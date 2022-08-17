 Skip to main content
Back-to-school sale: Dell’s RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $700 today

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you’re looking for a reasonably inexpensive gaming laptop, we’ve spotted one of the best gaming laptop deals for your budget. At Dell, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $700, saving you $469 off the usual price. A sizeable saving, this is a great way to enjoy a gaming laptop without having to spend a fortune. If this all sounds appealing, read on while we tell you why the Dell G15 gaming laptop is worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Pivoted at gamers who don’t want to spend too much, the Dell G15 gaming laptop may not be as high-end as the best gaming laptops out there, but its price makes it incredibly appealing if you want to game on the move without breaking the bank. It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. We’re particularly excited to see that hefty amount of storage as many gaming laptops in this price range only offer 256GB which can make things a little tight.

In addition to that, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card as well as a 15.6-inch full HD screen to gaze at. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz so it’s capable of handling fast-moving action with minimal motion blur. 250 nits of brightness further help you out here and mean the Dell G15 gaming laptop can handle more awkward lighting situations than other laptops in this price range.

Thanks to Dell being one of the best laptop brands around, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is well-designed as well. It has an Alienware-inspired thermal design to ensure that the laptop stays cooler than usual, no matter how long you’re playing. It also has Game Shift technology so at a touch of a button, you can boost its performance as needed. Alienware Command Center has also been installed so you can customize all kinds of settings to just how you need them to be.

Normally priced at $1,169, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is down to $700 right now at Dell. A huge saving of $469, this is the ideal opportunity to enjoy portable gaming without wrecking your bank balance. The deal is likely to end soon so snap it up now if it appeals.

