Best Nintendo Switch game deals for August 2021

Whether you’ve owned the Nintendo Switch since day one, or you’ve just recently purchased the console from the gaming deals offered by retailers, you should always be on the lookout for Nintendo Switch game deals to build out your library. You should take advantage of Nintendo Switch game sales as often as your budget allows because even if you build up a backlog, it’s better to enjoy any discounts that you can get from Nintendo Switch game deals as you never know when the price cuts will happen again.

Most of the best Nintendo Switch games are exclusives, and Nintendo Switch game deals for these titles don’t happen as often as first-party games on other consoles. This means that if you check out Nintendo Switch game sales and find offers for the console’s most popular exclusives, you shouldn’t think twice about buying them. Those are the Nintendo Switch deals that you shouldn’t pass up, as the exclusives that were released as far back as the first year of the console remain chase items up to this day.

You’ll be able to find Nintendo Switch game sales from the different retailers, but it would take a lot of time to go through their websites one by one. To help you find the best prices, and so that you can discover games that may interest you, we’ve gathered some of the best Nintendo Switch game deals that are currently available. You have to hurry though, as we don’t know when these offers will disappear. If you see games that you like, purchase them as soon as you can so that you don’t miss out on the discounts.

What are the best Nintendo Switch games?

The Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of games that cater to different age groups and preferences, so among the many Nintendo Switch game deals, there’s surely at least one for you. There are too many amazing titles to mention for the console, but here are five of the best Nintendo Switch games that you shouldn’t hesitate to pick up if they appear in Nintendo Switch game sales.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was launched alongside the Nintendo Switch in 2017, but more than four years later, it’s still one of the console’s most popular titles. The open-world game still places you in control of the series protagonist, Link, as you gather tools and build up your skills to save Princess Zelda and Hyrule. You’ll need to master a combat system unlike anything you’ve seen from previous titles in the franchise, while delicately balancing survival elements that include temperature, stamina, and food. Dungeons and puzzles are back, but bigger than ever, woven into a story that will get you hooked until the final showdown. There are a lot of things to do and even more things to discover — there’s simply nothing like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, especially for fans of the series.

Super Mario Odyssey

The first Mario game for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey is a nostalgic trip through the history of the long-running franchise, while also staying accessible for newcomers. The 3D platformer is filled with callbacks to older Mario games, but introduces new mechanics such as Cappy, Mario’s new companion who he can throw to knock off enemies and activate switches, while also enabling the ability to capture creatures to acquire their abilities. The story is familiar — save Princess peach from Bowser — but to do that, you’ll have to collect Power Moons scattered across different worlds to power his ship, the Odyssey. After completing the story, the endgame of Super Mario Odyssey offers many more hours of gameplay as you go back to the kingdoms you’ve previously visited in search of the remaining Power Moons.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo is known for its innovations in the gaming industry, such as the hybrid capabilities of the Nintendo Switch as a docked console and a handheld device. Ring Fit Adventure continues Nintendo’s innovations, as the game comes with a ring and leg strap where the Joy-Cons slot in. Instead of pressing buttons, you’ll be squeezing and moving the ring, and jumping and running while wearing the leg strap, to get your character to get through challenges and complete levels. There are also turn-based battles where you’ll be performing different exercises in order to defeat your enemies. Ring Fit Adventure makes workouts fun, as you’re doing the exercises in order to save the world from a giant dragon named Dragaux.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll have complete control over all the details of an island, which you can customize according to your own preferences. You can change the terrain, fill your house with clothing and furniture, create bridges, and so much more, as long as you have enough materials. You can even visit the islands of other players and interact with them. In addition, the game’s graphics are visually stunning, with appropriate textures, improved character models, and deeper attention to detail. There’s no “winning” in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as it’s a relaxing experience where you’re virtually allowed to do anything within the game’s massive sandbox.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The latest entry in the Super Smash Bros. fighting franchise, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate includes every single character who’s appeared in the series, so you don’t have to worry that your favorite fighter didn’t make the cut. You don’t have access to all of them right away, but you’ll enjoy unlocking them one by one through random challenges while you play through modes like World of Light, a campaign mode that takes you to iconic locations. The game’s premise is still the same though — take some of the most popular video game characters, not just from Nintendo but also from other developers, and let them duke it out in chaotic matches that can include up to eight players. Whether you’re playing on the couch or online, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is definitely a smashing good time.

