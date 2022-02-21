Best Presidents Day Apple sales and deals for 2022

Presidents Day sales are in full swing and in particular that means we’ve spotted some amazing Presidents Day Apple deals. Covering all kinds of Apple products from AirPods to iPads and even MacBooks, there’s something for every Apple-loving budget here. Whatever you’re keen to get your hands on, read on while we take you through the best offers and look at why they’re worth your time and money.

Best Presidents Day Apple Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $100, was $159

Apple AirPods Pro — $175, was $249

Apple Watch Series 7 — $349, was $399

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

Apple iPad Mini — $474, was $499

Apple MacBook Air — $949, was $999

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) — $1100, was $1200

Why Buy

Very easy to use

Simple setup

Stylish look

Perfect for Apple owners

If you already own other Apple devices and you’re keen on the ecosystem, you really owe it to yourself to buy some Apple AirPods. In the case of the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), they’re incredibly straightforward, making them ideal for everyone, even those that aren’t very tech-savvy. That’s because they take mere seconds to set up with your other Apple devices. Alongside that comes automatic switching so any time you switch between your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, the Apple AirPods are ready to work happily alongside them. It’s a simple process that you’ll instantly love because it’s so hassle-free. In-ear detection is also part of the deal so you really don’t have to plan ahead here.

Other features include quick access to Siri. You’re only ever one ‘Hey Siri’ away from getting Siri to do your bidding with these earphones. You can even get it to announce your messages through your earbuds so there’s no need to pull out your phone. Apple’s H1 chip means you always get a stable and low-latency wireless connection, further enhancing the sound quality. While these AirPods lack a wireless charging case, the case is still highly competent. You get up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge with more than 24 hours of battery life once you include the charging case. That’s plenty for working out or commuting between the office and home without missing out on your favorite music or podcasts.

Simple to use yet elegant in almost every way, the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are a great way to enjoy all the benefits of Apple AirPods without having to spend a fortune. Looking and feeling great, they will easily become a permanent part of your entertainment set up whether traveling or at home. You can even easily share audio between two sets of them on your Apple devices, giving you a further dimension of how useful they are.

Why Buy

Super simple setup

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive EQ is great

Spatial audio

Apple AirPods Pro frequently feature in looks at the best wireless earbuds thanks to their extensive feature set. They offer the simplicity you come to expect from Apple products with all the features that most users could need or want. If you want some simple-to-use earphones that also offer genuinely useful tools to enhance your listening experience, these are the ones you need.

In part, that’s thanks to Adaptive EQ. The feature automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear so you get a personalized experience that sounds delightful no matter what you’re listening to. In conjunction, the Apple AirPods Pro use spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking so that music is placed around your virtually, giving you the sense that you’re at a concert rather than merely listening through your earphones. It’s a great experience that makes a huge difference to what you’re listening to.

And then there’s the killer feature for the Apple AirPods Pro — they offer Active Noise Cancellation. By doing so, you can block outside noises while you listen, immersing yourself in music or podcasts without being distracted by every tiny noise. When you do need to take the world in once more, you can switch over to the earphones’ Transparency mode to hear what’s going on without needing to take your earbuds out. These convenient factors make the Apple AirPods Pro a truly tempting proposition for Apple and audio fans.

Finally, the useful bonus features of the Apple AirPods Pro soon add up. They come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips so you can get just the right fit for the size of your ears — something that is sure to help with the Adaptive EQ feature. In addition, they have force sensor controls for added convenience. Also, they are sweat and water-resistant so they’re ideal for coping with a sweaty workout or a little rain.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $349, was $399

Why Buy

Fantastic screen

Very stylish

Comprehensive health tracking

Durable design

The Apple Watch Series 7 tops our look at the best smartwatches for very good reason. While it’s only marginally better than the Apple Watch Series 6, that’s just the right amount for it to be a truly special and game changing smartwatch. Its Always-On Retina display now offers 20% more screen area than the Series 6, which is just the right amount to ensure you can see plenty more on screen without feeling like your watch is too bulky. Its display is also the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch which combined with IPX6 dust resistance and a swim-proof design makes this a far more durable smartwatch than most.

It’s also incredibly easy to use. WatchOS offers all the tools you could need in an intuitive way. For health purposes, you can use it to measure your blood oxygen levels via a powerful sensor and practical app. Alongside that, it’s also possible to take an ECG as well as monitor any low or high heart rates that may occur. It’ll also give you a heads-up on any irregular heart rhythms. In conjunction are some great fitness features. Besides tracking all your workouts, the Apple Watch Series 7 also has a great new Mindfulness app that encourages you to take a moment of calm throughout the day through breathing exercises.

The Apple Watch Series 7 works well as an entertainment device during your workouts, too. You can sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks across to it, before listening directly through it (maybe with some Apple AirPods?). Basically, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the smartwatch we’ve all been waiting for. It’s finally a watch that offers great performance on your wrist. It even comes with better battery life than previous Apple Watches!

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

Why Buy

Fantastic audio quality

Incredibly comfortable

Great features

Active Noise Cancellation

In our Apple AirPods Max review, we described them as the “most fun headphones ever” and for good reason, everything about them is enjoyable. Apple’s most premium headphones have been designed to be different from the competition. That’s immediately noticeable by their design. They offer a knit-mesh canopy that feels different than most. It’s backed up by memory foam ear cushions so they feel fantastic to wear. That’s certainly helpful given that these headphones offer battery life of up to 20 hours so you can easily wear them for a long time to come without a problem.

That battery life is while two of the Apple AirPod Max’s best features are enabled, too. One of those is Active Noise Cancellation. Working exceptionally well, it does a great job of blocking outside noise so you are able to fully immerse yourself in your favorite music or podcast. It’s a great experience that is further enhanced by spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. This feature means that you get to enjoy theater-like sound that surrounds you at all times with the music seemingly ‘following’ you as you move about. There’s little else like it and it’s particularly useful if you want to watch a movie with these via Apple TV. Any time you do need to pay attention to your surroundings, you can always switch over to the headphones’ transparency mode, which means you can hear the world around you without needing to remove your headphones at any point.

The Apple AirPods Max offer Apple-designed dynamic drivers so you get high-fidelity audio at all times. Computational audio also combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software so your connection will never drop and you always get the best quality sounds with low latency. Simply put, these are some gorgeous high-end headphones that are sure to delight many.

Apple iPad Mini — $474, was $499

Why Buy

Great display

More portable than other iPads

Extensive features

Powerful performance for the price

We compared the Apple iPad (2021) and iPad Mini (2021) and the iPad Mini came out on top every time. That’s because it’s a mighty powerhouse of practical features that make you wonder why you would ever need a large iPad. It has a positively gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. Combined, that makes it a great-looking screen for everything from browsing the internet to playing the latest games or streaming your favorite shows. It all looks good here. Alongside that, the Apple iPad Mini is no slouch with performance either so it’s perfect for gaming and multitasking. It has an A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so it can easily speed ahead with whatever you’re doing and can richly cope with the latest apps.

Other useful features keep on coming, too. These include a 12MP Wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. The latter has Center Stage support so the camera always follows you around and keeps you front and center on important video calls. Additionally, there’s Touch ID support so you can log in without needing to type in your password. That also means Apple Pay support which is sure to be convenient.

To extend its streaming capabilities, the iPad Mini also has landscape stereo speakers, ultrafast Wi-Fi 6 support, and can promise up to 10 hours of battery life. A USB-C connector means fast charging is possible, while there’s support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). A great combination of genuinely useful features and hardware, the Apple iPad Mini is a great tablet for pretty much everyone. Highly capable, it easily deserves its place amongst our look at the best tablets out there right now.

Apple MacBook Air — $949, was $999

Why Buy

All-day battery life

Powerful performance

Great display

Simple to use

The MacBook Air is often referred to as the perfect entry point for owning a MacBook. That’s because it’s very well priced for what it offers while still providing you with the best macOS experience possible. If you’re looking for something you can use all day long while on the move, this is the laptop for you. It promises up to 18 hours of battery life which will more than last you all working day without finding a PowerPoint. In addition, it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. That’s thanks to Apple’s M1 chip which promises up to 3.5 times faster performance than the previous generation of MacBook Airs and it makes a predictably massive difference in everyday use.

Besides being speedy, the MacBook Air looks great, too, thanks to its 13.3-inch Retina display. It promises sharp imagery and clear-to-read text, as well as much more vibrant colors than you would see on other laptops. The laptop is designed attractively, too, being slim and lightweight and offering a finless design. The latter means you won’t hear it while you’re working but you still won’t have to worry about the device running too hot either.

Oozing class at every turn, the MacBook Air is the ideal system for you to finally dip your toe into the world of MacBooks, or to upgrade an existing and aging system. It’s incredibly simple to get started with, packing in everything you could need. You’ll soon wonder how you lived without it.

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) — $1100, was $1200

Why Buy

Most powerful tablet yet

Amazing display

Face ID support

Ideal laptop replacement

The Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) is the ultimate tablet right now. It’s best suited for those users who simply can’t decide if they need a laptop or a tablet, as this iPad can tackle both tasks. Thanks to its support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio, you can easily transform he Apple iPad Pro into a hybrid laptop setup whenever you need a physical keyboard. It works faster than most laptops thanks to its use of Apple’s M1 chip which is incredibly speedy and the kind of processor you see in many of its latest MacBooks, too.

It looks utterly gorgeous as well. It uses a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that offers ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. What does that mean for you? That means you get silky-smooth browsing thanks to a high refresh rate, as well as colors that truly pop on screen. Whatever you’re doing, it’s going to look beautiful on this high-end display. You’ll struggle to go back to lesser screens after using it. When you take video calls, you’ll look pretty good too thanks o the TrueDepth camera system that features an Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. Center Stage is a neat feature from Apple that means you’re always the center of any video call with the technology following you around even when you move.

The back camera is similarly strong too with a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR scanner for immersive AR purposes. Ultrafast Wi-Fi keeps you future-proofed while there’s also all-day battery life. Ideal for when you’re working on the move all day long and need your tablet to keep up with you. A Thunderbolt port, Face ID support, and four-speaker audio rounds off this exceptional package.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

