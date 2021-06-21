All the latest Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With thousands of Prime Day deals to work your way through, we’ve saved you the time and picked out all the best Prime Day iPhone deals so you can get straight to enjoying a new iPhone in no time. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing handset, or if you’re planning on making the switch from Android to iOS for the first time, Prime Day is a great time to do so with some deep discounts on the latest iPhones as well as older models for those on a budget.

Alternatively, if you’re not entirely sure if an iPhone is for you, we also have plenty of coverage of other relevant Prime Day deals. That includes a look at the best Prime Day Google Pixel deals if you’re keen to embrace the purest of Android smartphones as well as a look at the best Prime Day smartphone deals if you’re not 100% sure what kind of smartphone you wish to buy in the sales. Between these roundups, you should be able to find a great deal for you. Keep on reading, and we’ll tell you all about the best Prime Day iPhone deals as well as what to look for when choosing one. We’ll even take a glance at whether Prime Day is the time to buy a new iPhone or not.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

Should you buy a new iPhone on Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day is a great time to buy new technology, especially if it’s a highly popular brand. That means this is a pretty good time to buy a new iPhone. Apple never has its own sales, so you won’t get any discounts at the source, making Amazon and the Prime Day iPhone sales a great place to go instead. Another attractive thing about Prime Day is that it often discounts a wide range of related products, meaning you see discounts on the latest iPhone 12 as well as older devices, so there’s something for every budget and technological need. After all, not everyone needs the latest and greatest, but we all love a discount.

Prime Day is generally on a par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday nowadays, with discounts unlikely to be better than they are right now. Best of all, by buying now, you get to enjoy a new iPhone today rather than having to wait until the end of the year. There’s also the benefit of spreading out your large expenditures. It’s likely you’ve got a lot to buy during the holidays anyhow, so treating yourself in the summer works out better for spreading the cost.

Thanks to Prime Day being exclusively for Prime members, the competition is a little less steep than with other sales events, too. That’s because only those with an Amazon Prime membership can indulge in the Prime Day iPhone sales, meaning you might gain an advantage. Inventory will be less stretched, so you should have a little extra time to decide to hit the buy button. Of course, it’s always important to know if you truly need an iPhone and can afford it right now, but that’s where knowing how to choose one helps a lot.

How to choose an iPhone on Prime Day

If you’re considering indulging in the Prime Day iPhone deals, there are a fair few things you want to consider before simply hitting the buy button. Crucially, do you need a new iPhone? Do you already own an iPhone that’s working just fine? In that case, you may not really need one, but we won’t blame you if you simply want to upgrade to the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer. If you’ve been weighing up the battle of Android and iOS and considering switching over to iOS for the first time, then sales season is always a good time to get more for less.

In an ideal world, you’ll want to go straight in for the iPhone 12 Pro. After all, it’s topped our list of the best smartphones for a very good reason. However, it also costs a lot, even during the Prime Day iPhone sales, so you might not want to go all in here. In that case, check out our look at the best iPhone to buy to learn a little more about your options.

The iPhone 12 range is undoubtedly the best out there, but its price reflects that. However, it’s safe to say, if you can afford it, you should go for it.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer a slightly smaller screen and a device that’s easy to slip inside your pocket, then the iPhone SE (2020) is a fantastic option. It uses the iPhone 8’s design and soups it up with some great specs, so it’s easily on a par with the iPhone XS, which used to be the top end of the range.

Speaking of the iPhone XS, that’s another device that’s ideal if you’re on a budget but still want a great iPhone. It’s heavily discounted on a regular basis but still offers speedy performance and premium features, like an OLED screen and Face ID face unlocking.

Whichever iPhone you’re considering buying, your next most important decision is what capacity you need. You can’t add storage to any iPhones, which means whatever size you pick, you’re stuck with it until you change phones. That means it’s a good idea to go bigger than you need and take advantage of the savings you’re reaping from the Prime Day iPhone sales. The smallest capacity on each model is almost always a little too small for comfort, especially if you take a lot of photos or save music to your phone.

Tied into that, you’ll need to consider your budget. It’s tempting to spend too much, but don’t overspend if you can’t afford it. Similarly, you may wish to plan ahead for any Apple accessories you need to go alongside your new iPhone. These can include the need for a new case, charger, wireless charger, or a neat dock to charge it at night. They won’t all be essential, but it’s likely you’ll want to buy something on top of the iPhone itself, and this can add up, especially if you’re new to iPhone and have no existing accessories that are compatible.

Finally, we’d recommend avoiding going too old with your iPhone purchase. Anything older than the iPhone XS is probably false economy unless you’re desperate for a new iPhone or you’re on a very tight budget. While Apple continues to support older phones with OS updates, it’s likely that you want this new purchase to be speedy for a while to come, and you’re gradually going to fall behind pursuing this route. Plan ahead and invest for a fast future with a great new iPhone. The Prime Day iPhone deals are a good time to get more for less, after all.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations