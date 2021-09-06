  1. Deals
Best Labor Day Phone Sales 2021: Best deals you can shop today

Labor Day phone sales are here and that means some fantastic offers on the latest smartphone technology. Alongside all the other great Labor Day sales going on, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day phone deals to help you out. If you have no idea where to start, we also have some key buying advice so you know exactly what to look for before you commit to a new handset. Whatever your budget, there’s a device for you here so read on while we decipher everything you need to know about the Labor Day phone sales.

Labor Day Phone Deals 2021

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$500 $600
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$600 $669
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$387 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$270 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy
Plus $150 off Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone. Plus $500 when you switch.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$600 $1,200
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked.
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Nord N100 (Unlocked)

$130 $180
OnePlus has been blowing up the mid-range flagship alternative scene, and the new OnePlus Nord N100 continues that trend -- and you can grab it for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
Plus $150 off Apple Watch

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Verizon)

Free with new line
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. New or current Verizon customers who sign up for an unlimited plan can score the 2020 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at Verizon
FREE $100 SAMSUNG CREDIT

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra (Unlocked)

As low as $100 with trade-in
If you have a device to trade and you aren't interested in carrier BOGO or bill credit rebates, Samsung has a nice trade-in offer when you buy the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra.
Buy at Samsung

Motorola Razr 5G Flip Phone (256GB)

$950 $1,400
It's a massive blast from the past, but also futuristic. The new Motorola Razr is an incredible piece of tech, and now it can be yours for even less.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Moto G Stylus (128GB)

$200 $300
Love a stylus, but also love not spending large amounts of money? the Moto G Stylus is the cheapest stylus phone around, and with 128GB of storage it's also a solid performer as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$260 $398
The 2019 Google Pixel 4 is still a fantastic phone and an unbeatable value now that the Pixel 5 is out. New or current Verizon customers can score what might be the best price on one right now.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power (64GB)

$150 $250
Powered by 2020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 48MP triple camera system, and 6.6" Max Vision HD, you can capture all the fun moments without worrying about battery, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition (T-Mobile)

$364 $505
It may not be the latest OnePlus phone anymore, but you can still grab the striking McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone for a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus (64GB)

$150 $250
The Moto G series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this Moto G7 Plus is unlocked for GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)

$450 $700
Feel free to choose the carrier you want with this unlocked Motorola Edge. You get an immersive display and a dependable 5G performance all in one smartphone.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Unlocked)

$700 $750
Activate today and score the incredible Samsung Galaxy S10 for a nice discount.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$1,000 $1,200
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a premium flagship, offering a nearly bezel-less 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It's pricey, but this big deal can reduce the hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a phone on Labor Day?

As always, do you need a new phone? It’s really tempting to want the latest and best, especially when Labor Day phone sales are looking so alluring but don’t push yourself into a purchase you simply don’t need. Only upgrade if your existing phone is starting to frustrate you or isn’t getting the updates and support you need.

Once you’ve figured that out, consider your budget. How much can you afford? Cheap phones exist but so do phones that cost as much as a high-end laptop. It all depends on what you need your device to do and how much you can afford. Plan accordingly and stick to your budget. You might need the most expensive phone out there but then again, you might do.

Thanks to the Labor Day phone deals going on right now, it could be a good time to spend a little more to get more for your money, however. By stretching your budget, you can enjoy more features for less plus you get the benefits of future-proofing at a lower price. It’s a good idea to do your research beforehand and know exactly what you’re getting into before you make an expensive purchase. That’s why we’re here to help out. Resist spending too much even if the Labor Day phone sales are really tempting.

Timing-wise, Labor Day is a reasonably good time to make a technology purchase like a new phone. Prime Day is a distant memory and the summer has been fairly quiet when it comes to great sales. Black Friday is still a couple of months away, and while it’s great for a new technology purchase, you get the benefit of a new phone now if you dive into the Labor Day phone sales.

Black Friday isn’t as strong as it once was either and while you might grab a better deal then, it’s no longer guaranteed. Stick with what you see now and you shouldn’t be disappointed. It also means you get to enjoy a new phone now rather than have to wait, although bear in mind that September and October can be key times for new phones to be released. You may end up with a slightly older model, although that’s always the case whenever you buy a new phone unless it has literally just launched.

Buying now also provides you with the benefit of spreading the cost so you don’t end up delving into Black Friday and spending a fortune on yourself during the holidays when money can be pretty tight.

Always remember though — don’t be tempted by a new phone unless you really need one. You don’t want to spend cash you don’t have simply because you were lured into a good sale. That’s why it’s a good move to do your research and know what you’re looking for before you buy a new smartphone, whatever your budget. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front before you hit the Labor Day phone sales.

How to choose a phone on Labor Day

There’s a huge amount to consider when choosing a phone as part of the Labor Day phone sales going on right now. The first thing to consider should definitely be your budget and price range. It’s possible to spend relatively little or a lot on a new phone and you really need to know what you can afford before you check out the Labor Day phone deals.

Once you’ve figured that out, it’s down to considering if you want to go the Android or iOS route. We have comprehensive guides on the best iPhone to buy as well as the best Android phones right now, all depending on your budget and needs.

We also have a great cell phone buying guide that covers all the bases you need to think about. Knowing where to start with the best smartphones can be confusing so think about how you use your existing smartphone.

Do you regularly use the camera? In which case, you’ll want to prioritize a good camera when buying a new smartphone amongst the Labor Day phone deals. Alternatively, if you never use it, then there’s no point in going for a smartphone with an amazing camera.

Alongside that, think about performance. If you’re impatient with technology, you might want to consider one that has a fast processor. Similarly, if you play a lot of games on your smartphone, it’s important to have one that provides good gaming performance.

Design is everything too, as well as the screen size. Some smartphones are bordering on being the size of small tablets and that might not suit you if you have small hands or want to be able to fit your device into your pocket. You might also need to consider how rugged your device is if you regularly drop your phone or you’re worried about damaging it. When it comes to screens, you may also want to consider the refresh rate and resolution as the higher the better is usually the case, providing you can afford it.

Lesser things to consider include whether you need a dual-SIM phone such as if you travel frequently and need to use multiple SIMs. All phones offer 4G connectivity but do you want to future proof and live in an area with 5G? Go with a 5G phone if you can stretch to it while the Labor Day phone deals are so strong.

Storage is also an important thing to think about as in the case of iPhones and some Android phones, it’s not possible to upgrade the storage after you purchase it. Always go for more than you need in this case so that your phone will last you a long time.

Finally, read up on battery life. No one wants to have to recharge their battery throughout the day and one that lasts a few days is definitely the sweet spot if you can find one.

Also, if a deal seems too good to be true, check that you’re not buying an older model that could be a little outdated. If it’s a good price, it might still be worth it but generally, you want to aim for the latest models that are currently out there.

