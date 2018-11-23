Share

Black Friday might be officially over, but the deals are still rolling thanks to Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. If you’re in the market for a new desktop display but missed the big Black Friday sales, then don’t fret: We’ve rounded up the best ongoing monitor deals below. These post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals have something for almost any battle station setup, from 4K displays to curved monitors and everything in-between, and can save you as much as $250:

4K Monitors

Ultra HD (or “4K,” featuring four times the resolution of 1080p) is quickly becoming the new standard, replacing 1080p Full HD as the most popular option for TVs and PC displays. These 4K monitors and televisions have become much more affordable in recent years, too, and these Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals can let you score one for even cheaper:

Curved and Ultra-wide Monitors

For the most immersive desktop experience, consider a curved monitor — and an ultra-wide model if your budget allows. These oversized displays are slowly but surely rendering multi-monitor setups obsolete, offering a ton of real estate on a single screen. If you don’t need or want an ultra-wide, though, then standard-sized curved models are another option (and are considerably cheaper). These Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals are the best opportunity to grab a new curved display at a deep discount:

1080p and Budget Monitors

For a basic desktop computer, an entry-level gaming PC build, or any other use case where you don’t need the extra resolution (and expense) of a 4K monitor, then there’s nothing wrong with a good no-nonsense 1080p display. Full HD resolution still offers a crisp high-definition picture, and ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals can get you one of these 1080p monitors on the cheap:

QHD Monitors

QHD, or Quad HD, strikes a nice balance in price-versus-resolution between 1080p Full HD and 4K Ultra HD. QHD monitors feature a 1,440 pixel vertical resolution, landing somewhere between Full HD and Ultra HD (as 4K actually features a 2,160 pixel vertical resolution). If you want something more than 1080p but 4K is overkill for your needs and budget, then here is a handful of Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals on QHD displays:

