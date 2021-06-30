Cheap printer paper: Huge savings at Staples today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Buying copy and printer paper might not be the most exciting of things to purchase but it sure is essential if you want to be able to do anything with your printer. Right now, Staples has some big savings on all kinds of printer paper, meaning you can save at least 15% off on some big name brands. In some cases, you can get over 50% off when you buy in bulk. Read on while we take you through some of your options or hit the button below to see what’s available for yourself.

When you’ve already looked through the best printers out there and possibly narrowed things down to the best printers for small businesses or simply the best inkjet printers out there, you also need to consider what paper to buy. Staples has plenty of choices. For instance, you could opt to buy 10 reams of Hammermill Copy Plus Paper for just $32, saving you 51% on the usual price and providing you with 5,000 sheets of paper.

Alternatively, if you want to add a bit of personality to what you’re printing, you can buy Astrobrights Radiant Colored Paper for just $8 for 300 sheets. That’s a saving of 22% off, working out to $2.30 off the usual price. Sure, that might not sound huge for just one ream, but if you stockpile, you could end up saving quite a lot. Other similar discounts include 55% off Staples Pastel Multipurpose Paper with a choice of colors including blue, yellow, or green.

Whatever your needs, there’s cheap printer paper for you here. Best of all, much of it is eligible for free next-day delivery so you can take advantage of this deal faster than you’d expect. If you’re looking to save big, you probably want the paper to arrive sooner rather than later, right? With the benefit of knowing that paper won’t go bad, you can stockpile for a long time to come knowing you’ve benefited from big savings here.

More printer deals

If thinking about buying more printer paper has made you realize you could do with a printer upgrade, too, then check out our best printer deals roundup. We also have the best laser printer deals if you’re looking to print in bulk and want to take full advantage of all that paper you’ve just stocked up on.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations