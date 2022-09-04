Best Labor Day iPad Deals 2022: Save on ALL models today

Labor Day sales are underway now and we’ve chosen to highlight the pick of the Labor Day iPad deals going on right now. That’s because there are plenty to choose from so it can be overwhelming to know where to begin.

If you’re not sure where to start on your iPad journey, read on while we take you through all the Labor Day iPad sales going on right now. We’ve picked out the very best iPads you can buy, covering different budgets and needs.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $279, was $329

If you’re keen to own an iPad but don’t want to spend a fortune, the standard Apple iPad 10.2 is pretty good for the price. One highlight is its 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. Whether you’re watching your favorite shows or playing a game via Apple Arcade, the picture quality is great. Alongside that, you get the A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so performance is good for the price. Any time you need to make a video call, you’ll appreciate the 8MP wide back camera plus 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support. Additionally, up to 10 hours of battery life means it’ll work all day for you, while there’s also support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, too.

Apple iPad Mini — $460, was $499

The Apple iPad Mini is the ideal iPad if you want portability but also strong performance. It has a fantastic-looking 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so whatever you’re doing looks fantastic on here. Alongside that, the A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine means that performance is great, no matter how much you intend on doing with it. There’s also a 12MP wide back camera plus a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support so it’s ideal for taking video calls. Landscape stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life round off the well-designed package. It’s great for those that need a more portable iPad without wanting to compromise.

Apple iPad Air — $559, was $599

The Apple iPad Air is one of the best tablets around thanks to its gorgeous display, slim design, and high-end processor. If you want the best tablet, you need this one in your life. It has a truly beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating so it looks great in all lighting conditions. The iPad Air is powered by Apple’s M1 chip that you also see in many MacBooks so its performance level is incredible for a tablet. Stereo landscape speakers are useful while there’s also a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support so it’s great for video calls or taking the occasional photo.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch — $749, was $799

One of the best iPads for sheer power, the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch has everything going for it to ensure this is a potential laptop replacement. It has Apple’s M1 chip so you get fantastic performance whether you’re working or playing. Combined with that is its gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It has typical features like True Tone and P3 wide color but it also has ProMotion which ensures that the refresh rate is higher than your average tablet, meaning any motion is silky smooth whether you’re gaming or watching a show. All-day battery life is useful while you can use its Thunderbolt port to connect to external storage or displays to enhance its potential. Support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio rounds off the super useful options.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch — $999, was $1,099

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch is more than many people might need but if you want to know you’ve got the ultimate iPad, you need this one. It matches many of the specs of the 11-inch model. It offers Apple’s M1 chip along with all-day battery life and a Thunderbolt port for hooking up to other devices. However, the highlight here is the display. Besides being bigger at 12.9 inches, it’s a Liquid Retina XDR display so it looks even better than before. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch also adds on a LiDAR scanner alongside its 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra-wide camera. For the ultimate iPad experience, the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch is a great choice, even if many people don’t actually need all its features.

