Best Staples deals and sales for April 2021

Staples has more than paper and pencils. After all, modern offices are almost fully contained in laptops these days. With the work-from-home revolution in full swing, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home office to suit your needs. And Staples knows how to cut a bargain. Staples deals cover tech items specific to office work, like hard drive deals, laptop deals, and printer deals. There are also fantastic Staples deals on the classics — printer paper deals, printer ink deals, and general home office deals. Staples deals may surprise you. Two of their classic repeating sales since Black Friday 2020 have been AirPods Pro and AirPods deals. We regularly feature attractive Staples deals from across the board. Below you’ll find the best deals Staples currently has to offer.

Today’s best Staples deals

Hammermill Copy Plus Paper, 8.5″ x 11″, 20 lbs., White, 5000 Sheets — $36 , was $66

— , was $66 Seagate One Touch 2TB External Hard Drive Slim — $63 , was $82

— , was $82 Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case — $129 , was $159

— , was $159 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $159 , was $199

— , was $199 Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ TouchScreen — $800, was $1,000

Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ Touchscreen — $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a favorite. Everyone from professional designers to casual web surfers falls in love with the 2880 x 1920 screen resolution, the 10-point touch display, and the sleek design. The Surface’s biggest claim to fame is its unique combined functionality as a tablet and a laptop — it’s both! The keyboard is removable, so you can stream Netflix while snuggled up on the couch. But when you need to type out an important email, there’s no need to fuss with an on-screen keyboard. Simply snap on the Signature Keyboard and you’re good to go! Fold the keyboard over when you’re not using it to act as a screen cover. Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t include the keyboard, but Staples has you covered there, too!

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook 17.3″ — $430, was $540

The Lenovo IdeaPad is great for work and play. Designed to be a robust entry-level laptop, you’ll notice the performance without feeling the hole in your wallet. The IdeaPad gets up to 8 hours of battery life, making it a great option for people working from home and away from home. The 8GB RAM isn’t over the top, but is certainly enough to run your daily tasks quickly and fluidly. Lenovo threw in a few bells and whistles on top of everything else, like a fingerprint reader and a 720p webcam.

