Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with AirPlay, Chromecast is $100 off

If you’ve perused our soundbar reviews, you may have come across Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900, one of the highest-end — and expensive — soundbars you’re likely to find on the market. Luckily, Walmart has a few great soundbar deals floating around, including one on the Smart Soundbar 900 that brings it down to $799 from its usual $899 price.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

It’s hard to know where to start with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, but ultimately the most critical aspect is the sound, and it does an excellent job with it, as is typical of Bose. Out-of-the-box, it tends to highlight mid and high ranges, with the bass still there but somewhat lagging, although you can certainly make adjustments in the Bose App. Unfortunately, the Bose App is essential to get everything out of the soundbar since the majority of the controls reside in there, with the remote mostly being for playback and some TV control.

Luckily, that’s not too much of a drawback since Bose has built the ecosystem around voice control, meaning it’s integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant — but it even goes one step further. This time, Bose has focused on Voice4Video, which is essentially Bose’s version of a voice-activated universal remote control. This provides access to things like Chromecast, AirPlay 2, and all the main audio streaming services. It can also connect through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can directly connect your phone or tablet and stream without any additional apps. Unfortunately, one big downside is that you only get one HDMI ort, and it’s eARC, meaning if you don’t have a TV that supports that and don’t want to give up an HDMI port, then you’re really out of luck.

Otherwise, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a high-end soundbar that will bring a lot of volume to anything you run through it, and with the deal from Walmart shaving $100 off and bringing it down to $799, it’s a pretty good deal. But since you’re searching for a soundbar, we’d also suggest looking at our list of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for a bit of variety.

Editors' Recommendations