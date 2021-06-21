  1. Deals
Best Prime Day iPhone deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals and sales

With thousands of Prime Day deals to work your way through, we’ve saved you the time and picked out all the best Prime Day iPhone deals so you can get straight to enjoying a new iPhone in no time. If you’re looking to upgrade your existing handset, or if you’re planning on making the switch from Android to iOS for the first time, Prime Day is a great time to do so with some deep discounts on the latest iPhones as well as older models for those on a budget.

Alternatively, if you’re not entirely sure if an iPhone is for you, we also have plenty of coverage of other relevant Prime Day deals. That includes a look at the best Prime Day Google Pixel deals if you’re keen to embrace the purest of Android smartphones as well as a look at the best Prime Day smartphone deals if you’re not 100% sure what kind of smartphone you wish to buy in the sales. Between these roundups, you should be able to find a great deal for you. Keep on reading, and we’ll tell you all about the best Prime Day iPhone deals as well as what to look for when choosing one. We’ll even take a glance at whether Prime Day is the time to buy a new iPhone or not.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12 (All Models, T-Mobile)

Up to $1000 off with trade-in
T-Mobile has a ton of offers for new and current customers on all models of the new iPhone 12, with massive savings available (via bill credits) when you trade in and switch.
Buy at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk Wireless)

$199 $350
With a high-definition camera, a fast-performing chip, and long-enduring battery life, the iPhone SE is guaranteed to give you the best quality iPhone for the best price.
Buy Now
With trade in

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Verizon)

Save up to $1000 when you switch and trade in your old or damaged phone.
Current or new Verizon customers can score Apple's biggest, baddest new phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for a nice discount by either trading in a device or buying two and getting the second one free.
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T)

$530 $700
It's official: Small phones are back. The iPhone 12 Mini follows the iPhone SE as a return to more pocket-friendly devices, and this pre-order offer from AT&T lets you score one for as little as $0.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (AT&T)

Get up to $700 back with trade-in.
If you want Apple's latest flagship and love big phones, then the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one for you with its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina touch display.
Buy at AT&T
With trade in

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (Verizon)

Save up to $1000 when you switch and trade in your old or damaged phone.
It's hip to be square (again): The new iPhone 12 Pro brings some classic style back to Apple's sleek flagships, and Verizon has some nice rebate offers for both new and existing customers.
Buy at Verizon
With trade in

Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon)

Save up to $1000 when you switch and trade in your old or damaged phone.
Verizon customers can get a very nice bill credit rebate on the new iPhone 12, but if you switch and bring a trade-in, you can save even more.
Buy at Verizon
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
AT&T has a great offer going right now on the new iPhone 12, letting you score one for barely any money at all, as long as you have a device to trade in.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini

Up to $525 back with trade-in
Apple's stunning new iPhone 12 and pocket-friendly iPhone 12 Mini are available for order, and if you have a device to trade, then you can get one of these new iOS flagships at a discount.
Buy at Apple
WITH PORT-IN

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$50 $250
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Verizon)

Save $250 on iPad with iPhone purchase.
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. New or current Verizon customers who sign up for an unlimited plan can score the 2020 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at Verizon
WITH PLAN PURCHASE

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Total Wireless, Refurbished)

$599 $699
The last-gen Apple iPhone 11 is still a fantastic phone if you're planning to switch to the iOS ecosystem. You can score this professionally refurbished model with a Total Wireless plan to save big.
Buy at Walmart
WITH PLAN PURCHASE

Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$199 $350
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Verizon)

Save up to $1000 when you switch and trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its nearly bezel-less 5.4-inch display, the new iPhone 12 Mini is the perfect pocket-sized companion for those who are tired of the big phone trend.
Buy at Verizon

Certified Refurbished iPhone XS Max 256GB - Gold (Unlocked)

$620 $999
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB (AT&T)

$650 $1,200
Activate an unlimited line and enjoy a very nice 50% price cut on the 256GB iPhone 11 Pro -- an incredible discount on Apple's last-gen flagship.
Buy at eBay
WITH UNLIMITED PLAN

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (AT&T)

Up to $700 back with trade-in
The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro strikes a nice balance in size, price, and performance between the standard iPhone 12 and more pricey (and larger) iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Buy at AT&T

Certified Refurbished iPhone XR 128GB - White (Unlocked)

$365 $549
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy Now

iPhone 11

Up to $525 off with trade-in
The iPhone 11 is still an incredible iPhone, and it's now even cheaper with prices starting at $599. Save up to another $210 with a trade-in.
Buy at Apple

iPhone XR

Up to $525 off with trade-in
The iPhone XR has seen a price drop to $499 with the iPhone 12 announcement. Save up to an extra $210 when you trade-in another smartphone.
Buy at Apple
WITH NEW OR UPGRADED LINE

Apple iPhone 12 (AT&T/Verizon, All Models)

Up to $900 back with trade-in
If you're an AT&T or Verizon customer, you can score up to $900 back in bill credits towards any iPhone 12 model when you trade in an old device and add or upgrade a line.
Buy at Walmart

Certified Refurbished iPhone XS 64GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$639 $899
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery and a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple

Certified Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - Space Gray (Unlocked)

$1,060 $1,698
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Best Buy

Certified Refurbished iPhone X 256GB - Silver (Unlocked)

$355 $699
All Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones have a new battery, a new outer shell, are backed by a one-year warranty, and have free delivery and returns.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPhone X, 256GB, Unlocked

$325 $1,149
A leap forward in technology at the time it was released, this refurbished iPhone X is for GSM carriers only. It functions like new and its battery guaranteed to have 80% capacity,
Buy at eBay

Apple iPhone XR (Straight Talk)

$349 $499
Aside from the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone XR might be the best cheap iPhone you can buy right now, especially if you want a bigger display without the SE's big chin and forehead.
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone 11 (All Models, T-Mobile)

$300 off with new line
Add a new line on T-Mobile and score a nice discount the Apple iPhone, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. No trade-in required.
Buy at T-Mobile

Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$180 $699
Here's a chance to snap up an iPhone 8 refurb unit that's unlocked for all carriers. It functions like new, has a battery with guaranteed 80% capacity, and features a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020, AT&T)

As low as $5 per month
If you want to get your mitts on the cheapest new iPhone you can buy, the 4.7-inch 2020 iPhone SE, grab it for nothing with an eligible trade-in.
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 11, 128GB, Green - Fully Unlocked (Renewed)

$600
This phone has all you need. It's unlocked for all carriers, functions like new, has a battery with guaranteed 80% capacity, and features a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new iPhone on Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day is a great time to buy new technology, especially if it’s a highly popular brand. That means this is a pretty good time to buy a new iPhone. Apple never has its own sales, so you won’t get any discounts at the source, making Amazon and the Prime Day iPhone sales a great place to go instead. Another attractive thing about Prime Day is that it often discounts a wide range of related products, meaning you see discounts on the latest iPhone 12 as well as older devices, so there’s something for every budget and technological need. After all, not everyone needs the latest and greatest, but we all love a discount.

Prime Day is generally on a par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday nowadays, with discounts unlikely to be better than they are right now. Best of all, by buying now, you get to enjoy a new iPhone today rather than having to wait until the end of the year. There’s also the benefit of spreading out your large expenditures. It’s likely you’ve got a lot to buy during the holidays anyhow, so treating yourself in the summer works out better for spreading the cost.

Thanks to Prime Day being exclusively for Prime members, the competition is a little less steep than with other sales events, too. That’s because only those with an Amazon Prime membership can indulge in the Prime Day iPhone sales, meaning you might gain an advantage. Inventory will be less stretched, so you should have a little extra time to decide to hit the buy button. Of course, it’s always important to know if you truly need an iPhone and can afford it right now, but that’s where knowing how to choose one helps a lot.

How to choose an iPhone on Prime Day

If you’re considering indulging in the Prime Day iPhone deals, there are a fair few things you want to consider before simply hitting the buy button. Crucially, do you need a new iPhone? Do you already own an iPhone that’s working just fine? In that case, you may not really need one, but we won’t blame you if you simply want to upgrade to the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer. If you’ve been weighing up the battle of Android and iOS and considering switching over to iOS for the first time, then sales season is always a good time to get more for less.

In an ideal world, you’ll want to go straight in for the iPhone 12 Pro. After all, it’s topped our list of the best smartphones for a very good reason. However, it also costs a lot, even during the Prime Day iPhone sales, so you might not want to go all in here. In that case, check out our look at the best iPhone to buy to learn a little more about your options.

The iPhone 12 range is undoubtedly the best out there, but its price reflects that. However, it’s safe to say, if you can afford it, you should go for it.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer a slightly smaller screen and a device that’s easy to slip inside your pocket, then the iPhone SE (2020) is a fantastic option. It uses the iPhone 8’s design and soups it up with some great specs, so it’s easily on a par with the iPhone XS, which used to be the top end of the range.

Speaking of the iPhone XS, that’s another device that’s ideal if you’re on a budget but still want a great iPhone. It’s heavily discounted on a regular basis but still offers speedy performance and premium features, like an OLED screen and Face ID face unlocking.

Whichever iPhone you’re considering buying, your next most important decision is what capacity you need. You can’t add storage to any iPhones, which means whatever size you pick, you’re stuck with it until you change phones. That means it’s a good idea to go bigger than you need and take advantage of the savings you’re reaping from the Prime Day iPhone sales. The smallest capacity on each model is almost always a little too small for comfort, especially if you take a lot of photos or save music to your phone.

Tied into that, you’ll need to consider your budget. It’s tempting to spend too much, but don’t overspend if you can’t afford it. Similarly, you may wish to plan ahead for any Apple accessories you need to go alongside your new iPhone. These can include the need for a new case, charger, wireless charger, or a neat dock to charge it at night. They won’t all be essential, but it’s likely you’ll want to buy something on top of the iPhone itself, and this can add up, especially if you’re new to iPhone and have no existing accessories that are compatible.

Finally, we’d recommend avoiding going too old with your iPhone purchase. Anything older than the iPhone XS is probably false economy unless you’re desperate for a new iPhone or you’re on a very tight budget. While Apple continues to support older phones with OS updates, it’s likely that you want this new purchase to be speedy for a while to come, and you’re gradually going to fall behind pursuing this route. Plan ahead and invest for a fast future with a great new iPhone. The Prime Day iPhone deals are a good time to get more for less, after all.

