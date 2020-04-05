Keeping clean and healthy while staying at home is probably our best line of defense nowadays. Those looking for something productive to do during this quarantine period can have fun doing some spring cleaning with a cheap pressure washer. You’ve probably seen one of those satisfying videos on your feed where people use them to restore decks, driveways, equipment, or outdoor furniture back to their former glory. It is without a doubt more efficient and less tedious than doing the scrubbing yourself. With a pressure washer, all you have to do is point and blast those stains, molds, and other contaminants off in no time at all — and these cheap pressure washer deals will keep your family safe from exposure to all that dust, grime, and mildew on the cheap.

Today’s best pressure washer deals

How to choose a pressure washer

Pressure washers are one and the same as power washers or pressure cleaners and basically fall under two categories. Gas-pressure washers would obviously require fuel to run and normally have a manual pull-start. These are more often than not mobile machines that can take on large tasks like cleaning out your decks, driveway, sidewalk, and even your home’s siding. Then we have electric pressure washers which are commonly used to give furniture, grills, patios, or vehicles their original grandeur. Although electric units are less powerful than gas models, they’re also cheaper, quieter, lighter, and easily sparked to life with a mere flip of a switch.

When it comes to performance, you would want to look into the pressure washer’s PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute). It is safe to assume that the higher these ratings are, the better and faster it cleans. Cheap pressure washers can do just as great in spite of their lower rating. The key is to match the PSI and GPM to the project at hand. For instance, light-medium jobs would need 1,300-2,800 PSI at 2-3 GPM while heavy and extra-heavy-duty cleaning would call for a PSI range of 2,800 and higher at 3-4 GPM. Commercial-grade models which are used for graffiti removal, paint stripping, and washing a two-story home would typically start at 3,100 PSI.

Choosing between a cold or hot water pressure washer would again depend on your application. Cold-water units are ideal for do-it-yourself use since they are more compact, portable, and require less maintenance for breaking down dirt buildup. On the other hand, hot-water pressure washers are perfect for removing grease and oil stains but are generally more expensive and more complex to operate.

In terms of features, it would be convenient if the pressure washer comes with a set of attachments such as interchangeable and rotating nozzles as well as adjustable wands that would serve to boost its versatility. It is also worth considering getting one with an onboard detergent tank so you wouldn’t have to haul around a separate container. And to ensure safe operation, it is important that you understand the instruction manual and to wear something that can protect your ears and eyes.

Looking for more cool stuff? Browse through our curated deals page for steam cleaners, robot vacuums, window-cleaning droids, lawn mowers, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations