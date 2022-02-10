HP slashed $100 off the OMEN gaming PC

Building a gaming PC can be pretty daunting, especially for those who aren’t tech-savvy or don’t often use desktops to begin with. This is where prebuilt desktops can come to the rescue, and while they aren’t always perfect, this HP Omen 25L does a pretty great job of balancing specs. With $100 in savings that you can put toward internal upgrades, the discounted price of $800 at HP is great if you’re on a budget but still want a powerful gaming PC.

Probably the first thing you’ll want to know about when it comes to a gaming PC is the graphics card, and the base build of the 25L has a GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR5 RAM. The GTX 1650 is a pretty great card and should handle most games at reasonably good graphical settings on a 1080p screen, which you can get from our gaming monitor deals. Granted, it’s missing out on the RTX features, but for the price, it’s not too bad. Paired with that GPU is a 10th-gen Intel i5-10400 CPU, a pretty smart choice that doesn’t cause a bottleneck and isn’t too powerful to be a waste on the system; plus, it does bring down the price a little, which always helps.

Besides that, the 25L comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a good amount unless you tend to have tons of tabs and apps open, in which case it might be worth upgrading to 16GB with the $100 in savings. The storage is also slightly on the lower side, with just a 256GB NVMe SSD, but you can add a secondary 1TB or 2TB hard drive to the build for either $49 or $89, respectively. Finally, you get pretty great networking with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 combo, and the power supply is a Cooler Master 500W Bronze.

All in all, the base version of the HP Omen 25L is pretty good, especially at the discounted price of $800, although a couple of upgrades to the RAM and storage might be worth it in the long run so you don’t have to be playing around with the internals. We also have a bunch of other gaming PC deals to check out if this Omen 25L doesn’t do it for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations