Share

If you are anything like most Americans, you have waited for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shop for the things you want and need at a discounted rate. But sometimes those things are just not available at a cheaper price at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, or any other major retailer. It’s frustrating to wait so long only to realize that the items you’ve been eyeing are still the same price as a month ago.

That’s where Rakuten’s 20 percent off sitewide sale really comes in handy. The retailer sells tens of thousands of items, from electronics and video games to exercise machines, tools, and toys. It even sells things like furniture, clothes, and supplies for pets.

Simply apply code CYBER20 at checkout to receive the 20 percent off discount — but act fast, the promotion is ending today.

Shop Rakuten’s Cyber Monday Sale Now

There are two caveats with the promotion. The first one is that you’ll need to get a Rakuten account to be able to use the promo code, but having an account has additional benefits, as well. You collect points for each purchase you make on the site. Those points can then be applied to future purchases to reduce the already discounted prices. Secondly, discounts are capped at $60 regardless of how much you spend, which means this deal is best for products that are sitting at around the $300 price range or below.

To help you take advantage of the sitewide sale, here are popular items you can purchase with and save.

Google Wi-Fi (3-pack) + Wi-Fi Smart Plug (2-pack) bundle — get it for $224 with code (originally $280)

Apple iPad 32GB with Wi-Fi – Space Gray MR7F2LL/A (Latest Model) — get it for $250 with code (originally $310)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Matte Black — get it for $216 with code (originally $270)

Nest Thermostat E — get it for $108 with code (originally $145)

Nintendo Switch — get it for $278 with code (originally $338)

Haven’t heard of Rakuten? It’s like Amazon in the sense that it’s a marketplace for third-party merchants to sell a broad range of products to consumers like you.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Cyber Monday deals page.