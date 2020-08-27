Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals 2020: What to expect

How are things sounding in your home, office, or dorm room? They’re about to sound a whole lot better. As summer winds down and fall approaches, it brings with it Prime Day. This is one of the best deal days of the year, not just on the internet, but anywhere, and this year it takes place in October. It’s a day of online sales at Amazon where they bring some of the top discounts on today’s best tech — and other goods — to the fore. You’ll have a shot at updating or upgrading all the most important gear — whether back-to-school, your home office, and small business, or just your own entertainment — with Prime Day deals, even before they officially come up. Some of the most helpful discounts we’ll see take place with the Prime Day Soundbar Deals, featuring great discounts on soundbars from Bose, Vizio, LG and more. Your audio, video, and games are about to reach the level they deserve, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Today’s Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

Vizio SB2920-C6 2.0 Soundbar — $80 , was $105

— , was $105 TCL Alto 7+ Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $130 , was $180

— , was $180 Bose Solo 5 Soundbar — $179 , was $249

— , was $249 JBL Bar 2.0 Soundbar — $200 , was $240

— , was $240 LG 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $200 , was $280

— , was $280 Yamaha YAS-109 Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer — $200 , was $240

— , was $240 Polk MagniFi Mini with Wireless Subwoofer — $255 , was $300

— , was $300 Denon DHT-S316 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $279, was $300

Prime Day deals won’t be live for some time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on things and take advantage of amazing deals being offered on soundbars. Maybe your old soundbar isn’t giving you or your content the quality it needs, or perhaps you’re finally ready to move past your TV’s built-in speakers to something sonically superior. Or maybe you’re just chomping at the bit for an upgrade. If you can’t wait for Prime Day, we’ve listed a large number of fantastic soundbar deals waiting to be snatched up. It’s also not unusual for Amazon to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day starts, to give us a taste of what’s to come, so keep an eye on our site for those as well.

When Are The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals?

We start browsing Amazon on Prime Day expecting to see the best deals, but Amazon has shoppers in mind before that day as well. The company attracts shoppers with a taste of what’s to come, showcasing tons of great deals the week before. These bargains can be as noteworthy as the ones offered on the true Prime Day, so you don’t need to worry about missing out on even larger discounts on the actual day. In fact, a soundbar you have your eye on that’s on sale the week before might not be discounted during Prime Day at all. You can of course wait and see, but you’re taking a risk.

That said, if Prime Day comes around and you see the item you’ve purchased for a lower price, you can relax. Amazon is fantastic with returns and you can simply buy the same item at the lower discounted price and return the original. Easy!

What Prime Day Soundbar Deals To Expect

So, you’ve decided a soundbar is what you need to make your home theater complete. But does it need to be the newest one? When it comes to big sales, retailers like Amazon tend to offer the largest discounts on the tech from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You can expect to see soundbars that were released in 2019, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Newer isn’t always better with items like soundbars. Yes, there are always flashy new bells and whistles, but despite different construction and materials, and not-yet-perfected tech, last-generation soundbars often remain prized possessions, and worth top dollar, because they can still be, ounce-for-ounce, better products. Also the amount of info, reviews, metrics, and notes available on earlier-generation soundbars are so copious, you can give yourself a PhD in a soundbar before buying it. In short: you won’t have to worry about buying a lemon.

At the same time, on Prime Day we’ve seen new models discounted to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. These are called Lightning Deals. If you’ve done your research (you can find plenty of details and reviews on soundbars on this site), you’ll know exactly what to expect from a new soundbar, as will other shoppers looking for the same equipment. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals appears; they tend to go quickly. If a soundbar matches your criteria, you’ll want to get it in your cart, and lock in those sweet savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations