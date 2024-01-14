Cowboys vs Packers Live Stream: Can You Watch the Game for Free?

Two of the NFL’s most successful franchises of all-time square off for a spot in the NFC Divisional Round, as the Green Bay Packers travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Though the second-seeded Cowboys enter as significant favorites, the Pack won two of three down the stretch and certainly have the offensive firepower to make this one interesting. As such, this stacks up as a must-watch battle during wild-card weekend. Fortunately, there are plenty of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including a handful of free options. Let’s take a look.

The Best Way to Watch Cowboys vs Packers

Not only does Fubo include Fox in the most markets (there’s only a few throughout the whole country that don’t get it live), but it also comes with 180-plus other TV channels, including CBS, NBC and ESPN. That means that you’ll be able to watch every available NFL game (not including the Dolphins vs Chiefs, which is exclusively on Peacock) this weekend, and you can do it for free with Fubo’s seven-day trial. Throw in the ability to watch on unlimited screens on the same network and 1,000 hours of DVR, and Fubo makes for the perfect option to watch the Packers vs Cowboys on Sunday.

Is There a Free Cowboys vs Packers Live Stream?

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can still watch a free live stream of the game via YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package). Much like Fubo, they both include Fox in most markets in the US, they both have the other channels you need to watch every NFL playoff game and they both come with a free five-day trial, meaning you could potentially stagger all your free trials to get all the way to the Super Bowl.

Other Ways to Watch the Cowboys vs Packers Live Stream

Hulu With Live TV is a strong option if you’re looking for a streaming service long term and don’t care need a free trial. It costs $76.99 per month, which is right in the range of most of the other live-TV streaming services, and it comes with Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, 90-plus other live TV channels, Hulu’s massive streaming library and Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Cowboys vs Packers Live Stream from Abroad

Among other things, a VPN masks your network location, allowing you to watch streaming services as if you were still in the United States. So, if you’ve signed up for a streaming service to watch the game but need to leave the country, you could use a VPN to make sure you don’t miss a snap. There are lots of different options, but NordVPN is our recommendation, plus you can start it up with a risk-free 30-day trial.

Editors' Recommendations