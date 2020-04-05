  1. Deals
These are the best cheap pressure washer deals for April 2020

Keeping clean and healthy while staying at home is probably our best line of defense nowadays. Those looking for something productive to do during this quarantine period can have fun doing some spring cleaning with a cheap pressure washer. You’ve probably seen one of those satisfying videos on your feed where people use them to restore decks, driveways, equipment, or outdoor furniture back to their former glory. It is without a doubt more efficient and less tedious than doing the scrubbing yourself. With a pressure washer, all you have to do is point and blast those stains, molds, and other contaminants off in no time at all — and these cheap pressure washer deals will keep your family safe from exposure to all that dust, grime, and mildew on the cheap.

Today’s best pressure washer deals

Karcher K 5 Premium Full Control Plus 2,000 PSI 1.4 GPM Electric Pressure Washer

$368 $460
Expires soon
Karcher K 5 Premium Full Control Plus gears you for an effortless clean with the ability to adjust the pressure depending on the surface. The LCD display then reflects changes made.
Buy at The Home Depot

Realm 2,600 PSI 14.5 Amp Electric Pressure Washer with Induction Motor

$190 $210
Expires soon
Realm BY02-BIMK Electric pressure washer packs an induction motor and the most advanced pump for cleaning the outdoors and all kinds of equipment. It has five nozzles and an energy-saving function.
Buy at The Home Depot

Greenworks 1,800 PSI 1.1-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

$119 $179
Expires soon
See your car, house, deck, or driveway in a new light when you clean with Greenworks' electric pressure washer. It has 8-inch wheels and an open frame design that make it easy to haul around.
Buy at Lowes

Briggs & Stratton 3300-PSI 2.5-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Honda Engine

$649 $765
Expires soon
Powered by a Honda GX200 engine, this pressure washer is not just ideal for cleaning driveways but also has enough reach for second stories. It has four pro-style tips and an adjustable triplex pump.
Buy at Lowes

Craftsman 3300-PSI 2.3-GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer with Honda Engine CARB

YOU SAVE 18%
Expires soon
Craftsman's gas pressure washer is geared with Honda's engine to provides 187ccs of cleaning power to tackle the toughest cleaning tasks. And its turbo nozzle is 40% faster than standard models.
Buy at Lowes

SIMPSON MegaShot 3,000-PSI 2.4-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Honda Engine CARB

$346 $389
Expires soon
Simpson's Megashot pressure washer is powered by gas and Honda's GCV160 engine that is easy to operate.12-inch wheels promise ease of maneuverability while four nozzles boost its versatility.
Buy at Lowes

Briggs & Stratton 3,300-PSI 2.5-GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer CARB

$599 $727
Expires soon
Briggs and Stratton CR950 Series has a Triplex pump with adjustable pressure regulator lets you to fine tune the PSI to best fit specific cleaning tasks. It sure can reach higher with a 30-foot hose.
Buy at Lowes

Karcher 1600 PSI 1.25-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

$120 $150
Expires soon
Karcher's pressure washer comes with a car-care kit for cleaning at home and the car. The spray wand is adjustable to low and high pressures for stubborn stains and tough chores.
Buy at Lowes

Dewalt 4,200 PSI 4.0 GPM Gas Pressure Washer

$1,149 $1,230
Expires soon
Get high performance and max power when cleaning equipment, wood structures, driveways and vinyl siding with Dewalt's pressure washer. It is ideal for mid to heavy power-washing needs.
Buy at The Home Depot

Karcher G 3000 XK 3,000-PSI 2.4-GPM Gas-Pressure Washer with Kohler Engine CARB

$320 $360
Expires soon
This Karcher pressure washer is powered by Kohler's RH 265 engine to ensure reliable cleaning power. It has an ergonomic folding handle that makes it easy to pull and store.
Buy at Lowes

Greenworks 2,000 PSI 1.2-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

$229 $269
Expires soon
This electric pressure washer from Greenworks boasts a 14-amp motor that generates 1.2GPM of cleaning power. Its the ultimate combo kit for various cleaning applications.
Buy at Lowes

Simpson Megashot 3,100-PSI 2.4-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Kohler Engine CARB

$280 $329
Expires soon
With Kohler's RH265 engine, this Megashot gas pressure washer from Simson effectively cleans outdoor furniture and more. It comes with 5 nozzles while its 12-inch wheels can roll on various terrain.
Buy at Lowes

Excell 3,100 PSI 2.8 GPM 212cc OHV Gas Pressure Washer

$249 $310
Expires soon
Switch between five quick nozzles to achieve the best clean on multiple surfaces. Excell's pressure washer has an ergonomic rust-resistant handle to provide comfort and reduce fatigue.
Buy at Lowes

RYOBI 1,700 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer

$139 $169
Expires soon
Ryobi's pressure washer includes a turbo nozzle that cleans up to 50% more than typical nozzles. It has a detergent tank and features a a durable compact roll-cage frame design for easy transport.
Buy at The Home Depot

Greenworks 1,700 PSI 1.2-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

$79 $99
Expires soon
Make cleaning fun and easy with Greenworks' 1,700PSI lightweight electric pressure washer. It offers the perfect combination of power, precision, and portability and includes a soap dispenser.
Buy at Lowes

Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI 2.3-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer

$199 $279
Expires soon
Aside from its powerful stance and tangle-free hose, this Greenworks' pressure washer features Smart FlowTM water pressure-sensing technology to assure the right amount of pressure when you need it.
Buy at Lowes

How to choose a pressure washer

Pressure washers are one and the same as power washers or pressure cleaners and basically fall under two categories. Gas-pressure washers would obviously require fuel to run and normally have a manual pull-start. These are more often than not mobile machines that can take on large tasks like cleaning out your decks, driveway, sidewalk, and even your home’s siding. Then we have electric pressure washers which are commonly used to give furniture, grills, patios, or vehicles their original grandeur. Although electric units are less powerful than gas models, they’re also cheaper, quieter, lighter, and easily sparked to life with a mere flip of a switch.

When it comes to performance, you would want to look into the pressure washer’s PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute). It is safe to assume that the higher these ratings are, the better and faster it cleans. Cheap pressure washers can do just as great in spite of their lower rating. The key is to match the PSI and GPM to the project at hand. For instance, light-medium jobs would need 1,300-2,800 PSI at 2-3 GPM while heavy and extra-heavy-duty cleaning would call for a PSI range of 2,800 and higher at 3-4 GPM. Commercial-grade models which are used for graffiti removal, paint stripping, and washing a two-story home would typically start at 3,100 PSI.

Choosing between a cold or hot water pressure washer would again depend on your application. Cold-water units are ideal for do-it-yourself use since they are more compact, portable, and require less maintenance for breaking down dirt buildup. On the other hand, hot-water pressure washers are perfect for removing grease and oil stains but are generally more expensive and more complex to operate.

In terms of features, it would be convenient if the pressure washer comes with a set of attachments such as interchangeable and rotating nozzles as well as adjustable wands that would serve to boost its versatility. It is also worth considering getting one with an onboard detergent tank so you wouldn’t have to haul around a separate container. And to ensure safe operation, it is important that you understand the instruction manual and to wear something that can protect your ears and eyes.

Looking for more cool stuff? Browse through our curated deals page for steam cleaners, robot vacuums, window-cleaning droids, lawn mowers, and more.

