming, but also applies to jobs like video rendering.

You’ll also want a good modern CPU, ideally a ninth- or 10th-generation Intel Core processor or one of the newer AMD Ryzen processors. Many HP laptops (and even many other cheap gaming laptops you can find today) come loaded with this sort of hardware and HP also makes a number of PCs dedicated to gaming in its Pavilion and Omen lines, so you’ve got a few options if you’re looking for a beefier machine for both work and play.

Do HP laptops come with Microsoft Word?

Microsoft Word, being a component of the Microsoft Office suite, is paid software, and HP laptops do not include this for free. However, many do come with an Office trial, and you may even be able to get Microsoft Office for free through your school or workplace (and if not, consider looking around for a good Microsoft Office deal to save some money). If all you need is a basic word processor, Windows still includes the classic WordPad text editor, and you can also check out the free Microsoft Office alternatives.

Are HP laptops waterproof?

Electronics and water typically don’t mix very well, and laptops (from HP or any brand) are no different. Although you can often rescue a laptop from a spill on the keyboard, no consumer-grade PC is fully waterproof or even what you would consider water-resistant. Even Apple MacBooks, despite some persistent rumors, are not waterproof. If you’re concerned about that, however, then you may want to invest in a waterproof cover or bag that can keep your HP laptop safe.

Do HP laptops have HDMI ports?

The vast majority of modern computers come with ports for an HDMI cable, which is the current standard for A/V connectivity (DisplayPort is also popular, although more commonly used for desktops rather than laptops). HDMI is a connection that transmits high-definition audio and video signals along a single cable, and pretty much all HP laptops feature an HDMI port which allows you to connect your computer to an external display if you want to.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations