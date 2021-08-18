Air fryer ovens have a steep discount at Best Buy today

  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Chefman Toast-Air cooking pizza and fries at the same time.

For more ways of preparing food, you should check out the Instant Pot deals, grill deals, and air fryer deals that retailers are offering. Best Buy is one of the most reliable sources for discounts on cooking appliances, and one of these deals is for the Chefman Toast-Air, which is currently available for just $128 after a $72 discount to its original price of $200.

Like the best air fryers, the Chefman Toast-Air cooks using electric heat that’s circulated by powerful fans, resulting in crispy food that remain moist on the inside. This also results in healthier meals, as air fryers use very little cooking oil — sometimes none at all. The Chefman Toast-Air is more than just an air fryer though, as it’s capable of a total of nine functions, including baking, broiling, and toasting.

The Chefman Toast-Air features a temperature range of 200 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you control over the cooking process, The air fryer also has a capacity of 20 liters, so it’s big enough to prepare a meal for the whole family in just one go. Afterwards, just pop its racks and pans into the dishwasher for a quick and easy clean-up, so you can focus on enjoying the food.

If you want an air fryer that’s also capable of other cooking functions, you can’t go wrong with the Chefman Toast-Air. The kitchen appliance is available from Best Buy at $72 off, bringing its price down to just $128 from its original price of $200. Stocks of the air fryer may quickly run out because of this special offer, so if you’re already looking forward to all the recipes that you can try with the Chefman Toast-Air, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

The Chefman Toast-Air is a steal for its discounted price from Best Buy, but it’s not the only air fryer in the market that’s on sale. If you want to compare products before finalizing your purchase, take a look at what other retailers are offering. We’ve got some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available right here, so you don’t have to go elsewhere.

