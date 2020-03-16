  1. Deals

Working from home because of the novel coronavirus? You’ll want to create a killer workstation. Sure, your employer may have hooked you up with a laptop with the software needed to get the job done, but is that really all you need? If you’re a multitasking whiz, a monitor could be of use. Tired of hammering away at a small keyboard? Consider a wireless one. You don’t have to part with an awful lot of cash to build the home office of your dreams, either: We’ve rounded up all the best home office deals right here.

Today’s Best Home Office Deals

  • Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse — $30, was $50
  • Microsoft Office 365 Personal — $48, was $70
  • Epson XP-4100 Wireless Printer — $50, was $100
  • Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive — $55, was $70
  • 24-inch AOC 24V2H Full HD Monitor — $95, was $115
  • 27-inch Dell SE2717HR Full HD Monitor$155, was $200
  • Mr Ironstone Adjustable Standing Desk — $160, was $240
  • Marshall Action II Wireless Speaker with Alexa — $220, was $300
  • Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier Fan — $260, was $400
  • Sony WH1000-XM3 Noise-Canceling Headphones — $280, was $350
  • AdvanceUp Motorized Standing Desk — $400, was $500
PERFECT FOR HOME OFFICES

Sony WH-1000XM3

$280 $350
Expires soon
You won't find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort -- even if your budget can take you to the Moon and back. Seriously, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the best out there.
Buy at Amazon
SUPER FAST EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE

Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive

$60 $80
Expires soon
Working on an important project? Back up those files, yo! With transfer rates up to 5Gbps this shouldn't be a chore, either: Your Excel, PowerPoint, and Word documents will be safe in no time.
Buy at Best Buy
CHEAP VPN

NordVPN

As low as $3.49/month
Expires soon
NordVPN is one of the top VPNs on the market, using some of the toughest encryption across 5,000-plus worldwide servers. It also works with pretty much all operating systems and streaming devices.
Buy at NordVPN
HOME OFFICE COFFEE MACHINE

Keurig K-Mini (K-Cup) Coffee Brewer

$60 $80
Expires soon
Coffee is the secret to any productive office, so it's only fitting to have a coffee maker right there in your home office. The Keurig K-Mini is the one to beat. Just pop in a K-Cup and you're sorted.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP WIRELESS MOUSE

Logitech M330 Silent Plus

$19 $30
Expires soon
One of the most used wireless mice in the world, the Logitech M330 does one thing one thing well: Follows your movement. Whether you're using Mac or PC, it doesn't get better than this.
Buy at Amazon
PROFESSIONAL PRINTER

Brother HL-L8360CDW Laser Printer

$339 $400
Expires soon
Laser printers today can do a lot more than monochrome, and the fantastic Brother HL-L8360CDW is a fast, high-capacity, high-volume color laser printer that won't leave you bankrupt.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP WIRELESS KEYBOARD

HP Pavillion 400 Wireless Keyboard

$30 $35
Expires soon
The HP Pavilion 400 is the most office-like wireless keyboard on sale right now, featuring a dedicated numeric keypad (remember those?). If you live in Microsoft Excel, this is the one to beat.
Buy at Best Buy
CHEAP MACBOOK

13-inch Apple MacBook Air (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,100
Expires soon
Hook this MacBook Air up to a USB-C Monitor and you have a machine comparable to the base iMac. Being a laptop, you can move it around if you, say, want to work from the kitchen. It's a win-win.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP STANDING DESK

Mr Ironstone Adjustable Standing Desk

$160 $240
Expires soon
In the market for a new desk? Consider a standing one. Believed to have several health benefits, they're also fantastic for staying alert all day (try falling sleep at your desk standing up!).
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS MOUSE FOR MAC

Apple Magic Mouse 2

$75 $79
Expires soon
Using a Mac? You need the Magic Mouse 2. Build with Mac in mind (duh!), it's overflowing with useful shortcuts. Need to zoom? Tap twice. Access another desktop? Swipe left or right. The list goes on.
Buy at Amazon
BUILT-IN AMAZON ALEXA

Marshall Action II Wireless Speaker with Alexa

$200 $300
Expires soon
Want to listen to music? The Marshall Action II is built for it. Need the answer to a pressing question? Alexa (built-in) can handle it. You're getting a musician and an assistant all in one. Killer.
Buy at Best Buy
CHEAP IPAD

10.5-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

$399 $799
Expires soon
This iPad boasts an excellent display, upgraded storage and a faster processor. Running Apple's new iPad OS, this tablet is still a top-notch performer that's perfect for any home office.
Buy at Walmart
COLD COFFEE? NO THANKS

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

$9 $15
Expires soon
Don't let a strict deadlines result in a lifetime of cold coffee and tea. The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer sits on your desk, keeping the mug atop nice and toasty. A must-have for all home offices, we think.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP MONITOR

24-inch AOC 24V2H (Full HD) Monitor

$95 $115
Expires soon
Nobody likes working on a cramped screen. This 24-inch AOC 24V2H Monitor could be a blessing in disguise for your home office. That's more than enough space to have three windows open at once.
Buy at Amazon
DESK AIR PURIFIER

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier Fan

$259 $400
Expires soon
Designed to reside on a desk or bedside table, the Dyson Pure Cool is a shrunken Dyson TP02. It purifies, cools, and can be controlled remotely through the Dyson Link application for Android and iOS.
Buy at Amazon
LARGE MONITOR

27-inch Dell SE2717HR (Full HD) Monitor

$155 $200
Expires soon
Need a bit more screen real estate? Maybe something with enough room for four or more windows? You'll feel right at home with this sleek-looking 27-inch Dell SE2717HR Monitor.
Buy at Amazon
ROBOT VACUUM

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$269 $300
Expires soon
Don't let your housework suffer while you're working from home. The iRobot Roomba 675 will vacuum your home office and all the other rooms on the level while you're cracking on with your tasks.
Buy at Amazon
HOME OFFICE SOFTWARE

Microsoft Office 365 Personal

$47 $70
Expires soon
Unlimited access to Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Word with 1TB of OneDrive Cloud Storage thrown in for good measure? Count us in!
Buy at Amazon
PRINTER + SCANNER + COPIER

Epson XP-4100 Wireless Printer

$50 $100
Expires soon
The Epson XP-4100 is a workhorse fit for any home office. Its headline act? Double-sided printing. It's also wireless, meaning you can print over Wi-Fi from just about any device — computer or not.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$200 $350
Expires soon
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Best Buy
KEYBOARD FOR MAC

Apple Magic Keyboard 2

$89 $99
Expires soon
Work from a MacBook? Get the same typing experience without having to have the lid open with the Magic Keyboard — eliminating the need to crouch over a small screen while working from a monitor.
Buy at Amazon
CHEAP WIRELESS KEYBOARD + MOUSE

Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

$30 $50
Expires soon
Tired of banging away at a laptop-sized keyboard? Getting cramp from a small trackpad? This Logitech MK345 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse are the answers to your prayers. Compatible with Mac and PC.
Buy at Amazon

How To Build The Perfect Home Office

The beauty of working from home is you can decorate your home office any which way you want. Obsessed with lava lamps? Put one on your desk. Don’t want to breathe the same musky air all day? You need an air purifier. Want to listen to music in between meetings? A Bluetooth speaker or a pair of noise-canceling headphones will do the trick. What we’re trying to say is there’s no right or wrong when it comes to home offices — they’re as unique as the people who work out of them, and that’s what makes them so great.

Having said that, there are few basic things every home office needs. The first? A printer. No explanation needed. The second? Nobody wants to work from a cramped screen and keyboard. Invest in a monitor, and a wireless keyboard and mouse. The third? You’re probably going to need to dial-in to meetings. Make sure your colleagues can hear you (and you can hear them) with a reliable headset. The fourth? Mistakes can happen, especially if there are children nearby. Pick up an external hard drive to back up your files.

All this equipment can be costly, though. That’s where Digital Trends comes in. As well as rounding up all the discounted products we feel would be a perfect for any home office above, we’re continually monitoring the cheapest prices for everything from Chromebooks and iPads to Keurigs and MacBooks — all welcome additions to any home office. You can find links to some of these pages below. Don’t see something you like? Keep checking back. We update them around the clock, as and when we find must-have offers.

Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Head over to our curated Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

