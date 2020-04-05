Keeping clean and healthy while staying at home is probably our best line of defense nowadays. Those looking for something productive to do during this quarantine period can have fun doing some spring cleaning with a cheap pressure washer. You’ve probably seen one of those satisfying videos on your feed where people use them to restore decks, driveways, equipment, or outdoor furniture back to their former glory. It is without a doubt more efficient and less tedious than doing the scrubbing yourself. With a pressure washer, all you have to do is point and blast those stains, molds, and other contaminants off in no time at all — and these cheap pressure washer deals will keep your family safe from exposure to all that dust, grime, and mildew on the cheap.
- Greenworks 1700 PSI 1.2-Gallon GPM Electric Pressure Washer — $79 ($20 off)
- RYOBI 1,700 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer — $139 ($30 off)
- Realm 2600 PSI 1.75 GPM Electric Pressure Washer with Induction Motor — $190 ($20 off)
- SIMPSON Megashot 3100-PSI Gas Pressure Washer with Kohler Engine — $280 ($49 off)
- Karcher K 5 Premium Full Control Plus 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer — $368 ($92 off)
- Briggs & Stratton 3300-PSI 2.5-GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer — $599 ($128 off)
Karcher K 5 Premium Full Control Plus 2,000 PSI 1.4 GPM Electric Pressure Washer$368
Realm 2,600 PSI 14.5 Amp Electric Pressure Washer with Induction Motor$190
Greenworks 1,800 PSI 1.1-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer$119
Briggs & Stratton 3300-PSI 2.5-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Honda Engine$649
Craftsman 3300-PSI 2.3-GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer with Honda Engine CARB
YOU SAVE 18%
SIMPSON MegaShot 3,000-PSI 2.4-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Honda Engine CARB$346
Briggs & Stratton 3,300-PSI 2.5-GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer CARB$599
Karcher 1600 PSI 1.25-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer$120
Dewalt 4,200 PSI 4.0 GPM Gas Pressure Washer$1,149
Karcher G 3000 XK 3,000-PSI 2.4-GPM Gas-Pressure Washer with Kohler Engine CARB$320
Greenworks 2,000 PSI 1.2-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer$229
Simpson Megashot 3,100-PSI 2.4-GPM Gas Pressure Washer with Kohler Engine CARB$280
Excell 3,100 PSI 2.8 GPM 212cc OHV Gas Pressure Washer$249
RYOBI 1,700 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer$139
Greenworks 1,700 PSI 1.2-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer$79
Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI 2.3-Gallon-GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer$199
How to choose a pressure washer
Pressure washers are one and the same as power washers or pressure cleaners and basically fall under two categories. Gas-pressure washers would obviously require fuel to run and normally have a manual pull-start. These are more often than not mobile machines that can take on large tasks like cleaning out your decks, driveway, sidewalk, and even your home’s siding. Then we have electric pressure washers which are commonly used to give furniture, grills, patios, or vehicles their original grandeur. Although electric units are less powerful than gas models, they’re also cheaper, quieter, lighter, and easily sparked to life with a mere flip of a switch.
When it comes to performance, you would want to look into the pressure washer’s PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute). It is safe to assume that the higher these ratings are, the better and faster it cleans. Cheap pressure washers can do just as great in spite of their lower rating. The key is to match the PSI and GPM to the project at hand. For instance, light-medium jobs would need 1,300-2,800 PSI at 2-3 GPM while heavy and extra-heavy-duty cleaning would call for a PSI range of 2,800 and higher at 3-4 GPM. Commercial-grade models which are used for graffiti removal, paint stripping, and washing a two-story home would typically start at 3,100 PSI.
Choosing between a cold or hot water pressure washer would again depend on your application. Cold-water units are ideal for do-it-yourself use since they are more compact, portable, and require less maintenance for breaking down dirt buildup. On the other hand, hot-water pressure washers are perfect for removing grease and oil stains but are generally more expensive and more complex to operate.
In terms of features, it would be convenient if the pressure washer comes with a set of attachments such as interchangeable and rotating nozzles as well as adjustable wands that would serve to boost its versatility. It is also worth considering getting one with an onboard detergent tank so you wouldn’t have to haul around a separate container. And to ensure safe operation, it is important that you understand the instruction manual and to wear something that can protect your ears and eyes.
