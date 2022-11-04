 Skip to main content
Best Ninja Foodi deals for November 2022

Bruce Brown
By

Are you a Ninja Foodi fan? Ninja Foodi multifunction cooker enthusiasts praise the small appliances’ efficiency, versatility, and ease of operation. These are the best Ninja Foodi deals you can buy today. Whether you have a specific nutrition plan to follow or just want to make healthy changes in your diet, a Ninja Foodi can help. In addition to helping you prepare delicious meals, Ninja Foodi appliances can save your time, counter space, and money. See below for the best Ninja Foodi deals. We monitor major online merchant sales on Ninja Foodi multifunction cooking appliances and update this post weekly to include all of the latest offers. We also include deals on select single-purpose Ninja appliances, especially the high-performance blenders that attracted many to the brand before the Foodi line. Right now there are some excellent deals on Ninja Foodi and other Ninja kitchen countertop appliances

Today’s top Ninja deals

Ninja OP301 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (Renewed)

$125 $170
The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one. Cook your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, snacks, and desserts to perfection. This renewed unit works like new backed by a 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

$200
Released August 16 - A new Ninja one-touch appliance that cooks multiple dishes in three compartments for 15-minute meals. Air fry, steam, sear, and 9 more cooking modes. Preorder now. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$220 $240
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill (Refurbished)

$180 $295
This XL capacity Ninja indoor grill will let you roast a whole turkey or chargrill food to perfection in the comfort of your kitchen. Set it and forget it with the temperature probe feature. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill with Kitchen Collection

$200 $300
Not only do you get the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, but also the Foodi Smart Thermometer, a grill roast rack, kebab skewers, the crisper basket, and bonus gifts! more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer

$170 $200
The Pro pressure cooker and air fryer comes with 11 programmable cooking functions and endless recipe options inside the nonstick 6.5-quart cooking pot and 4.6-quart cook and crisp plate. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer with 4-Quart Ceramic Coated Basket

$100 $130
Enjoy guilt-free fried food with this Ninja Air Fryer that uses up to 75% less fat than traditional fry methods. It also works as a food dehydrator. Temperatures up to 400 degrees. Dishwasher safe. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor

$100 $130
This high-powered set lets you prepare various flavorful concoctions, such as juices, smoothies, and dips. It's powerful enough to handle heavy loads (dough mixing included) at any speed. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 6-in-1, 2-Basket Air Fryer

$180 $200
This model features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different dishes at once. It can air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

$176 $200
This brew system is like having a barista at home. Whip up any of the five different brew styles with use of a built-in frother and brew basket. more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$180 $230
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer brings the searing and char flavors right to your countertop. The best part? This deal includes bonus gifts! more
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and Blender

$200
Bring out the versatility in your kitchen with this Ninja Kitchen System that provides Professional Performance, perfect for food processing, food blending, and nutrient extraction. more
Buy at Best Buy

With a Ninja Foodi on your counter, what will you cook? Ninja Foodi recipes

Any new kitchen appliance in your home is only as good as the dishes or meals you put on the table after using it. Unless you have previous experience using a multifunction pressure cooker, for example, setting one on the counter doesn’t automatically result in snacks and meals appearing out of the air. To begin, you’re going to need recipes to follow, at least until you become familiar with the new appliance’s operation and learn what you can and can’t do with it.

Ninja Kitchen has resources on its website for home cooks with Ninja Foodi appliances. Under the heading “Have fun with your Foodi,” the Ninja Foodi recipes website pages include Kickstarter 101 recipes for herb-roasted chicken, panko-crusted cod with quinoa, baked macaroni and cheese, and teriyaki chicken, broccoli, and rice. These four recipes introduce you to using the Foodi for familiar foods.

Once you get a feel for the basics with a Ninja Foodi, the next tool in the Ninja Kitchen, “Let’s get cooking,” is a collection of nearly 200 recipes with a selection tool. You can filter recipes by meal type, season (including holidays), cooking style, dietary preference, cuisine, and difficulty level. Each recipe has photographs of the finished dish along with prep times, cooking times, and the number of servings.

The Ninja Kitchen website also has a more extensive recipe repository with hundreds of recipes for all Ninja brand appliances, so you should never run out of new ideas.

In addition to the recipes, the Ninja Foodi Kitchen includes guides with cooking tips and tricks, and charts for crisping, steaming, and pressure cooking.

Finally, if you still want more help coming up with new ideas for dishes or meals, the Ninja website lists its collection of officially licensed Ninja cookbooks for every type of Ninja appliance.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

