Cheap printer paper: Huge savings at Staples today

Buying copy and printer paper might not be the most exciting of things to purchase but it sure is essential if you want to be able to do anything with your printer. Right now, Staples has some big savings on all kinds of printer paper, meaning you can save at least 15% off on some big name brands. In some cases, you can get over 50% off when you buy in bulk. Read on while we take you through some of your options or hit the button below to see what’s available for yourself.

When you’ve already looked through the best printers out there and possibly narrowed things down to the best printers for small businesses or simply the best inkjet printers out there, you also need to consider what paper to buy. Staples has plenty of choices. For instance, you could opt to buy 10 reams of Hammermill Copy Plus Paper for just $32, saving you 51% on the usual price and providing you with 5,000 sheets of paper.

Alternatively, if you want to add a bit of personality to what you’re printing, you can buy Astrobrights Radiant Colored Paper for just $8 for 300 sheets. That’s a saving of 22% off, working out to $2.30 off the usual price. Sure, that might not sound huge for just one ream, but if you stockpile, you could end up saving quite a lot. Other similar discounts include 55% off Staples Pastel Multipurpose Paper with a choice of colors including blue, yellow, or green.

Whatever your needs, there’s cheap printer paper for you here. Best of all, much of it is eligible for free next-day delivery so you can take advantage of this deal faster than you’d expect. If you’re looking to save big, you probably want the paper to arrive sooner rather than later, right? With the benefit of knowing that paper won’t go bad, you can stockpile for a long time to come knowing you’ve benefited from big savings here.

More printer deals

If thinking about buying more printer paper has made you realize you could do with a printer upgrade, too, then check out our best printer deals roundup. We also have the best laser printer deals if you’re looking to print in bulk and want to take full advantage of all that paper you’ve just stocked up on.

Xerox VersaLink C400 Wireless Color Laser Printer

$420 $590
No need for frequent refills as the high-performing VersaLink C400 features a 250-sheet output capacity to improve efficiency along with color printing capabilities for all your printing needs.
Buy at B&H Photo

Xerox WorkCentre 3345 Wireless Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer

$400 $450
The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It provides high-quality printing without a hitch, along with making scans and copies.
Buy at Staples

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

$70 $100
This Epson inkjet all-in-one printer is a good choice if you're working from home with occasional to moderate printing needs. It even features handy voice controls for hands-free printing.
Buy at Target

Canon MF242dw imageCLASS Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer

$150 $230
Black-and-white laser printers are great for businesses that print a lot of non-color documents, and the compact Canon MF242dw delivers sharp results without being too big for small offices.
Buy at Best Buy

Canon imageCLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer

$140 $169
If you want a compact laser printer with the added convenience of wireless connectivity, the Canon imageClass LBP6230dw is a great pick that offers a lot of value at this hugely discounted price.
Buy at Amazon

Epson Expression Home XP-4105 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

$50 $100
With this printer, you can quickly set up and print straight from your smartphone. Produce high-quality photos and documents with low-priced ink cartridges, and scan and copy with ease.
Buy at Target

Lexmark MB2236ADW Wireless All-In-One Monochrome Laser Printer

$220 $293
If all you need is a solid monochrome (black-and-white) laser printer for high-volume office printing, this wireless all-in-one unit from Lexmark will do the trick.
Buy at Amazon
REFILLABLE INK TANK

Epson EcoTank Pro ET-3710 Wireless Color All-in-One Cartridge-Free Printer

$310 $380
One of the drawbacks of inkjets is pricey ink cartridges. The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-3710 wireless all-in-one solves this with its large, easy-to-refill ink tanks that save money and cut down on waste.
Buy at Best Buy

Brother Business Color Laser Printer, HL-L8360CDW

$350 $650
This Brother laser printer offers wireless networking, automatic duplex print, and mobile and cloud printing. Print at speeds up to 33 pages per minute.
Buy at Amazon

Xerox VersaLink C405 Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer

$880 $980
The VersaLink C405 offers high-output color printing and a 550-sheet input tray, producing crisp documents and pictures and boosting your office's productivity.
Buy at Office Depot

Canon ImageCLASS D570 Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer

$150 $230
This heavy-duty all-in-one can produce documents quickly -- up to 28 pages per minute to be exact. You can also connect it to your PC via wi-fi so you can print from wherever you are.
Buy at Best Buy
With on-page coupon

Polono USB Thermal Label Printer

$146 $160
This is a desktop-friendly thermal label printer that doesn't require you to buy ink or cartridges. It supports most direct thermal labels, including free UPS labels.
Buy at Amazon

Canon Maxify MB5120 Wireless All in One Printer

$250 $300
Canon's Maxify MB5120 printer is one of our top picks for a duty-grade all-in-one inkjet and is a nice upgrade pick over the cheaper Pixma line if you're looking for something with more muscle.
Buy at Amazon

Epson EcoTank ET-3760 Wireless All-in-One Supertank Printer

$376 $400
If you're tired of paying out the nose for ink cartridges, this wireless printer is for you. It can support printing from iOS and Android devices and features cost-saving refillable ink tanks.
Buy at Amazon
