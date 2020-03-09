For most people, a cup of fresh and delicious coffee acts as a fuel that gets them going in the morning or a pick-me-up that can brighten a midday slump. While most café offer single-serve coffee, nothing beats the convenience and economy when you have a Keurig coffee maker sitting on your countertop. Aside from providing you the caffeine rush you need in just a couple of minutes, it also steps up the game in terms of versatility as it lets you whip up not just various coffee blends but tea and cocoa creations as well. Right now, you can even bank on savings as we’ve compiled here the best Keurig deals happening on major retailer sites. We tossed in a few buying tips and discussed some features to help you select which model suits your needs best.

Looking for more savings other than these Keurig deal options? You may want to browse through our compilation of coffee maker deals which include models from Ninja, Nespresso, Breville, KitchenAid, and other leading brands.

Today’s best Keurig deals

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Brewer — $60 (was $80)

— (was $80) Keurig K-Classic K50 Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker — $80 (was $120)

— (was $120) Keurig K-Latte Coffee Maker with Milk Frother — $89 (was $99)

— (was $99) Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker — $100 (was $115)

— (was $115) Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Brewer — $126 (was $146)

How to choose a Keurig

Perhaps the most attractive feature of a Keurig coffee maker is its ability to produce a nearly perfect cup of joe with a simple touch of a button. It also works with pods containing a variety of coffee types and brands as well as tea, hot chocolate, and cider. And since all current models are based on a similar brewing system and use pre-measured K-Cups, you’ll most likely get the same cup of coffee with each machine. That doesn’t mean all of them are created equal, though. Brew functionalities and size capacities still vary from model to model.

One of the first steps in picking the right Keurig coffee maker is identifying the most ideal size for your space. A small model (like the Mini) is a great choice if you have limited kitchen space or if there’s only one coffee drinker in your household. The only downside of having a small machine, though, is that you’ll need to fill it up with water every time you use it. But you can think of it as starting with fresh water every time you brew.

Larger machines are suitable for bigger kitchens, offices, or households with lots of coffee drinkers. This type typically carries a water reservoir which lessens the need for you to keep refilling from time to time. There are also models available (like the K150P) that can connect directly to a water source, completely removing the hassle of refilling.

Go for a Keurig single-serve machine if you just want to make one cup, like to try many different flavors, or if coffee drinkers in your home have different preferences. They offer faster brewing, require little maintenance, and has a capacity ranging from three to five cup sizes. A two-way model, on the other hand, is perfect for those who like hosting friends and for households with many coffee drinkers. It can brew a single-serve cup of coffee as needed, and at the same time, can brew a whole carafe for more servings. Carafe options cost less per cup than single-serve ones (if you drink every pot to the bottom), but they also generally tend to require more cleanup.

Other things to look out for when choosing a Keurig coffee maker involve your coffee preferences. Some models let you prepare both hot and cold drinks, have an adjustable brew temperature, and have strength control options so you can modify your cup just the way you like it. If you’re a latte or cappuccino lover, you’re going to want to stick to a unit that can make a strong shot of coffee and has an onboard milk frother (such as the K-Café and K-Latte) which makes it easy for you to whip up foamy toppings.

Naturally, a Keurig coffee maker with more bells and whistles will come at a higher price tag. If you have less to spend, though, you’ll need to forgo certain features such as high-altitude setting, dishwasher compatibility, and lots of options for customizing your beverage. Nonetheless, you’ll still be able to enjoy cool functions with a no-frills model, including automatic shutoff, a variety of serving size capacities, and strength control settings. Score one on the cheap by taking advantage of these Keurig deals.

Do Keurigs have filters?

Yes. Keurig coffee makers have a small charcoal filter that removes the impurities from the water. This filter eliminates the taste and smell of chlorine, iron, and sulfur as well as some minerals.

Do Keurigs make tea?

Yes. Keurig coffee makers can brew tea. Keurig partnered with various brands to provide amazing K-Cup tea choices. If you prefer standard tea bags over K-Cups, then you can just use the machine as an instant hot water dispenser. Simply put your standard tea bag in a mug and place it on a drip tray, and then run a water-only brew cycle.

Are Keurig coffee makers loud?

It depends on the model. Some units boast a quiet brew technology to minimize the noise when in use, perfect if you’re worried about waking up everyone in the house. Others tend to operate more loudly, which can be advantageous for a quick indication that brewing is complete.

Do Keurigs need to be cleaned?

Yes. Keurig coffee makers need regular cleaning and it comes in two forms: Thorough cleaning and descaling. Thorough cleaning covers clearing up every part and component of the machine, while descaling specifically tackles calcium deposits. Some Keurigs will tell you when it’s time to descale, while others will show symptoms like stinky buildup, settings that no longer work, and slower pours. Keurig recommends descaling at least every three months especially if used with regular tap water, either with a Keurig descaling solution or white vinegar. The filter cartridge of the water filter also needs occasional replacing about every 60 tanks or so.

Be sure to check out our curated deals page for more exciting deals on other kitchen products, including blender deals, Instant Pot deals, refrigerator deals, and dishwasher deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations