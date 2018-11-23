Black Friday might be officially over, but the deals are still rolling thanks to Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. If you’re in the market for a new desktop display but missed the big Black Friday sales, then don’t fret: We’ve rounded up the best ongoing monitor deals below. These post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals have something for almost any battle station setup, from 4K displays to curved monitors and everything in-between, and can save you as much as $250:
4K Monitors
Ultra HD (or “4K,” featuring four times the resolution of 1080p) is quickly becoming the new standard, replacing 1080p Full HD as the most popular option for TVs and PC displays. These 4K monitors and televisions have become much more affordable in recent years, too, and these Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals can let you score one for even cheaper:
- Dell UltraSharp U2715H 27-inch 4K monitor — $329 from Amazon ($101 off)
- Samsung UE590 28-inch 4K monitor — $250 from Best Buy ($120 off)
- LG 27UK600-W 27-inch 4K monitor — $350 from Best Buy ($100 off)
- LG 32UD59-B 32-inch 4K monitor — $395 from Newegg ($205 off)
Curved and Ultra-wide Monitors
For the most immersive desktop experience, consider a curved monitor — and an ultra-wide model if your budget allows. These oversized displays are slowly but surely rendering multi-monitor setups obsolete, offering a ton of real estate on a single screen. If you don’t need or want an ultra-wide, though, then standard-sized curved models are another option (and are considerably cheaper). These Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals are the best opportunity to grab a new curved display at a deep discount:
- Asus ROG Swift PG348Q 34-inch curved ultra-wide monitor — $820 from Amazon ($179 off)
- Samsung LC49HG90DMNXZA 49-inch curved ultra-wide monitor — $900 from Amazon ($200 off)
- Samsung LC27F398FWNXZA 27-inch curved monitor — $170 from Amazon ($50 off)
- Samsung C32H711 32-inch curved QLED monitor — $388 from Amazon ($82 off)
- Samsung CJ791 34-inch curved QLED monitor — $750 from Amazon ($150 off)
- Samsung LC43J890DKNXZA 43-inch curved monitor — $798 from Amazon ($102 off)
- Alienware AW3418HW 34-inch curved monitor — $950 from Dell ($250 off)
1080p and Budget Monitors
For a basic desktop computer, an entry-level gaming PC build, or any other use case where you don’t need the extra resolution (and expense) of a 4K monitor, then there’s nothing wrong with a good no-nonsense 1080p display. Full HD resolution still offers a crisp high-definition picture, and ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals can get you one of these 1080p monitors on the cheap:
- HP 21KD 21-inch 1080p monitor — $60 from Best Buy ($40 off)
- Dell E2318HR 23-inch 1080p monitor — $90 from Staples ($80 off)
- Dell SE2717HR 27-inch 1080p monitor — $119 from Walmart ($80 off)
- Acer S271HL 27-inch 1080p monitor — $120 from Best Buy ($100 off)
- Dell D3218HN 32-inch 1080p monitor — $230 from Dell ($120 off)
QHD Monitors
QHD, or Quad HD, strikes a nice balance in price-versus-resolution between 1080p Full HD and 4K Ultra HD. QHD monitors feature a 1,440 pixel vertical resolution, landing somewhere between Full HD and Ultra HD (as 4K actually features a 2,160 pixel vertical resolution). If you want something more than 1080p but 4K is overkill for your needs and budget, then here is a handful of Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals on QHD displays:
- Lenovo ThinkVision P24Q 24-inch QHD monitor — $189 from Lenovo ($80 off)
- HP 32Q Pavilion 32-inch QHD monitor — $230 from Best Buy ($130 off)
- Dell S2716DGR 27-inch QHD monitor — $350 from Best Buy ($250 off)
