Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $209, was $250

Why buy:

Affordable gaming monitor

Amazing clarity and detail from Full HD resolution

165Hz refresh rate prevents motion blur

Adjustable tilt

The Acer ED320QR is an affordable gaming monitor that comes with a 32-inch, 1800R curved screen at Full HD resolution for immense clarity and detail that will let you better appreciate the graphics of the games that you’re playing. The wider field of view that’s provided by the curved display is more comfortable to the eyes, which will give you the advantage when you’re facing tough bosses in single-player games or engaging other gamers in online multiplayer matches. It also features a 165Hz refresh rate that reduces motion blur during action-packed sequences, and its 1ms response time ensures that transitions are rendered smoothly to give you the opportunity to react properly.

The curved gaming monitor is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology, which combines with AMD graphics cards for flawless gameplay, with screen-tearing and stuttering eliminated. With the Acer ED320QR’s ZeroFrame design, you’ll be able to see as much of the screen as possible, as the nearly bezel-less viewing area will reduce distractions while you’re playing games. The monitor’s tilt may be adjusted to find the most comfortable viewing angle for you, and it also comes with an energy-saving mode that turns off the display when you’re not using it. It boasts a Display Port and a pair of HDMI ports, so you have options on which sources to use for the display.

Samsung 32-inch G5 Odyssey Gaming Monitor — $300, was $430

Why buy:

Curved screen maximizes immersion

Detailed graphics with WQHD resolution

More lifelike images with HDR10 technology

Supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium

Samsung’s Odyssey G9 Series curved ultrawide monitor is on Digital Trends’ best curved gaming monitors list, so you can be sure that you’re getting a top-quality product with the Samsung G5 Odyssey gaming monitor. It features a 32-inch, 1000R curved screen that matches the human eye’s curvature to minimize eye strain while maximizing your immersion in the games that you play. The display’s WQHD resolution enables incredibly detailed images that will give justice to the time that the developers have spent on creating games, while HDR10 technology makes scenes look more lifelike, with deep dark blacks and luminous whites.

The Samsung G5 Odyssey gaming monitor comes with a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz, which increases potential frame production, and a response time of 1ms that makes sure you’re getting information as fast as possible. These give you an edge over other games when you’re in online multiplayer matches, as you’re able to respond quicker to what’s happening in the game — a fraction of a second may spell the difference between a win and a loss, so every advantage is important. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which reduces stuttering, screen tearing, and input latency, for an even more immersive experience.

Buy Now

Dell 32-inch Curved 4K Monitor — $330, was $600

Why buy:

4K Ultra HD resolution with ultrathin bezels

Built-in dual 5-watt speakers

Adjustable height and tilt

Equipped with Dell’s ComfortView technology

Not all of the best curved monitors are for gaming, as they also offer various benefits that will help you while you’re working from home or attending online classes. An example of such a monitor is the Dell S3221QS, which comes with a 32-inch, 1800R curved screen that expands your field of vision and provides a more immersive experience when you’re watching streaming content. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with a three-sided ultrathin-bezel design, so that you can fully enjoy the intricate details of your favorite shows and movies. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology for smooth, tear-free gaming, and it comes with built-in dual 5-watt speakers that blast premium sound that’s tuned by Waves MaxxAudio.

You can adjust the height and tilt of the Dell S3221QS until you find the perfect viewing angle, so that you won’t strain your neck and eyes if you’re using the monitor for several hours each day. For further eye protection, the monitor is equipped with Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces the emission of blue light that may cause damage to your eyes. It also comes with built-in dual HDMI ports so you can have two sources connected to the monitor at the same time, which you can freely switch between. You can even view content from two PC sources using its picture-by-picture option, which splits the display into two sides, or its picture-in-picture option, which places one of the displays in a small window within the main display.

Samsung 49-inch QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor — $950, was $1,200

Why buy:

Dual QHD display

Supports AMD Radeon’s FreeSync 2

Game Mode makes adjustments depending on the genre of the game you’re playing

More accurate targeting with Virtual Aim Point

For the ultimate curved gaming monitor experience, you’ll want to go for the Samsung CRG9 curved QLED gaming monitor. When comparing QLED and OLED displays, QLED monitors have the advantage in terms of brightness, value for money, and life span, making the Samsung CRG9 becomes an even better option for a definitive upgrade of your gaming rig’s display. The monitor also offers a dual QHD display though its expansive screen, which is equivalent to a pair of 27-inch QHD monitors that are displayed side by side. It also supports AMD Radeon’s FreeSync 2 technology, which reduces input latency for smooth gameplay.

Further improving the gaming experience, the Samsung CRG9 comes with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, which reduces image lag and motion blur. It also feature a Game Mode, which you’ll want to activate the whole time you’re playing video games. When it’s turned on, Game Mode instantly adjusts contrast and color settings after you choose the genre of the game that you’re playing. There’s also a Low Input Lag mode to reduce response times, and you will be able to more accurately target your enemies with the Virtual Aim Point onscreen crosshairs. You also won’t have to worry about damaging your eyes if you play for several hours at a time thanks to Eye Saver Mode, which reduces blue light emissions, and Flicker Free technology that eliminates distracting screen flickers.

Buy Now

