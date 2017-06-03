This week’s best tech deals on Amazon, including the Fire HD tablet for $100 off

Amazon Warehouse always has killer deals on pre-owned items, and we’ve picked out a handful of offers that stand out from the rest. These weekend Warehouse deals can save you between $19 and $105 on brand-name gadgets including a tablet, portable Bluetooth speaker, and more.
The best tech deal of the week
The standout Amazon Warehouse deal for this week is the fifth-generation 16GB Fire HD 10, which is now available in “good” condition at an impressive $105 discount that brings the price down to $125. The HD 10 tablet comes out of the box with Amazon’s Alexa-based cloud service, and you can enjoy access to a sea of songs, books, shows, movies, and more, thousands of which are yours for free with a Prime membership.
More great deals
Looking for more savings? Here are some other great Amazon Warehouse deals to brighten your weekend:
- Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker: Just in time for summer, Amazon’s excellent little Alexa-enabled, 360-degree wireless speaker is available in “good” condition for just $85. That’s a $45 savings off of a new unit.
- Winegard FlatWave HDTV antenna: Depending on your location, an indoor HDTV antenna like the top-rated Winegard FlatWave can be a great way to cut the cable cord and enjoy your favorite shows in HD while saving money. Normally $32 new, Amazon Warehouse has this U.S.-made antenna in “good” condition for just $9.
- Tile Mate key and phone finder, 4-pack: This slimmed-down, updated version of the original Tile Bluetooth item tracker is a must-have if you are constantly hunting for your stuff. You can score a 4-pack in “like-new” condition – original packaging and all – for just $51 after a nice $19 discount.
Remember that Amazon Warehouse inventory is limited, and these low prices won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, be sure to snag it quickly! If you’re curious about how Amazon inspects, tests, and grades their Warehouse items, be sure to check out this page.