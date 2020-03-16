Working from home because of the novel coronavirus? You’ll want to create a killer workstation. Sure, your employer may have hooked you up with a laptop with the software needed to get the job done, but is that really all you need? If you’re a multitasking whiz, a monitor could be of use. Tired of hammering away at a small keyboard? Consider a wireless one. You don’t have to part with an awful lot of cash to build the home office of your dreams, either: We’ve rounded up all the best home office deals right here.

How To Build The Perfect Home Office

The beauty of working from home is you can decorate your home office any which way you want. Obsessed with lava lamps? Put one on your desk. Don’t want to breathe the same musky air all day? You need an air purifier. Want to listen to music in between meetings? A Bluetooth speaker or a pair of noise-canceling headphones will do the trick. What we’re trying to say is there’s no right or wrong when it comes to home offices — they’re as unique as the people who work out of them, and that’s what makes them so great.

Having said that, there are few basic things every home office needs. The first? A printer. No explanation needed. The second? Nobody wants to work from a cramped screen and keyboard. Invest in a monitor, and a wireless keyboard and mouse. The third? You’re probably going to need to dial-in to meetings. Make sure your colleagues can hear you (and you can hear them) with a reliable headset. The fourth? Mistakes can happen, especially if there are children nearby. Pick up an external hard drive to back up your files.

All this equipment can be costly, though. That’s where Digital Trends comes in. As well as rounding up all the discounted products we feel would be a perfect for any home office above, we’re continually monitoring the cheapest prices for everything from Chromebooks and iPads to Keurigs and MacBooks — all welcome additions to any home office. You can find links to some of these pages below. Don’t see something you like? Keep checking back. We update them around the clock, as and when we find must-have offers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

