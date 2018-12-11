Digital Trends
Need a last-minute gift? Get an iPhone Wireless Charger for under $20

Jacob Kienlen
By

No matter what model of phone you have, you’re going to have to charge it at some point or another. If you have the iPhone XS or one of the newest Samsung Galaxy smartphones, you might have power for a full day or two if you’re lucky, but only if you use your phone sparingly. Which is why keeping your device charged is so important.

Having to plug in and then unplug your phone every time you need to use it can be a hassle, but with a wireless charger, that problem is non-existent. All you need to do is place your phone on the charger and let the energy flow into it. So if you’re in the market for a fancy new charger before Christmas arrives, or maybe a few extra stocking stuffers, we’ve found the best iPhone chargers to help you out.

Mophie Wireless Charge Pad — $20

best iphone wireless charger deals mophie

Using the latest Qi wireless technology, and collaborating with Apple, Mophie has created one of the best wireless iPhone chargers on the market today. Though it will work with other Qi-compatible devices, like newer Samsung phones, it was built with Apple in mind. If you have the Apple iPhone XS, XR, X, or the iPhone 8, this Mophie charger will juice up your phone 50 percent faster than standard wireless competitors.

Normally priced at $60, this great iPhone wireless charger is down to just under $20 on Amazon.

Buy Now

Yootech Wireless Charger — $15

best iphone wireless charger deals yootech

If you’re looking for one of the most affordable wireless chargers you can buy, look no further than Yootech. Though not built specifically for iPhones, this Qi-certified wireless charger utilizes 7.5W to bring life back to your slowly dying devices. With temperature control technology and a sleep-friendly setting, you actually get quite a bit for the price. However, you need at least an iPhone 8 or Galaxy S6 to use this wireless charging pad.

Normally priced at $40, you can get the Yootech charging pad for just $15 on Amazon after a $25 discount.

Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charging Stand — $18

best iphone wireless charger deals anker

Though the other models on this list boast superior iPhone compatibility, Anker takes things in a slightly different direction with its wireless charging stand. The stand does work with iPhone and Samsung phones, but it is also optimized for a wide variety of other phones, including LG and more. It also has the added benefit of standing your phone up vertically or horizontally so you can watch videos while your smartphone charges.

Normally priced at $20, a nice little $2 coupon drops the price to just $18 on Amazon.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find Amazon deals, last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
