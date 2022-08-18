 Skip to main content
Dell cut this video conferencing monitor’s price in half

Nina Derwin
By
Woman and baby participate in a video call using the Dell 27 Video conferencing monitor.

Whether you work from home, have a hybrid work situation, or you simply love staying in touch with family and friends by way of video conferencing, Dell has a got the monitor you need to make your setup better than ever. Right now, the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor is on sale for only $300, saving $300 off its original price of $600. For a 27-inch monitor with these specs, this is a steal. Click the link below to check out this incredible deal, and keep reading to find out why this monitor is one of the best desktop monitor deals.

Why you should buy the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor is that it is all in one, meaning it has a built-in camera, multiple noise-canceling microphones, and dual 5-watt speakers. Where other monitors require that you purchase all of those components separately, Dell included everything in this sleek 27-inch display. All you have to do is connect it to your computer for incredible video clarity and crystal-clear sound.

The Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor features one USB-C port as well as three USB-A ports, so you can connect everything that you need to your display. With In-Plane Switching technology, you can see gorgeous colors across a wide range of viewing angles. Best of all, this display comes with ComfortView Plus, which is a built-in low-blue-light screen that ensures maximum eye comfort by reducing harmful blue-light emissions without compromising color accuracy. In making this 1440p, 75Hz display, Dell had the environment in mind, because it was made from at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastics and is shipped totally Styrofoam-free, in packaging made of at least 75% recycled cardboard.

If you’re looking for a powerful upgrade to one of the best desktop computers or the best work-from-home laptops, the Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor has everything you need to make the most out of your home office. Today you can bring one home for only $300, saving you half the normal price of $600. Grab one now before this deal disappears.

