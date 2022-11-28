Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops

The dust has settled after Black Friday and retailers are already off to the races with Cyber Monday deals. That includes Dell, which is never shy about participating in these big seasonal sales, and right now, the PC maker is offering juicy Cyber Monday discounts on everything from monitors to laptops. Dell’s lineup is expansive and you could spend all day browsing through it, but let us save you the trouble: Below, we’ve put together a handy list of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals on PCs and more. Many of these offers are limited in stock, though, so you’d better hurry.

Best Dell Cyber Monday Deals

Dell 24-Inch Monitor — $80, was $150

Dell got its start making desktop PCs, so it’s only natural that the brand also puts out some great desktop monitors, too. After all, a desktop PC tower is little more than an expensive office decoration without a display, and the Dell SE2422H 1080p monitor shows that you don’t have to even spend more than a Benjamin to get a good one. At 24 inches, it’s a great size for productivity, and its anti-glare coating and ComfortView technology (which reduces harsh blue light) makes it comfortable to work on all day. Dell Cyber Monday deals knock it down to an unbeatable price.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $230, was $330

Any list of Cyber Monday laptop deals must include at least one Dell Inspiron laptop, and the Inspiron 15 3000 is about as good as cheap Windows laptops get. It runs on an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU with 4GB of RAM, so it’s in league with many Chromebooks as far as performance goes (meaning that it’s good enough for basic web browsing, typing, emailing, and so on, just don’t expect to do any heavy multi-tasking on it). However, this machine comes loaded with the latest Windows 11 operating system, and you get a proper 128GB SSD instead of Spartan flash storage. Its 15.6-inch HD display is comfortable enough for work, as well, as are the keyboard and touchpad.

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Laptop — $700, was $1,000

Dell makes some impressive 2-in-1 laptops, and if you want one of these versatile convertibles but don’t want to sacrifice a bigger display, check out the Inspiron 16 2-in-1. It sports a 16-inch fold-flat touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. That’s a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more vertical screen space than standard 16:9 displays. Under the hood, it packs one of Intel’s newer 12th-gen Core i5 CPUs, 8GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty of muscle for work and multi-tasking along with ample storage for your software and files.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $749, was $999

The Dell XPS 13 has sat at the top of our list of the best laptops for years, and it could very well be considered the flagship of Dell’s laptop fleet. Dell has kept it nicely updated, with this recent refresh featuring a new 13.4-inch 16:10 display and making use of Intel’s 12th-gen Core processors. This one sports a Core i5-1230U CPU with 8GB of speedy 5200MHz DDR5 RAM, which delivers great performance. A 512GB SSD ensures you’ve got plenty of local storage, as well. The edge-to-edge touch display is gorgeous, offering 500 nits of brightness for use in just about any lighting conditions. At this price, the Dell XPS 13 is not only a fantastic all-around laptop, it could be our favorite of all of the Dell Cyber Monday deals.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,100

It’s no surprise to see some Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in this roundup, as Dell makes some pretty good ones for gamers on a budget. The Dell G15 is a great option if you want a solid workhorse gaming machine for less than a grand. With an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU, 8GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU, this laptop is a highly capable work and entertainment system. That CPU, GPU, and RAM combo are plenty powerful enough to run modern games at good settings, and a 512GB SSD provides sufficient storage space to install a good chunk of your game library. A 120Hz refresh rate also allows you to comfortably crank up the framerate for buttery smooth gameplay.

More Dell Cyber Monday Deals

