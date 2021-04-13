  1. Deals
Best Staples deals and sales for April 2021

Staples has more than paper and pencils. After all, modern offices are almost fully contained in laptops these days. With the work-from-home revolution in full swing, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home office to suit your needs. And Staples knows how to cut a bargain. Staples deals cover tech items specific to office work, like hard drive deals, laptop deals, and printer deals. There are also fantastic Staples deals on the classics — printer paper deals, printer ink deals, and general home office deals. Staples deals may surprise you. Two of their classic repeating sales since Black Friday 2020 have been AirPods Pro and AirPods deals. We regularly feature attractive Staples deals from across the board. Below you’ll find the best deals Staples currently has to offer.

Today’s best Staples deals

  • Hammermill Copy Plus Paper, 8.5″ x 11″, 20 lbs., White, 5000 Sheets$36, was $66
  • Seagate One Touch 2TB External Hard Drive Slim$63, was $82
  • Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case$129, was $159
  • Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case$159, was $199
  • Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ TouchScreen$800, was $1,000
Expires soon

Seagate Expansion 2TB External Hard Drive

$55 $72
If your computer's a bit lacking in the storage department, the 2TB Seagate Expansion drive is the perfect solution, capable of adding a large amount of space for the heavy-duty user.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Staples Lockland Bonded Leather Big & Tall Managers Chair

$170 $250
Luxury meets comfort in this Staples office chair. It features a padded leather seat and backrest plus multiple adjustment settings for your total comfort.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Staples Marrett Mesh and Fabric Task Chair

$150 $170
This task chair features a mesh backrest and a padded seat for maximum comfort and breathability. The height and arms can be adjusted to your preference.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Staples Hyken Mesh Task Chair

$160 $230
For the professional who wants to maximize their comfort while working, the Staples Hyken mesh office chair is a well-built office chair, complete with breathable mesh and its own head rest.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 (14-inch, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $880
Whether you're a lightweight or heavy-duty user on the move, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a well-rounded laptop that can do it all at an above-average quality, making it a great jack-of-all-trades.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Xerox VersaLink C500 Laser Printer

$600 $770
The Xerox VersaLink C500 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It can provide high quality printing without a hitch, making it a steal at any budget.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

La-Z-Boy Bradley Leather Executive Chair

$250 $300
An executive professional deserves executive comfort in the shape of an office chair, decked out in luxurious bonded leather for a bold yet comfortable seat to complete any workspace.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Seagate Desktop 8TB External Hard Drive

$133 $145
If you've got enough files to overload nearly ten laptops, the 8TB Seagate HDD is enough to keep your documents safe and backed up, so you never have to worry about data loss.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Desk Chair

$90 $150
Sink into your work (and your seat) with the Staples Kelburne Luxura office chair, fully decked out in faux leather to give any working professional a comfortable seat to keep them relaxed for hours.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$150 $200
Comfort meets style in this Staples gaming chair. It features plush cushions along with a padded headrest for relaxed seating. The flip-up adjustable arms means you can easily get in and out of it.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Canon imageCLASS D1650 Laser Printer

$490 $600
If your workspace needs a reliable laser printer that can handle bulk printing with ease, the Canon imageCLASS D1650 is a powerful machine that can print up to 45 pages per minute for quick output.
Buy at Staples
Expires soon

Tempur-Pedic TP9000 Mesh Task Chair

$220 $274
This ergonomic chair is built with a mesh backrest for optimal air flow along with a durable padded seat for maximum support and comfort. Armrests and wheels are also in place for added convenience.
Buy at Staples

Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ Touchscreen — $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a favorite. Everyone from professional designers to casual web surfers falls in love with the 2880 x 1920 screen resolution, the 10-point touch display, and the sleek design. The Surface’s biggest claim to fame is its unique combined functionality as a tablet and a laptop — it’s both! The keyboard is removable, so you can stream Netflix while snuggled up on the couch. But when you need to type out an important email, there’s no need to fuss with an on-screen keyboard. Simply snap on the Signature Keyboard and you’re good to go! Fold the keyboard over when you’re not using it to act as a screen cover. Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t include the keyboard, but Staples has you covered there, too!

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook 17.3″ — $430, was $540

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Staples deal cyber monday 2020
Staples/Lenovo

The Lenovo IdeaPad is great for work and play. Designed to be a robust entry-level laptop, you’ll notice the performance without feeling the hole in your wallet. The IdeaPad gets up to 8 hours of battery life, making it a great option for people working from home and away from home. The 8GB RAM isn’t over the top, but is certainly enough to run your daily tasks quickly and fluidly. Lenovo threw in a few bells and whistles on top of everything else, like a fingerprint reader and a 720p webcam.

