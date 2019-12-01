With Black Friday finished, we’re getting ready for a whole new slew of deals for Cyber Monday. Some retailers are getting in on the action early, and one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals we’ve spotted so far is on Sony true wireless noise-canceling earbuds which are on sale for less than half price. You can pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000X earbuds at Walmart for just $100, a $177 savings on the list price of $277.

These wireless earbuds come with Sony’s renowned noise cancelling technology, helping to fade out distractions when you’re listening to music or trying to focus. They also have an integrated microphone so you can take calls and control your phone via voice assistant, so they offer a ton of features in a very small size. You connect the buds to your phone via Bluetooth or NFC, and you can use the multifunction buttons to pause and play your music or to adjust the volume.

The only thing we’re not wild about with these buds is the fact they only last for three hours of playback at a time, although they can be charged using their carrying case if you need to be out and about all day.

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds are also on sale

If you know you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds but you’re undecided about which particular model to get, then you might also consider the wireless offerings from Jabra. The Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are also on sale this weekend, available for $140 from Best Buy. That’s a $50 saving on the usual price of $190.

These sporty buds can withstand water, sweat, dust, and being tossed into a bag or pocket. They’re a great choice for users who want tough buds that can stand up to rough handling, but still offer high quality sound.

There are a ton of other bargains to be had this weekend in preparation for Cyber Monday, with sales on everything from TVs to vacuum cleaners. If you’re looking for other deals on electronics and gadgets, then you can stay up to date on the latest sales by heading to our Cyber Monday deals hub. We’ll be updating the deals throughout the weekend and Monday so you won’t miss out on any of the best offerings from the big retailers.

