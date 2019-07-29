Deals

Save $300 with Amazon’s deal on Canon’s EOS Rebel DSLR camera kit

Thinking seriously of taking up photography? If you’re undecided about Canon, Nikon, or Sony, this Amazon deal on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera kit might help you decide. Take advantage of Amazon’s deal on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit price cut. The 40% price drop brings its original price of  $749 down to $449. Though it may not be the latest addition to Canon’s Rebel line, it remains one of the best entry-level cameras geared towards amateurs and those looking to upgrade from their phone cameras.

One of the many reasons why people buy DSLR (Digital Single Lens Reflex) cameras is the option to have interchangeable lenses for better focus and overall image quality. In spite of being a budget-friendly model, Canon’s EOS Rebel T6 is a solid bet that performs similarly to other DSLR cameras in its class. Its 18-megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4+ image processor make for brilliant pictures with impressive color accuracy. This camera bundle gives you a solid headstart with the inclusion of the two zoom lenses. The 18-55mm is a moderate wide-angle lens that that is great for landscapes, architecture and environmental photography, while the 75-300mm is ideal for taking portraits.

Capture amazing photos in both high and low-light conditions with the Rebel T6’s wide ISO range of 100-6400 which is expandable up to 12,800. You can enjoy tinkering with manual controls for exposure, focus, and Live View features or opt to go for Scene Intelligent Auto mode that adjusts the camera’s settings for you. Though it doesn’t come equipped with a stabilizer, you should be able to record videos in Full HD 1080p.

Photo sharing is made easy with wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), and the Canon Camera Connect App. The app is also useful for uploading image files to your social media as well as in enabling remote shooting from your iOS or Android device. It is also possible to make use of its traditional USB 2.0 and mini HDMI ports for wired connections.

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a full-sized DSLR camera with ergonomic features that make it comfortable to hold. The optical viewfinder can accurately identify your subject and it works well with the 9-point autofocus system in terms of precision.  The Rebel T6 can capture up to 3.0 frames per second for perfectly-timed action shots. Food photography is a trend that is here to stay and this compact DSLR camera has a dedicated food mode on the dial to boost brightness, vibrancy, and tones as restaurants often offer dim and warmer settings.

For foodies and hobbyists who missed out on this Prime Day deal, now is your chance to get the no-fuss entry-level Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit for $300 less than its usual list price of $749 on Amazon. You may even qualify to get an additional $50 discount through your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

For more ideas on how to shoot like a rebel, you can snag the best DSLR cameras under $1000

